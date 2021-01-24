After shining in four games at the junior varsity level, Garden Spot sophomore Dylan Nolt was called up to varsity for Saturday afternoon’s non-league tilt at Twin Valley. Nolt made the most of the opportunity by drilling three 3-pointers. The last of those came with nine seconds left. It proved to be the game-winner in the Spartans’ 46-45 victory, the team’s first win of the year.

Aren’t sports awesome?

It highlights what has been an entertaining week when it comes to Lancaster-Lebanon League boys basketball. Here’s a recap with the L-L boys hoops notebook…

Signature wins: Columbia junior Kerry Glover said earlier this season that he and the Tide intend to contend for the District 3-3A crown. On Tuesday night, they made another step in proving they might have what it takes to pull off the feat in form of a 60-57 victory at District Three powerhouse Trinity, winners of seven-straight district crowns. ...on Thursday, Cocalico knocked off Lampeter-Strasburg, 45-43, to improve to 3-0 league, 4-0 overall, and take over sole possession of first place in the L-L Section Three standings. ...in a rematch of last year’s District 3-4A title game, Lancaster Catholic traveled to Bishop McDevitt on Saturday. The Crusaders of Lancaster came out on top, 48-30, improving to 6-1 overall.

Section races: Section One is still anyone’s for the taking, with Hempfield (3-1, 4-1), Cedar Crest (2-1, 2-2), McCaskey (2-1, 2-3) and Manheim Township (2-2, 3-2) in the mix. In Section Two, Warwick (3-0, 5-0) and Lebanon (3-0, 5-1) are in a two-way, first-place tie. Their Jan. 22 game was postponed, and the teams are now slated to meet Feb. 5. Cocalico (3-0, 4-0) is in front of L-S (3-1, 4-1) in Section Three. Lancaster Catholic (4-0, 6-1) is in front of Elco (3-1, 5-1) in Section Four. And Columbia (3-0, 5-1) is ahead of Lancaster Mennonite (3-1, 4-3) in Section Five.

L-L League boys basketball standings

The week’s high scorers: Five L-L boys hoopsters scored 24 or more points in a single game over the past week of action. Manheim Central sophomore Trey Grube knocked down nine 3-pointers en route to a career-high 33 points in Thursday’s win over Solanco, becoming the third L-L hoopster to score 30 or more in a game so far this season. ...Lancaster Mennonite senior Cole Fisher (29 points) and Lancaster Country Day junior Grant Landis (27 points) battled Wednesday, with the Blazers picking up the win. ...Conestoga Valley senior Luke Rumbaugh posted a season-high 25 points in Friday’s win over Ephrata, snapping the Buckskins’ three-game losing skid. ...Columbia senior Michael Poole, Jr., finished with a season-high 24 points in Friday’s win against LCD.

Colyer hits 1K: Pequea Valley senior Devon Colyer scored 22 points in Tuesday’s win against Annville-Cleona, becoming the fifth player in program history, and the first since 2009, to surpass 1,000 career points.

The big 5-0: Manheim Central fourth-year coach Charlie Fisher picked up career victory No. 50 in Thursday’s win at Solanco. He’s now 51-69 all-time after Friday’s non-league win against Kennard-Dale. ...Conestoga Valley coach Jim Shipper enters the week at 189 career head coaching wins.

Game-winners:

Garden Spot sophomore Dylan Nolt in his varsity debut with nine seconds left on Saturday and his team down two points…

Nail-biters:

Cocalico 45, Lampeter-Strasburg 43, Jan. 21, 2021: Carson Nash grabbed a defensive rebound, and teammate Carson Nuneville drew a foul on the other end. Nuneville hit the ensuing pair of free-throws with three seconds left. They proved to be the game-winners in Thursday’s win. It gave Cocalico sole possession of first place atop L-L Section Three.

What we covered:

Pequea Valley's win over Annville-Cleona on Tuesday, in which Devon Colyer scored his 1,000th-career point.

Hempfield’s 56-50 L-L Section One win over Manheim Township on Wednesday.

Cocalico’s two-point win over L-S on Thursday.

Manheim Township’s 58-41 victory at Penn Manor on Friday.

Lancaster Catholic’s 48-30 win at Bishop McDevitt on Saturday.

In case you missed it: Here’s a feature story from LNP|LancasterOnline colleague Mike Gross about this year’s outstanding class of freshmen on the L-L hardwood, led by L-S standout Ty Burton.

Coming up: Among this week’s top games, Manheim Central (2-2, 5-2) needs a win at L-S (3-1, 4-1) on Monday to force a two-way, second-place tie in Section Three. L-S won the first meeting by a 3-point margin. ...Manheim Township (2-2, 3-2) travels to McCaskey (2-1, 2-3) on Tuesday for a Section One battle. Their previous matchup went to overtime ...Hempfield (3-1, 4-1) goes to Cedar Crest (2-1, 2-2) on Friday in another intriguing Section One matchup. The Falcons won the earlier meeting by a 3-point margin ...Lancaster Catholic (6-1) hosts Manheim Central (5-2) in a non-league tilt Saturday.

Dunks:

Warwick senior Kai Cipalla adds to his reel of highlight dunks, with this one from Tuesday…

And this one from Wednesday…