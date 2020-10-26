After an abbreviated, whirlwind boys soccer season filled with tight contests and pandemic protocols, one Lancaster-Lebanon League playoff berth remains in the balance, with Cocalico and Lancaster Mennonite set to square off in a tie-breaking battle to determine a Section Three champion.

The winner of Monday’s bout — scheduled for 6:30 p.m. at Donegal — will join Manheim Township (Section One), McCaskey (Section Two) and Lancaster Catholic (Section Four) in a four-team league tournament Wednesday.

The Mennonite-Cocalico winner will play McCaskey in a semifinal game Wednesday at Conestoga Valley at 7 p.m.

In the other semi, Township and Catholic will play at Lampeter-Strasburg Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.

Finishing with identical 9-1 section records, the Eagles (9-1-1) and Blazers (9-1-0) split a pair of headto-head clashes. Lancaster Mennonite earned an edge in the section title race with a 5-2 decision Oct. 8 in Lancaster. Cocalico, eyeing a three-peat atop the section, pulled even with a 2-0 decision Tuesday. Seniors Darren Main (10 goals, 4 assists) and Aaron Weitzel (7 goals, 7 assists) have sparked Cocalico’s offense while senior Cameron Hoober (14 goals, 2 assists) have keyed a Blazers team that earned head coach Fred Winey his 250th career victory during the regular season.

Red Tornado repeat

The Section Three title admits either the Eagles or the Blazers into a semifinal bout with repeat Section Two champion McCaskey. After positive COVID-19 tests for three individuals forced McCaskey to temporarily shut down the program and delay the start of the regular season, the Red

Tornado (8-2, 9-2 overall) rose to the top of a Section Two fray that included a pair of challengers under new head coaches. Chris Garraffa skippered balanced Lampeter-Strasburg (7-2-1, 8-2-1) to a second-place finish while Ken Herr earned his first coaching victory, and six others, for a Garden Spot team (6-3-1, 7-3-1) that had gone winless in 2019. Senior midfielder Sam Hershey, coming off an allstate and all-region campaign in as a junior, netted 12 goals and added five assists to lead McCaskey to its second straight Section Two crown.

Township’s title defense

Hershey and the Red Tornado advanced to last year’s L-L League championship game, falling to Manheim Township in the final. The Blue Streaks captured their first league title in a decade and earned a chance to defend it as the Section One champions. Anchored by 12 returning seniors, including Shawn Larroza (8 goals, 3 assists), Moses Beers (8 goals, 3 assists) and Shea MillerSmith (4 goals, 5 assists) and goalkeeper Quinn McCarty, Manheim Township (9-1-0, 10-2-0) held off Conestoga Valley (8-2-0, 8-2-0) and Hempfield (7-3-0, 7-4-0) in a heated Section One race. Miller-Smith set up Larroza for the game-winning goal in overtime against Conestoga Valley on Tuesday that clinched Township’s second straight outright section title.

Crusaders end drought

Lining up against the incumbent league champions in Wednesday’s semifinal round is Section Four champion Lancaster Catholic. The Crusaders collected their first section title since 2002 with an 8-0-0 mark (9-1-0 overall) in a five-team section race after Lancaster Country Day opted out of the season due to the pandemic. Lancaster Catholic clinched the section title by sweeping defending champion Pequea Valley (5-2-0, 7-3-0) in a pair of one-goal games, including a doubleovertime decision Oct. 5 in Kinzers. Junior Ethan Paulukow registered eight goals and two assists to lead the Crusaders, and the Lancaster Catholic defense, backed by goalkeeper Nathan Hummer, posted shutouts in six of the team’s nine victories.

Postseason prospects

Beyond the L-L tournament, several local teams could qualify for the District Three playoffs, based on the district’s powerranking system, as the Oct. 31 deadline nears. In Class 4A, which advances eight teams to a tournament, Manheim Township (fourth), Conestoga Valley (fifth) and McCaskey (eighth) were in contention with Hempfield holding 11th place as of Saturday afternoon. Lampeter-Strasburg (fourth), Garden Spot (ninth) and Cocalico (10th) remain in the hunt for one of the eight playoff berths in Class 3A. Lancaster Mennonite owned the top spot in Class 2A with Lancaster Catholic third in a classification set to hold a four-team tournament. In Class 1A, a pair of local schools outside the L-L League —Mount Calvary (second) and Lancaster County Christian (sixth) — are angling for the four playoff spots available. The District Three playoffs are scheduled to begin Nov. 4.