All 26 Lancaster-Lebanon League boys basketball teams have four league games in the books for the 2019-20 season. And with that we have an early picture at probable races in all five sections, which will resume next month following a very busy upcoming holiday tournament schedule.

Cedar Crest (4-0 league, 7-0 overall) is the league’s lone remaining unbeaten team, and sits one game up on McCaskey (3-3, 3-1) in Section One.

Elizabethtown (3-1, 4-3), Warwick (2-2, 4-3) and Lebanon (2-2, 3-4) appear destined to battle it out for Section Two supremacy.

Lampeter-Strasburg (4-0, 5-2) is again back on top in Section Three. Ditto for Lancaster Catholic (4-0, 5-1) in Section Four, though the Crusaders will likely be challenged by Elco (3-1, 5-2) and Octorara (4-3).

By the way, teams in Sections One through Four will play 13 league games by season’s end, so those squads are only about a third of the way through that schedule. Meanwhile, Section Five clubs will play 10 league games, so they’re nearly halfway through their slate. With that said, Lancaster Mennonite (4-0, 5-2) and Columbia (4-0, 5-3) will be tied atop Section Five when they square off Jan. 3.

We learned all of this after what was a busy week in L-L action with three league nights of games. Below is a recap of the previous week’s action involving L-L squads, which featured 18 players going over 20 points in at least one game, two players going over 30 points, four games decided in overtime, two buzzer-beaters and a coach getting career win No. 100.

Monday’s top scorers: Eight L-L hoopsters posted 20 or more points Monday night: Elco 5-10 senior guard Bryce Coletti (28 points) and 6-7 senior center Asher Kemble (21 points), Lampeter-Strasburg senior guard Seth Beers (26 points), Cocalico 6-4 senior forward Trey Griffin (25 points), Elizabethtown 6-4 senior forward Elijah Eberly (23 points), Lebanon senior guard Raylin Pena (22 points), Penn Manor 6-0 senior guard Ethan Hine (22 points), Manheim Central 5-11 junior guard Cam Eberly (21 points), Cedar Crest 6-7 senior forward Ileri Ayo-Faleye (20 points) and Conestoga Valley 5-8 junior guard Luke Rumbaugh (20 points). Monday's results/box scores

Wednesday’s top scorers: Four L-L hoopsters posted 20 or more points Wednesday night: Manheim Township 6-3 senior guard/forward Zach Oldac (career-high 31 points), Lancaster Mennonite 6-2 junior guard Cole Fisher (26 points), Elco 6-7 senior center Asher Kemble (23 points), McCaskey 5-11 senior guard Elijah Terry (22 points). Wednesday's results/box scores

Friday’s top scorers: Nine L-L hoopsters tallied 20 or more points in Friday’s games: Columbia 6-1 junior guard Michael Poole (career-high 35 points), Lampeter-Strasburg senior guard Seth Beers (career-high 30 points), Garden Spot 6-7 senior forward Andrew Zenter (25 points), McCaskey 5-11 senior guard Elijah Terry (25 points) and 6-1 senior guard/forward Makai Ortiz-Gray (24 points), Elco 5-11 junior guard Braden Bohannon (22 points), Lancaster Mennonite 6-2 junior guard Cole Fisher (22 points), Elizabethtown 6-4 senior guard/forward Elijah Eberly (21 points) and Lebanon Catholic 5-11 junior guard Mark Gates (20 points). Friday's results/box scores

Saturday’s top scorers: Annville-Cleona 6-1 senior guard Andrew Long went for 22 points in Saturday’s 67-56 road win at Hanover to help the Little Dutchmen improve to 4-4 overall. ...Lancaster Catholic 6-6 senior forward David Kamwanga scored 22 points in Saturday’s 68-42 L-L League Section Three/Four crossover win over visiting Solanco, a makeup game after being postponed earlier in the week. Saturday's results/box scores

Overtime wins:

- Cedar Crest 57, Lebanon 55: Cedar Crest 6-7 senior forward Ileri Ayo-Faleye (20 points) had the game-tying bucket with 42 seconds left in regulation. The Falcons outscored the Cedars 6-4 in the extra frame to earn the 57-55 win.

- Elco 73, Manheim Central 71: Elco escaped Manheim Central with a 73-71 L-L Section Three-Four crossover victory Monday night, led by 28 points from Bryce Coletti and 21 points from Asher Kemble. By the way, the Barons sure are showing some fight considering they upset defending Section Two champ Warwick in the opening week of action and went down to the wire with Section Four favorites Elco and Lancaster Catholic last week.

- Annville Cleona 45, Pequea Valley 42: Annville-Cleona and Pequea Valley were tied 37-37 at the end of regulation in Tuesday night’s L-L Section Five clash. The visiting Little Dutchmen outscored the host Braves 8-5 in the extra period. A-C was led by Andrew Long (17 points) and Adam Long (10 points)

- Kutztown 50, Lancaster Country Day 47: Details courtesy of LLHoops.com reporter Andy Herr on this one: Kutztown’s Marlon Creech hit a game-winning, NBA-range 3-pointer at the buzzer for host Kutztown in Saturday’s OT victory over the visiting Cougars.

Buzzer-beaters:

- Elizabethtown edged Manheim Township on Monday, 57-56, on a game-winning layup at the buzzer from 6-3 junior Lukas Pierson

30-point club: Manheim Township 6-3 senior guard/forward Zach Oldac posted a career-high 31 points in Wednesday’s road win at Conestoga Valley, becoming the third L-L boys hoopster this season to score 30 or more points in a game. ...Columbia 6-1 junior guard Michael Poole topped that with a career-high 35 points in Friday’s win over Pequea Valley. It was Poole’s first 30-point game of his career.

Coaching milestones: Manheim Township coach Matt Johns picked up career win No. 100 in Friday’s win over Ephrata, while Annville-Cleona skipper Jason Coletti earned career win No. 130 in Saturday’s non-league victory at Hanover. ...Elco skipper Brad Conners is two wins away from 90 career victories. ...Ephrata’s Jonathan Treese, Manheim Central’s Charlie Fisher, Warwick’s Chris Christensen and Columbia’s Kerry Glover are each sitting at 39 career wins.

Career points watch: Through Dec. 22, McCaskey senior guard Elijah Terry has tallied 926 career points, E-town 5-10 senior guard Ryan Parise sits at 722 career points (and went over 300 career in Wednesday’s win over Penn Manor), and Lampeter-Strasburg senior guard Seth Beers sits at 629 career points.

85: The single-game high-water mark for L-L teams for this season was 83 points, first set by Conestoga Valley in a season-opening 83-45 win over Kutztown. Columbia topped that with back-to-back 85-point outbursts in L-L Section Five victories over Lebanon Catholic and Pequea Valley on Dec. 18 and Dec. 20.

Tide is rising: Columbia fourth-year coach Kerry Glover returned to the sidelines a couple weeks ago after missing the first three games. Glover continues to recover from injuries sustained in a car accident a few months ago. He has yet to return to work, as he still undergoes physical therapy three times a week. I’m planning on tagging along with Glover to one of his upcoming physical therapy appointments in the coming weeks, with the goal to tell his story of recovery. ...Columbia senior forward Matt McCleary missed back-to-back games to illness on Dec. 13 and Dec. 16 before returning to action Wednesday night, when he dropped 12 points in a road win at Lebanon Catholic.

Lancaster Country Day: Chatting before Monday’s game at Columbia, Lancaster Country Day second-year coach Jon Shultz said his team is still learning how to deal with pressure situations. For instance, the Cougars were within four of Lancaster Mennonite in the fourth quarter before the Blazers pulled away in a 75-57 win on Dec. 13. LCD led at halftime at Columbia on Monday night before falling 50-42. The Cougars also suffered close losses Wednesday (vs. Annville-Cleona, 59-52) and Saturday (at Kutztown, 50-47, OT).

Octorara: After not having played since the season-opener, Octorara 6-3 senior forward Matthew Keating returned from injury by scoring 14 points in Friday's loss at Cocalico. However, Braves senior sharpshooter Keith Lambert, Jr., did not play Friday. By the way, all the Braves’ three losses thus far have come when the opponent scored 60-plus points, while the other five wins have come when the opponent was held to under 50 points.

Lampeter-Strasburg: Speaking of Lampeter-Strasburg, the Pioneers have been playing without probable starter/senior guard Darin Landis (12 ppg in two games thus far) thus far. And senior guard Grayden Petersheim returned from injury Friday. L-S has proven thus far it can go at least eight players deep, so the depth will be even stronger whenever Landis and Petersheim are back at full strength ...Senior forward Aaron Rockensock and sophomore forward Nick Del Grande have also proven to be a good combo in the paint, with Rockensock starting and Del Grande spelling him off the bench, which means the Pioneers will usually have a rim-protector in the paint throughout the game. ...By the way, the future looks bright for L-S considering five of the top-nine scorers are juniors and sophomores.

McCaskey: We stopped by McCaskey to record last week’s L-L Basketball Update show. The Red Tornado brought back just two players from last year’s entire roster in senior forward Makai Ortiz-Gray and senior guard Isaiah Thomas. So second-year Red Tornado coach Freddy Ramos has been busy blending the many new faces together, including senior guard Elijah Terry, who started at Lancaster Mennonite the previous three seasons. Ramos said his players took a few team-bonding trips during the off-season, and he was pleased with the team’s dedication to get in the weight room. One of the team leaders thus far has been Ortiz-Gray, who drew nine charges on the defensive end in the team’s first four games. A cool story within this team is 6-4 senior forward Irving Gonzalez, who is in his second year playing the sport after moving to Lancaster from the Dominican Republic (add that to the list of hoops stories I’ll try to tackle at some point this season). By the way, 5-8 guard Jonathan Byrd is the lone freshman on the McCaskey varsity roster this season. Byrd’s father was a point guard for McCaskey in the late 1980s and for Millersville University in the early 1990s. His older brother, Bryant Byrd Jr., played for McCaskey in the late 2000s alongside future NBA player Lamar Patterson. I wrote about all of that and more when I had the chance to meet/write about Byrd over the summer, in case you missed it.

Cedar Crest: I got the chance to see Cedar Crest in action for the first time this season in the Falcons’ 55-50 home win over Warwick on Friday. And I’m very impressed with how much 6-7 senior forward Ileri Ayo-Faleye has improved. Last season, Ayo-Faleye’s speed and agility were evident, as was his height in helping on the boards. In my opinion, he’s taken a leap this season in adding ball-handling skills to his repertoire. It’s not often you see a 6-7 hoopster comfortable bringing the ball up the floor and even taking it to the basket. He also has a smooth jump shot. Ayo-Faleye is easily among the tallest players in the L-L this season. And among those skyscrapers, he’s likely the best ball-handler. Chatting afterward, Ayo-Faleye said he’s attracting interest from several NCAA Division II programs and even some low-level D-I schools.

Coming up: All 26 L-L League teams will be competing in 17 combined holiday tournaments or showcase events later this week. That full list will be published Monday on the Basketball page of LancasterOnline.

What I’m working on: Monday will be a busy day for the LancasterOnline Basketball page. I'll be filing 1) the full list of L-L teams competing in holiday tournaments, 2) a recap of how L-L alums performed in last week's men's college basketball games and 3) a feature story about Michal Seals, who grew up in the City of Lancaster through fifth grade and lived in Mount Joy in sixth grade before moving to North Carolina. Seals is now shining at NCAA D-II West Virginia State University as one of the Mountain East Conference leaders in assists. He also has an incredible backstory that hasn’t yet been told. That story is among the first of a long list of basketball features I'm aiming to tackle this season. Of course, I’m always all ears if you have a feature story idea about an L-L hoopster (or alum), email jwalk@lnpnews.com. By the way, after Monday, I'll be taking off work the rest of the week, but LNP|LancasterOnline will have reporters out at several holiday tournament/showcase games on Thursday, Friday and Saturday. I'll be back Sunday to provide a recap of how L-L teams performed in those contests. Happy holidays, y’all!