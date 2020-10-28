A most unusual Lancaster-Lebanon League field hockey tournament commences this week and the schedule changes brought about by Covid response has shortened the field.

Instead of the normal eight teams reaching the championships, the bracket was cut to four — although a fifth team was needed as ELCO and Garden Spot needed Tuesday’s play-in game, won by the Spartans 2-1 in overtime, to settle the Section Three title.

“This has been a year of flexibility,” Lancaster Mennonite coach Karisten Buckwalter said. “The girls have embraced that things will look different, and in doing that, adjusting has become our new normal. We were so happy to have a season and get to come together as a team this season. We are celebrating all that we were able to get in this fall.”

Making its first trip to the league tournament in many years, Section Four champ Mennonite will face Section One power Penn Manor in one semifinal at 7 p.m. Thursday at Donegal.

The other semifinal will feature Section Two’s Lampeter-Strasburg and Garden Spot, to be played 7 p.m. at Cocalico.

Conestoga Valley will host Saturday’s

1 p.m. championship game.

Garden Spot coach Katy Eby used the example that the 2019 L-L championship game was between teams, Lampeter-Strasburg and Manheim Township, that did not win their respective sections. Plus, there would be no need for a play-in game.

“We have a ton of fantastic teams in the league, and only allowing the top team from each section in, limits the play,” she said. “We are thankful for games, but under normal circumstances, both teams would automatically be in the league tournament.”

“I have to admit, I am sad that only the section winners are playing in leagues,” Pioneers coach Katrina Swarr agreed. “The teams who placed second are also very competitive. It would be fun to have more teams in the tournament.”

Still, the hotbed of field hockey remains just that.

Penn Manor is looking to get its trophy back after falling to Manheim Township in the 2019 semifinals. Comets coach Matt Soto, who recently earned his 700th career victory and the program’s 14th straight section crown, said his team is ready.

“We are happy to be in the thick of it. There are plenty of great teams in our section and league,” he said. “This season is very different, but we have a terrific group of players who are resilient and focused. We are very highly motivated, first, just to be playing, and second, to be involved in such a great tournament. We love this time of the year.”

Swarr said the Pioneers haven’t talked about defending their 2019 league crown, preferring to focus on playing every second of every game to the best of the team’s ability, via communication and teamwork.

“I always encourage my players to be sure to have a little fun every time they step onto the field,” she said. “I know that my team will give it all they have when they have the opportunity to play. For that, I will always be a proud coach.”