Penn Manor senior guard Ethan Hine scored a career-high 45 points on Saturday afternoon. But it wasn't enough in a 80-78 overtime loss to Exeter. Hine's total is the highest single-game mark by a Lancaster-Lebanon League boys hoopster this season, and the most scored by a Comets in nearly a decade since Marc Summy totaled 48 points in a double-overtime loss to McCaskey in 2012, which you can watch on Youtube.

Speaking of McCaskey, the Red Tornado topped Coatesville 72-66 in front of a soldout crowd last Thursday, arguably the biggest win thus far for second-year coach Freddy Ramos. A PIAA Class 6A semifinalist last season, Coatesville was No. 2 in the preseason Class 6A state rankings compiled by Daily Item reporter Michael Bullock. Also, credit to coach Ramos for tracking down the loose ball at the end...

McCaskey (4-1 league, 8-4 overall) will look to stretch its win-streak to six games when it travels to Penn Manor on Monday before hosting Cedar Crest (7-0, 13-1) on Tuesday night in a battle between the top-two teams in the L-L Section One standings. The Falcons are looking to avenge last year's buzzer-beating loss at McCaskey, which had completed a 21-point comeback effort from the Red Tornado.

Here’s the rest of this week's L-L boys hoops notebook, which includes a recap of a pair of showcase events from Saturday, last week’s top scorers, a buzzer-beater, a new team single-game high-water scoring mark, an update on two players approaching 1,000 career points, a look at this week’s top games and much more...

L-L League standings

Monday's top scorers: Two L-L players went for 20-plus points Monday: Pequea Valley 5-11 junior guard Devon Colyer (24 points), Manheim Township 6-4 senior forward Mickey Stokes (career-high 20 points).

Monday, Jan. 6 results/box scores

Wednesday high-scorers: There were 13 L-L teams in action across eight games Wednesday night, with nine players going for 20-plus points: Cedar Crest 6-1 senior guard Trey Shutter (28 points), Manheim Township 6-3 senior guard/forward Zach Oldac (29 points) and 5-7 junior guard Zach Hartz (24 points), Elco 5-11 junior guard Braden Bohannon (25 points), Columbia 6-0 sophomore guard Kerry Glover (23 points), Elizabethtown 6-3 junior guard/forward Lukas Pierson (22 points) and 6-4 senior guard/forward Elijah Eberly (21 points), Conestoga Valley 6-3 senior forward Will Stone (21 points) and Lancaster Mennonite 6-2 junior guard/forward Cole Fisher (21 points).

Wednesday, Jan. 8 results/box scores

Thursday high-scorers: There were 11 L-L teams in action across seven games THursday night, with _ players going for 20-plus points: McCaskey 5-11 senior guard Elijah Terry (28 points), Elco 6-7 senior center Asher Kemble (25 points) and Bohannon (21 points) and Lampeter-Strasburg senior guard Seth Beers (20 points).

Thursday, Jan. 9 results/box scores

Friday’s high-scorers: Seven L-L hoopsters went for 20-plus points Friday: Warwick 6-3 junior guard Joey McCracken (27 points) and 6-2 junior guard/forward Kai Cipalla (23 points), Elco’s Bohannon (26 points), Lancaster Country Day sophomore Grant Landis (23 points), Cocalico 5-10 sophomore guard Trey Rios (22 points), Elizabethtown 5-10 senior guard Ryan Parise (21 points) and Cedar Crest 6-7 senior guard/forward Ileri Ayo-Faleye (20 points).

Friday, Jan. 10 results/box scores

Saturday showcases: Manheim Central was the host site of the six-game L-L vs. Mid-Penn Showdown on Saturday. L-L teams went 4-2 in those matchups, with wins coming over the final four contests from Cedar Crest, E-town, Lancaster Catholic and Manheim Central. ...Garden Spot was the host site for the four-game Battle At The Spot on Saturday. L-L teams went 2-2 in those games, with wins by Lebanon and Warwick.

In all, seventeen L-L teams were in action Saturday, with five players scoring 20 or more points: Penn Manor’s Hine (career-high 45 points), Elizabethtown 6-3 sophomore forward Patrick Gilhool (career-high 23 points), Lancaster Catholic 6-6 senior guard/forward David Kamwanga (23 points), McCaskey’s Terry (22 points) and Lancaster Country Day’s Landis (21 points).

Saturday results/box scores

Buzzer-beater: Hempfield’s Daniel Sears had the game-winning putback layup at the buzzer to help the Black Knights beat Manheim Township, 44-42, in a L-L Section One road victory Friday night. He’s the fourth L-L boys hoopster this season to hit a game-winning shot at the buzzer. It’s also the second time this season the Streaks on a last-second shot, both coming on their home floor. Also, credit to Lebanon sophomore Marquis Ferreira hitting the game-winning free-throw in the final moments of Saturday’s 49-48 win over Conrad Weiser.

87: The single-game high-water mark for L-L teams for this season was 83 points, first set by Conestoga Valley in a season-opening 83-45 win over Kutztown. Then Columbia topped that with back-to-back 85-point outbursts in L-L Section Five victories over Lebanon Catholic and Pequea Valley on Dec. 18 and Dec. 20. ...That was surpassed by Elco with 87 points in a L-L Section Four road win at Donegal on Jan. 9.

11: Lancaster Catholic owns the league’s longest current win streak, as the Crusaders have won 11 in a row since a season-opening loss to Wilson.

Career points watch: As far as L-L boys hoopsters approaching 1,000 career points, Elizabethtown’s Parise sits at 839, while Lampeter-Strasburg’s Beers is at 704. Terry hit his 1,000th career point on Jan. 3, and is now at 1,053.

Coaching milestones: Lancaster Catholic 15th year coach Joe Klazas (293-107) is seven wins shy of 300...Octorara 19th-year skipper Gene Lambert (243-214) is seven wins shy of 250. ...Elco ninth-year boss Brad Conners (95-107) is five wins shy of 100. ..Warwick fifth-year coach Chris Christensen (45-59) is five wins shy of 50. ...Ephrata skipper Jonathan Treese (39-51) is still trying to steer the Mountaineers to their first victory of the season, which would be Treese’s 40th career win.

Coming up: Among 11 league games on Tuesday’s docket, two come with first place on the line in section standings. In Section One, first-place Cedar Crest (7-0 league, 13-1 overall) travels to second-place McCaskey (4-1, 8-4). The Falcons are looking to avenge last year’s buzzer-beating loss at McCaskey, which completed a Red Tornado 21-point comeback. And in Section Three, second-place Cocalico (5-2, 8-5) is at first-place L-S (5-0, 7-5). Also keep an eye on the Section Two matchup of first-place Warwick (5-2, 10-4) at third-place Lebanon (4-3, 8-6). Tuesday's full schedule

Friday features a Section Four showdown when first-place Lancaster Catholic (5-0, 11-1) travels to second-place Elco (6-1, 12-2). Entering the week, the Crusaders have won 11 in a row, the league’s longest current win-streak, while Elco has won seven-straight. Friday's full schedule

Dunks of the week: E-town’s Elijah Eberly threw down another one, this time in Wednesday’s 80-60 win at Conestoga Valley:

Two nights later, Warwick junior guard/forward Kai Cipalla threw dunk his first career dunk in the final seconds of a win over Conestoga Valley.

Notebook dump: Last week was a mighty busy one for me. Monday started with covering Millersville University raising more than $3,800 for L-S alum Ryan Smith during its women's/men's game vs. East Stroudsburg. After Tuesday's snow day, Wednesday I saw Garden Spot and Cocalico in action for the first time this season. And Friday I saw E-town and Lebanon in action for the first time this season. We also recorded the L-L Basketball Update show at a Lampeter-Strasburg girls practice, and I was working on two basketball features that will publish soon. With that said, here are some notes from all of those teams mentioned above.

Garden Spot: Wednesday night was my first chance to see Garden Spot in action. The Spartans are playing without injured junior point guard Joseph Sharp, who broke the bone to his ring finger on his left, non-shooting hand when diving for a loose ball in a Dec. 26 game at Warwick. Sharp had just made it back from a collarbone injury that sidelined him all of the fall soccer season as well. As a result, an already young Spartans team is short-handed (see what I did there?) with just one senior starter: 6-7 senior guard/forward Andrew Zentner. Also in the starting lineup is 5-10 freshman guard Jahver Hammond, who impressed with eight points, six rebounds and three steals. The youth has shown as of late, as the Spartans have lost five of their last six games.

Cocalico: After an up-and-down start to the season that saw a lopsided win over Octorara sandwiched between lopsided losses to Lancaster Catholic and Elco, the Eagles have now won four in a row and sit in second place in the L-L Section Three standings heading into Tuesday’s showdown at first-place Lampeter-Strasburg. By the way, Cocalico has held opponents under 50 points in all but two games this season.

Manheim Township: The Blue Streaks put up a season-high 78 points in Wednesday’s 78-62 win over Northeastern. It was only the third loss of the season for the Bobcats, a program that reached the District 3-5A quarterfinals and made an appearance in the state tournament last season, and currently sits at No. 3 in the District 3-5A power ratings. Oddly, that win was sandwiched between a pair of two-point losses to Lebanon and Hempfield.

Lebanon: The Cedars are 6-4 in games decided by single-digit margins. Lebanon lost its four times in games decided by single-digit margins. Since then, it has won six in a row in such an occasion, including Saturday’s 49-48 win over Conrad Weiser, which was a bounceback victory following the Cedars’ largest margin of defeat in a 63-46 home loss to E-town on Friday.

Elizabethtown: Since a 1-3 start in its four games, E-town Is 9-1 in its last 10 games. The Bears' leading scorer, senior guard/forward Elijah Eberly, went down with a left ankle injury near the start of the third quarter of Friday's win at Lebanon. Starting in Eberly's absence Saturday, sophomore Patrick Gilhool put up a career-high 23 points. Fourth-year E-town coach Rocky Parise had this to say following Friday's win: “We’ve been waiting for it. I don’t know the last time an E-town team has been 9-4, because the beginning of our schedule is always tough because of crossovers. I think it was 2009 when I was an assistant. But the fact that we’ve done that without hitting our peak yet. We haven’t hit our peak. We’re inching closer to our peak with every game that goes by.” ... By the way, the Bears (10-4) have now scored 50 or more points in 10-straight games.

Did you know: Longtime East Stroudsburg coach Jeff Wilson is an Octorara alum. Chatting inside Millersville’s Pucillo Gymnasium on Monday night, WIlson recalled some of his earliest memories inside Pucillo, which date back to his playing days when he attended basketball camps put on by Penn Manor legend Wally Walker. ... Also, I caught up with Millersville University fourth-year coach Casey Stitzel before Monday’s Millersville vs. East Stroudsburg game. Among a few questions was one about the recruitment of L-S product Ryan Smith a couple years ago when Smith was coming out of Lampeter-Strasburg. Stitzel had this to say about Smith, who ultimately opted to attend PSAC foe East Stroudsburg: ““He (Smith) made it clear he didn’t want to be close to home. I’ll be honest with you, I was like that when I played in college. I always respect kids when they tell me that. There’s something about becoming a man, and if you live 10 minutes away from home maybe that makes it a little bit harder. And the same thing happened with (Manheim Township alum) Tyler Crespo in going to Shippensburg. I respect guys that want to get far away from home and experience another area and experience another school. Obviously he’s a great player and a great kid. I’d love to have him but I completely understand when guys tell us that.”

What I'm working on: Monday we'll be recording this week's L-L Basketball Update show at Columbia. Also check back here on Monday for a recap of notable performances from L-L alums in last week's college games. Tuesday I'll be covering Cedar Crest at McCaskey. Friday I'll be covering Elco at Lancaster Catholic. In between, I'm working on a pair of basketball features, one of which will publish later this week.

