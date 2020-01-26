Less than two weeks remain in the L-L regular season. And with that, we’re coming down to the home stretch of section races, as teams also jockey for one of the 10 spots in the L-L tournament.

We’ll get into the specifics of the tourney bracket next week, but seven teams have already clinched a playoff berth at the very least: Cedar Crest, McCaskey, Lampeter-Strasburg, Lancaster Catholic, Elco, Columbia and Lancaster Mennonite.

L-S has already clinched at least a share of the Section Three crown, and can win it outright with a victory in any one of its final three league contests.

The other four section crowns are still technically up for grabs. We’ll get into that and more in the rest of L-L boys hoops notebook…

Section impacts: Two weeks removed from topping Coatesville and less than a week removed from topping Section One first-place Cedar Crest, McCaskey suffered an upset loss last Tuesday at Manheim Township, 85-74 in overtime. The Blue Streaks were in need of some good vibes considering they had previously suffered three losses by two points or less earlier in the season, two of them on last-second buzzer-beaters. Turn those three losses around and the Streaks would otherwise be in the Section One hunt. The Red Tornado are still only a game back of first-place Cedar Crest (more on that in a bit).

Another big game happened Tuesday night in Lititz between the top two teams in Section Two, with Warwick holding off a hard-charging Elizabethtown squad, 70-66, giving the Warriors a season series sweep over the Bears.

Finally, Octorara pulled the upset at Lancaster Catholic on Friday night in the form of a 63-54 L-L Section Four road win, snapping the Crusaders’ 15-game win streak and giving Lancaster Catholic its first league loss of the season. Though, if you know anything about Octorara, this is more about a team playing up to its potential than it is about an upset victory. The Braves came into this season with nearly everyone back from last year's playoff team, and thus had expectations to challenge for the Section Four crown. It appeared they would live up to the hype with a 4-1 start before going 2-6 in its next eight games. Friday's win put Octorara (9-8 overall) back over .500 and bumped up to No. 10 in the District 3-4A power ratings. The top-10 teams make the District 3-4A playoffs.

Coming up: Lots of stuff to keep an eye on Tuesday: L-S (10-0 league, 13-5 overall) puts its unblemished league record on the line in a road trip to Lancaster Catholic (9-1, 16-2) in a Section Three/Four crossover, while Warwick (9-2, 14-4) can clinch at least a share of the L-L Section Two crown with a win at Conestoga Valley, and Cocalico can clinch an L-L playoff berth with a win over Solanco.

On Friday, McCaskey (8-2, 12-5) travels to Cedar Crest (9-1, 17-2) on Friday in a game that could decide the Section One champ when the dust is settled.

Nine: With Lancaster Catholic’s loss Friday, Warwick now owns the league’s longest current win streak at nine-straight games. Coincidentally, the Warriors’ last loss was to Lancaster Catholic on Dec. 28.

30-point scorers: The number of L-L hoopsters to score 30 or more points in a game this season grew to nine after three players pulled off the feat with career-high efforts in the last week: Manheim Township senior Zach Oldac (33 points last Tuesday), Lancaster Country Day sophomore Grant Landis (31 points last Tuesday) and Lebanon sophomore guard Marquis Ferreira (33 points on Saturday). Landis and Ferreira are the only sophomores to go for 30-plus this season. Oldac is the first to score 30 or more in a game twice this season.

Monday/Tuesday high-scorers:14 L-L boys hoopsters scored 20 or more points in at least one game on Monday or Tuesday: Manheim Township 6-3 senior guard/forward Zach Oldac (career-high 33 points), Lancaster Country Day sophomore Grant Landis (career-high 31 points), Lampeter-Strasburg senior guard Seth Beers (28 points), Garden Spot 6-7 senior guard/forward Andrew Zentner (25 points in Monday’s win, 24 points in Tuesday’s win), Lebanon senior guard Raylin Pena (24 points), Elco 5-11 junior guard Braden Bohannon (24 points), Warwick 5-11 senior guard Conor Adams (24 points), McCaskey senior guard Isaiah Thomas (season-high 23 points), Pequea Valley 5-11 junior guard Devon Colyer (22 points), Annville-Cleona 6-1 senior guard Andrew Long (21 points), Lancaster Mennonite 5-9 junior guard Jaeden McFadden (21 points), Penn Manor 6-0 senior guard Ethan Hine (21 points), Conestoga Valley 6-0 sophomore guard Austin Wertz (20 points) and Elizabethtown 5-10 senior guard Ryan Parise (20 points).

Thursday/Friday high-scorers: Seven L-L boys hoopsters scored 20 or more points in a game Thursday or Friday: Elizabethtown 6-4 senior guard/forward Elijah Eberly (career-high 28 points), Conestoga Valley 6-3 senior forward Will Stone (24 points), Hempfield 6-1 senior guard Konnor Axe (24 points), Manheim Central 5-10 freshman Trey Grube (23 points), Warwick 6-3 junior guard Joey McCracken (22 points), Cedar Crest 6-7 senior forward Jason Eberhart (21 points) and 6-7 senior guard/forward Ileri Ayo-Faleye (20 points).

Saturday high-scorers: Thirteen L-L teams were in non-league action Saturday. Of those, three players tallied 20 or more points: Lebanon sophomore guard Marquis Ferreira (career-high 33 points), Lampeter-Strasburg’s Beers (25 points) and Lancaster Mennonite 5-11 sophomore guard Trenton Dorsing (career-high 20 points).

Overtime: Three games went overtime involving L-L teams last week.

In a L-L Section Three/Four cross-over on Thursday night, Northern Lebanon’s Owen Treadway hit the game-tying layup with 9.5 seconds left in regulation to send things to overtime, where the Barons outscored the Vikings, 11-4, for the 71-64 win. Barons’ freshman Trey Grube posted a game-high 23 points.

In a non-league matchup Saturday, visiting Lampeter-Strasburg outscored host Lancaster Mennonite in the extra period 9-1 to escape with a 70-62 road win. It was the first OT game of the season for both squads.

Game-winner: Four nights earlier, Manheim Central had suffered a last-second loss to Cocalico while L-S won on a buzzer-beater 3-pointer from Austin Stoltzfus. Meeting Tuesday night, L-S senior Darin Landis had the game-winning put back layup with 24.3 seconds left, as the Pioneers escaped with a 50-49 L-L Section Three victory.

Career points watch: E-town senior guard Ryan Parise is now at 920 career points, while L-S senior guard Seth Beers is at 817 career points. McCaskey senior Elijah Terry has now tallied 1,141 career points.

Coaching milestones: Lancaster Catholic coach Joe Klazas would prefer I not mention this at all and instead keep the focus on the players. However, since I screwed this up last week, just want to make you all aware of this: Klazas entered this season with a 282-106 career record, which means he is now at 298 career victories entering Tuesday’s matchup with L-S. Meanwhile, ninth-year Elco skipper Brad Conners is at 98 career wins, and fifth-year Warwick coach Chris Christensen sits at 49 career victories.

Congrats: To Conestoga Valley alum Connor Whitacre on being named the D3soocer.com’s Defender of the Year and first-team All-American. Whitacre was also a standout point guard on the Buckskins’ basketball team that pushed McCaskey to overtime in a 2016 district playoff game, which is also recounted in this story from my colleague Tim Gross:

...And To Lancaster Catholic senior center Trey Wells, who committed to the NCAA Division II West Chester University football team. Wells is the starting center on the Crusaders' basketball team this season.

What I’m working on: Two feature stories that should publish over the next handful of days, in addition to covering Tuesday’s L-S at Lancaster Catholic matchup and Friday’s McCaskey at Cedar Crest showdown. We’re also recording this week’s ‘L-L Basketball Update’ show at an Elizabethtown boys practice on Monday. And in non-basketball news, keep your eyes peeled for some movement on the L-L football coaching homefront.

