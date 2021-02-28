The 2021 Lancaster-Lebanon League boys basketball tournament is in the books. It featured a four-overtime quarterfinal win by Lancaster Catholic over Columbia last Tuesday, which is believed the longest game in the history of the tournament. It ended with the Cedars’ 41-40 win over Hempfield in Saturday’s league final that nearly went overtime. There was also Lebanon’s double-overtime win against Warwick in the L-L Section Two tie-breaker game that punched the Cedars’ ticket to the league dance.

Meanwhile, a bunch of other L-L teams were competing in their final regular season games, many of them jockeying for District Three playoff spots.

Speaking of which the district playoffs begin Tuesday. Eleven L-L teams have qualified, as have an additional five Class 1A teams from Lancaster County. Here’s a listing of those matchups, followed by a recap of last week’s highlights across the L-L.

Tuesday:

District 3 Class 5A first round:

No. 12 West York at No. 5 Cocalico, 7 p.m.

No. 10 Manheim Central at No. 7 Conrad Weiser, 7 p.m.

No. 11 Northeastern at No. 6 Lampeter-Strasburg, 7 p.m.

Full District 3-5A playoff bracket

District 3 Class 3A quarterfinals:

No. 8 Biglerville at No. 1 Lancaster Catholic, 7 p.m.

No. 7 Pequea Valley at No. 2 Columbia, 7 p.m.

Full District 3-3A playoff bracket

District 3 Class 1A first round:

No. 9 West Shore Christian at No. 8 Lancaster County Christian, 7 p.m.

No. 10 Lititz Christian at No. 7 Covenant Christian

Full District 3-1A playoff bracket

Wednesday:

District 3 Class 6A first round:

No. 9 Manheim Township at No. 8 Red Lion, 7 p.m.

No. 10 Hempfield at No. 7 Lebanon, 7 p.m.

No. 11 Central York at No. 6 Warwick, 7 p.m.

Full District 3-6A playoff bracket

Thursday:

District 3 Class 2A semifinals:

No. 3 Millersburg at No. 2 Lancaster Mennonite, 7 p.m.

Full District 3-2A playoff bracket

District 3 Class 1A quarterfinals:

LCC/WSC winner at No. 1 Mount Calvary Christian, 7 p.m.

No. 5 La Academia at No. 4 Linville Hill Christian, 7 p.m.

No. 6 Lancaster Country Day at No. 3 High Point Baptist, 7 p.m.

A couple notable scratches that missed out on district playoffs: Elco (11-8) finished at No. 12 in the District 3-4A power ratings, just missing the 10-team field. Elizabethtown (5-7) would have finished No. 14 and qualified in the 16-team District 3-5A field, but had to pull out because the team is in quarantine until Wednesday.

Last week’s high scorers: Hempfield junior Cole Overbaugh scored a career-high 30 points in Monday’s regular season finale win over Conestoga Valley. Two days later, Lancaster Country Day junior Grant Landis posted a career-high 30 points in the Cougars’ regular season finale win against Kutztown. Overbaugh and Landis became two of 13 L-L boys basketball players to have score 30 or more points in a game so far this season. Columbia junior Kerry Glover, Lancaster Mennonite sophomore Camden Hurst and Lancaster Catholic senior Devin Atkinson each tallied 27 points in separate games last week.

Game-winners:

Lebanon 62, Warwick 61, 2OT, Feb. 23, 2021: Cedars’ guard Marquis Ferreira’s twisting drive and tough one-hander in traffic with 14 seconds left in the second overtime at Cedar Crest proved to be the game-winner in Tuesday’s L-L Section Two tie-breaker, which advanced Lebanon to the L-L semifinals.

Lancaster Country Day 50, Pequea Valley 48, Feb. 23, 2021: Tied at 48-48 in the final seconds at Pequea Valley, Lancaster Country Day senior Grant Landis put up a half-court heave that come up short but landed in the hands of teammate Christian Hoin, whose layup at the buzzer gave the Cougars the two-point win on the road.

Nail-biters:

Lancaster Catholic 77, Columbia 70, 4 OT, Feb. 23, 2021: Believed to be the longest L-L boys basketball tournament game in its history, the Crusaders outscored the visiting Tide 7-0 in the fourth overtime period to win the L-L quarterfinal matchup.

Lebanon 41, Hempfield 40, Feb. 27, 2021: Hempfield came back from a 24-12 halftime deficit to tie the game near the start of the fourth quarter of the L-L tournament title game. Later, a Marquis Ferreira put the Cedars up 41-39 with 13.5 seconds left. A Hempfield free-throw cut the deficit to one. The Knights had a chance to tie on a second free-throw. But it missed, and Lebanon pulled down the rebound to seal the league title, the program’s first since 2004 and ninth overall.

Dunks:

Cocalico 6-8 junior Augie Gerhart, in his season-debut, in Monday’s regular season finale win at Garden Spot…

Lancaster Country Day senior forward Luke Forman in Tuesday’s 50-48 win at Pequea Valley...