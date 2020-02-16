A stifling defensive effort played a large part in Cedar Crest locking up its fourth league tourney crown on Friday.

But there was also a bit of motivation that propelled the Falcons at the start of the league tournament.

After having wrapped up the L-L Section One crown in an emotional win over McCaskey on Jan. 31, Cedar Crest lost at Manheim Township in the regular season finale, 61-42, on Feb. 4.

It was the Falcons’ season-low in points and their worst defeat of the year.

“We just had to refocus,” tenth-year Cedar Crest coach Tommy Smith said Friday. “We did come off an emotional win (over McCaskey) and were feeling good about ourselves. We were able to knock them (players) down a little bit and be like, ‘Look, you’re not that good. The line is very slim between good, great and bad. You were bad tonight.’ We were able to refocus and get things going. And that’s how we were able to make this run toward the league playoffs.”

While Cedar Crest’s matched their second-lowest point total of the season in Friday’s 45-41 league title win over Warwick, the Falcons defense held the Warriors to their season-low in points.

Also, the 86 combined points was the eighth-lowest total for a league title game in the 48-year history of the tournament. Coincidentally, when Cedar Crest won its first league championship back in 1976 with a 42-41 win over Ephrata, that combined point total is tied for the fourth-lowest total in the history of league title tilts. In other words, of the eight lowest-scoring title games in the history of the tournament, Cedar Crest won two of them.

“We come to every game with the mindset that they’re not going to score on us,” Cedar Crest senior Ileri Ayo-Faleye said Friday night. “And defense leads to offense. Defense wins championships, as we all know.”

Cedar Crest became just the fourth L-L boys basketball team to have now won at least four league tourney crowns. The other three programs to have pulled off the feat are McCaskey (14), Lebanon (eight) and Hempfield (seven).

By the way, back in the 1980s, the Warriors lost in back-to-back league title games in 1985 and 1986, then won the league titles in 1987 and 1988. That’s something to keep in mind for a Warwick program has now lost in consecutive years in the league final, especially considering the Warriors will bring back seven of their top nine contributors next season.

Of course, this season is far from over. The District Three playoffs are up next.

Lampeter-Strasburg (16-8), Elizabethtown (17-7), Octorara (14-8), Annville-Cleona (12-10), Lancaster Mennonite (11-12) and Columbia (16-7) all compete Monday.

Warwick (19-5), McCaskey (15-8) and Manheim Township (13-8) will play in District 3-6A first-round action Tuesday.

Cedar Crest (22-3), Lancaster Catholic (20-3) and Elco (18-5) all have first-round byes and will play later in the week.

Additionally, four private school teams from Lancaster County qualified for the 10-team District 3-1A playoff field.

Here are some notes on those games...

Monday’s games: L-L Section Three champ Lampeter-Strasburg will travel to Section Two runner-up E-town in a District 3-5A first-round matchup. The Bears lost at L-S in last Monday’s L-L quarterfinals, 64-61. E-town senior Ryan Parise is 18 points shy of 1,000 for his career, while Pioneers’ senior Seth Beers, who scored a single-game career-high 47 points two weeks ago, is 46 points shy of 1,000 career points.

District 3-5A bracket

Octorara travels to Susquehannock (12-10) in a District 3-4A first-round game.The Braves closed the regular season on a seven-game win streak to qualify for the postseason. The first victory of that winning streak was at Lancaster Catholic (20-3). The Crusaders will host the winner of Octorara and Susquehannock in Thursday’s quarterfinals. That’s also when L-L Section Four runner-up Elco (18-5) will be in action against Eastern York (14-8).

District 3-4A bracket

L-L Section Five champion Columbia is looking to make it three in a row over Section Five runner-up Lancaster Mennonite after sweeping the Blazers in both regular season meetings by final scores of 55-48 and 91-76.

Annville-Cleona won four of its final five games of the regular season to nab the eighth and final spot of the District 3-3A playoffs, and now travels to top-seeded Trinity (18-3), who has won six-straight district crowns and 17 district titles overall.

District 3-3A bracket

Tuesday’s games: L-L Section Two champion and league runner-up Warwick (19-5) hosts Berks League tourney runner-up Governor Mifflin (15-10). The winner travels to York-Adams League champ Central York (20-3) in Friday’s quarterfinals. A Warriors’ victory Monday would be the first district playoff win under fifth-year coach Chris Christensen, and the program’s first since 2010.

Section One runner-up McCaskey hosts Chambersburg (16-6), with the Tornado looking for their first district playoff win under second-year coach Freddy Ramos and the program’s first since 2016. The winner travels to Berks League champ Wilson (24-1) in Friday’s quarterfinals.

After starting the year 1-4, Manheim Township went 12-4 over its next 16 games and finished the regular season on a five-game win streak, which included victories over McCaskey, Governor Mifflin and Cedar Crest, to punch its ticket to the district playoffs. Now the Streaks travel to Mid-Penn tourney champ Central Dauphin (19-5), with the winner traveling to Cedar Crest in Friday’s quarterfinals.

District 3-6A bracket

Class 1A: CCAC champ and top-seeded Mount Calvary Christian (22-2) will host the winner of West Shore Christian (12-11) and Harrisburg Academy (11-10) in Thursday’s quarterfinals. MCC is looking to get back to the district semis for the second time in four years, last having made it past the district quarterfinals in 2017. MCC is led by a pair of juniors in 5-11 junior guard Aidan Masters (18.2 ppg, 4.1 rebounds per game, 3.3 assists per game) and 6-2 junior forward Hunter Stewart (10.5 ppg, 7.3 rebounds per game).

Also in the top half of the bracket, Lancaster County Christian (15-6) hosts Linville Christian (11-6) in Thursday’s quarterfinals. LCC is coached by Penn Manor alum Nate Long, who last season surpassed 100 career victories. The District 3-1A runner-up in 2017, LCC is in the playoffs for the 10th year in a row and looking to get back to the district semis for the third time in five years. Linville is powered by 5-10 senior guard Mike Stoltzfus (12.4 ppg), 5-11 junior guard Cedric Stoltzfus (10.9 ppg) and 6-2 senior forward Chandler Petersheim (10.5 ppg).

In the bottom half of the bracket, Lititz Christian School (19-3) plays Thursday in the quarterfinals, hosting the winner of Greenwood (13-10) and High Point Baptist (8-11). This is just the third time in 13 seasons that Lititz Christian has qualified for the district playoffs. The program’s only appearances in a district title game came in four consecutive years from 1933 to 1936, when Franklin D. Roosevelt was President.

District 3-1A bracket

In case you missed it: Lampeter-Strasburg alum Ryan Smith, who underwent what will hopefully be his final round of chemotherapy earlier this week before an upcoming bone marrow transplant, was featured in the Philadelphia Inquirer in a fantastic story by veteran sports writer Mike Jensen. This is well worth your time. Just go take 10 minutes and read it. You'll be glad you did. A reminder: you can follow Smith's health journey on the family CaringBridge.org page here.

Also, thanks to my former math teacher Dell Jackson for having for the pregame chat before Friday's L-L League championship game on the LLHoops.com live coverage of the event. Dell, Andy Herr and the LLHoops crew do a great job. We're lucky to have them. You can check out the first 10 minutes of that conversation here:

What we're covering: On Monday, I'll be covering the District 3-3A quarterfinal between Lancaster Mennonite and Columba, while colleague Mike Gross will be covering the District 3-5A first-round matchup between Elizabethtown and Lampeter-Strasburg. For Tuesday's District 3-6A first-round contests, I'll be covering Chambersburg at McCaskey, while Mike Gross will be covering Governor Mifflin at Warwick. Of course, I will also attempt to have recaps of the other games involving L-L teams Monday and Tuesday. And we'll be out again covering district playoff contests Thursday and Friday.