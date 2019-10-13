Below is a compilation of the Top 10 scorers and Top 3 goalkeepers for each section. These stats are reported by the head coaches of each team. Some stats may not have been updated or reported when this page was last updated.
Totals as of October 12, 2019
SECTION ONE
Scoring
1. Jasmine Miller, Penn Manor, 29 goals & 7 assists for 65 points
2. Anna May Barbusca, Penn Manor, 18 goals & 15 assists for 51 points
3. Tiana Edwards, Penn Manor, 17 goals & 14 assists for 48 points
4. Ellie Livingston, Conestoga Valley, 17 goals & 6 assists for 40 points
5. Malayna Kahl, Penn Manor, 11 goals & 17 assists for 39 points
6. Sophia Rockwell, Manheim Township, 12 goals & 7 assists for 31 points
7. Mallory Kline, Ephrata, 9 goals & 9 assists for 27 points
8. Lamya Mejias, Warwick, 12 goals & 2 assists for 26 points
9. Carli Eberly, Conestoga Valley, 9 goals & 7 assists for 25 points
10. Abby Morley, Conestoga Valley, 11 goals for 24 points
Goalkeepers
1. Vanessa Daniels, Manheim Township, 16 games played, 9 shutouts, 16 goals allowed, 108 shots, 96 saves, 88.89% save percentage.
2. Brooke Eberly, Conestoga Valley, 17 games played, 9 shutouts, 10 goals allowed, 73 shots, 63 saves, 86.3% save percentage.
3. Cecily Charles, 17 games played, 8 shutouts, 12 goals allowed, 63 shots, 51 saves, 80.95% save percentage.
SECTION TWO
Scoring
1. Daisy Frank, Lampeter-Strasburg, 18 goals & 15 assists for 51 points
2. Chloe Blantz, Lampeter-Strasburg, 19 goals & 10 assists for 48 points
3. Julia Smecker, Lampeter-Strasburg, 19 goals & 4 assists for 42 points
4. Kiera Baughman, Donegal, 15 goals & 4 assists for 34 points
5. Lily Sipel, Manheim Central, 10 goals & 13 assists for 33 points
5. Mackenzie Hammaker, Elizabethtown, 14 goals & 5 assists for 33 points
7. Lexi Hosler, Manheim Central, 13 goals & 6 assists for 32 points
8. Julz Garber, Lampeter-Strasburg, 9 goals & 10 assists for 28 points
9. Emma Miller, Donegal, 13 goals & 1 assist for 27 points
10. Kylie Kroesen, Maneheim Central, 8 goals & 4 assists for 20 points
11. Erin Gonzalez, Garden Spot, 4 goals & 10 assists for 18 points
Goalkeepers
1. Mikayla Regan, Manheim Central, 14 games played, 5 shutouts, 18 goals allowed, 117 shots, 99 saves, 84.62% save percentage.
2. Alaina Telenko, Elizabethtown, 18 games played, 3 shutouts, 33 goals allowed, 186 shots, 153 saves, 82.26% save percentage.
3. Bryna Kelly, Garden Spot, 18 games played, 4 shutouts, 26 goals allowed, 125 shots, 99 saves, 79.2% save percentage.
SECTION THREE
Scoring
1. Lauren Wassell, Lancaster Country Day, 35 goals & 5 assists for 75 points
2. Lindsay McFeaters, Northern Lebanon, 15 goals & 19 assists for 49 points
3. Rachel Dunmire, Northern Lebanon, 16 goals & 1 assist for 33 points
4. Jessica Seidel, Elco, 11 goals & 4 assist for 26 points
5. Whitney Finney, Lancaster Country Day, 9 goals & 7 assists for 25 points
6. Baylee Madilia, Northern Lebanon, 8 goals & 6 assists for 22 points
7. Maya Habacivich, Lancaster Mennonite, 9 goals & 2 assist for 20 points
8. Rebecca Lane, Lancaster Mennonite, 6 goals & 6 assists for 18 points
8. Cyleigh Hurst, Lancaster Mennonite, 4 goals & 10 assists for 18 points
10. Annabelle Copeland, Lancaster Country Day, 5 goals & 7 assists for 17 points
Goalkeepers
1. Emma Bomberger, Northern Lebanon, 18 games played, 8 shutouts, 13 goals allowed, 126 shots, 108 saves, 85.71% save percentage.
1. Sarah Shollenberger, Elco, 15 games played, 6 shutouts, 12 goals allowed, 84 shots, 72 saves, 85.71% save percentage.
2. Dorthie Zechman, Lebanon, 15 games played, 3 shutouts, 21 goals allowed, 142 shots, 118 saves, 83.09% save percentage.