Tuesday marks the final night of the Lancaster-Lebanon League boys basketball regular season competition. And of all the Tuesday matchups, one has mighty stakes attached. That would be in Section Four, when second-place Elco (10-2 league, 18-3 overall) travels to first-place Lancaster Catholic (11-1, 18-2). A Crusaders’ win would make them the section champs. An Elco win would force a two-way, first-place tie, resulting in a one-game playoff the next night at Warwick to decide the champion.

The other four section crowns were wrapped up Friday, with Cedar Crest (Section One), Warwick (Section Two), Lampeter-Strasburg (Section Three) and Columbia (Section Five) all taking home section titles.

The tournament begins Friday with a pair of play-in games at Warwick, where the Section Four runner-up will compete against Section Two runner-up Elizabethtown at 5:30 p.m. (winner advances to face), followed by Section Three runner-up Cocalico against Section Five runner-up Lancaster Mennonite at 7:30 p.m. (winner advances to face Cedar Crest).

Those matchups are in the top half of the bracket.

The quarterfinal round is slated for Monday. In the bottom half of the bracket, Warwick will host Columbia and the Section Four champion will host McCaskey. Both are 7 p.m. tip-offs.

The semifinal round is scheduled for Feb. 12 at a neutral site, and the championship game Feb. 14 (at Manheim Township, 7 p.m.).

Updated L-L League standings

In case you’re wondering, Friday is cutoff date for regular season games to count towards the District Three power ratings. The district playoffs will begin the week of Feb. 17.

With all of that said, here’s the rest of the L-L boys basketball notebook recapping last week’s hardwood highlights…

Coaching milestones: There were quite a few coaches who notched milestone victories last week, as fourth-year Warwick coach Chris Christensen picked up career win No. 50 on Tuesday, ninth-year Elco skipper Brad Conners nabbed career win No. 100 on Wednesday, fifteenth-year Lancaster Catholic boss Joe Klazas earned career win No. 300 on Friday, and 19th-year Octorara coach Gene Lambert picked up career win No. 250 on Saturday.

Career points watch: E-town senior point guard Ryan Parise enters the week at 956 career points, while Pequea Valley junior guard Devon Colyer enters Tuesday’s season finale at 938 career points.

Buzzer-beater: E-town senior guard Brody Beach hit a corner 3-pointer at the buzzer to lift the Bears over Lebanon in Tuesday’s 61-58 L-L Section Two home win over Lebanon. It was Beach’s second game-winning shot of the season, but his first at the buzzer. He’s the eighth L-L boys hoopster this season to hit a game-winning buzzer-beater.

30-point club: Elco 5-11 junior Braden Bohannon (career-high 31 points Friday), Hempfield 6-0 senior guard Ryan Hilton (career-high 34 points Saturday) and Lancaster Mennonite 6-2 junior guard Cole Fisher (career-high 30 points Saturday) joined a short list of L-L boys hoopsters to score 30 or more points in a game this season, as 12 players have now pulled off the feat.

Tuesday’s high-scorers: Garden Spot 6-7 senior guard Andrew Zentner (29 points), Elizabethtown senior guard Ryan Parise (25 points), Cedar Crest 6-7 senior guard/forward Ileri Ayo-Faleye (23 points), Conestoga Valley’ 6-0 sophomore guard Austin Wertz (21 points) and Columbia 6-1 junior guard Michael Poole, Jr. (21 points).

Thursday/Friday high-scorers: Elco 5-11 junior guard Braden Bohannon (31 points), Elizabethtown 6-4 senior guard/forward Elijah Eberly (25 points), Octorara 6-0 senior guard/forward Jason Brown (25 points), Lancaster Country Day sophomore Grant Landis (24 points), Conestoga Valley 6-0 senior guard Bradley Stoltzfus (23 points), Lampeter-Strasburg 6-0 senior guard Seth Beers (23 points), Lancaster Mennonite 6-2 junior guard Cole Fisher (21 points), Donegal 5-9 senior guard Ryan Zuch (20 points),

Congrats: To Warwick junior Caleb Schmitz, who picked up two football offers in the last week, first from Western Michigan University and second from the University of Buffalo. Last fall, Schmitz hauled in 58 receptions for 951 yards and 13 TDs as a wide receiver, and made 49 tackles with four interceptions from his d-back spot. Schmitz, a 6-3 junior, was the starting forward for the Warwick boys basketball team before going down with an upper body injury in late December and has yet to return.

To Garden Spot junior point guard Joseph Sharp, who returned to the lineup Tuesday after missing about a month of action from a broken hand injury suffered when diving for a loose ball in a holiday matchup at Warwick in late December. Of course, you might remember Sharp from this story:

To Lampeter-Strasburg senior Mike Del Grande for notching the first varsity points of his career on Friday. Del Grande had been handling scorebook duties near the start of the year as his body continued to heal from injuries suffered from the football season. He and his younger, larger brother, Nick, held down the right side of the L-S o-line last fall for a Pioneers team that won the District 3-4A championship.

Dunk of the week: Elco’s Asher Kemble for the second week in a row:

Notebook dump: Here are some notes from my travels around the league last week...

Elizabethtown: We stopped by an E-town boys practice on Monday to record this week’s L-L Basketball Update show. It was there Bears’ coach Rocky Ryan said his son, senior point guard Ryan Parise, is currently deciding between NCAA Division III programs Lebanon Valley College, Washington & Jefferson University and Marywood University. Parise went over 400 career assists in Tuesday’s last-second win over Lebanon. E-town senior guard/forward Elijah Eberly is already committed to D-III DeSales University. Also, if you haven’t caught it by now, coach Parise appeared on ABC27 to recall the time he and his Bishop McDevitt faced Kobe Bryant and Lower Merion back in the mid-90s.

Lampeter-Strasburg: The first time I saw L-S play this season was at Octorara in mid-December. The Pioneers played that game without injured starters Austin Stoltzfus and Grayden Petersheim. Both Stoltzfus and Petersheim have since returned to action. However, in Tuesday’s loss to Lancaster Catholic, L-S was without third-leading scorer Caleb Smoker, who was out with an illness. Also, leading scorer Seth Beers is playing through a nagging injury. Speaking of Beers, he was seen after Tuesday’s game chatting with Lancaster Bible College coaches. Asked what his college prospects look like, Beers said LBC is the only program showing interest. Of course, LBC is where older brother Luke Beers, now a Chargers’ senior, has been a multi-year starter and where his dad, Pete, is the director of athletics.

Lancaster Catholic: Following Tuesday’s win at Lampeter-Strasburg, Lancaster Catholic junior guard Devin Atkinson had this to say on the Crusaders bouncing back from their first league loss of the season (Jan. 24 to Octorara) and being held to a season-low in points (Jan. 25 win over Berks Catholic): “We knew we had to win tonight. We had a slump last week. We had to put that behind us. We knew we had to win this game tonight to get back playing like the way we play basketball. Last week, I don’t know what happened. That wasn’t Crusader basketball. But this really showed that we still got it.”

Pequea Valley: The Braves went winless last season, so credit to this year’s bunch on having picked up seven wins thus far with arguably the youngest team in the league, as Pequea Valley has one senior on the roster. Chatting with third-year coach Thad Rittenhouse before Friday’s matchup vs. Columbia, he said the Braves are building towards next season.

Columbia: Did you know: The Crimson Tide have scored 50 or more points in all but one game this season. Columbia won a section crown for the first time since 2008. That’s also the last time Columbia won an L-L playoff game.

In case you missed it: Millersville University Athletics Hall of Famer and former MU sports information director Greg Wright is in need of a heart transplant and $50,000 to cover related medical and travel costs. ...thanks again to the Mizii family for sharing their incredible story

What I'm working on: Monday I'll be traveling to Mechanicsburg to chat with some folks about a long-term project the LNP|LancasterOnline sports department is tackling this calendar year. ...Tuesday I'll be covering Elco at Lancaster Catholic, and Friday I'll be covering the L-L tourney play-in games. There's some things planned in between there, but those are hard to predict considering Tuesday's outcome will play a factor. Playoff time is here. Giddy up.