If there’s a parallel to draw between Lancaster Catholic and Mount Calvary Christian both winning District Three titles last week, it’s that they were both trailing at halftime.

But they won the second half in different ways.

Lancaster Catholic did so in part by going small in the second half, with four guards on the floor alongside 6-foot-7 senior guard/forward David Kamwanga.

And while Kamwanga had the game-winning, buzzer-beating jumper, and Devin Atkinson had a pair of big-time 3-pointers in the third quarter, 6-1 senior guard Calan Titus had a sneaky good second half, where he scored nine of his 11 points. His final two layups came on a tie score that put the Crusaders up two, the last giving Lancaster Catholic a 59-57 advantage before Bishop McDevitt tied it and Kamwanga did his thing.

“If we would clear it out on one side, I got the ball up top and thought, ‘Why not drive?’” Titus said afterward. “And we had to come back. We were down 11 at halftime.”

The Chargers, behind 29-26 at intermission, turned up the defensive intensity in the third quarter and kept attacking on the other end, even with a 14-point lead with five minutes remaining, when some teams might patiently run the offense in an effort to run clock. Not high-paced Mount Calvary Christian, who captured their first district championship in a 71-56 win over Halifax on Friday.

“I feel like sometimes when we slow it down the game gets away from us,” MCC junior forward Hunter Stewart said afterward. “If we’re in attack mode, then the game comes to us. If we slow it down we’ll start forcing our shots more. And Halifax kept scoring.”

Both teams now turn their attention to the state playoffs, as do four other Lancaster-Lebanon League teams and two other Commonwealth Christian Athletic Conference teams from Lancaster County. Of those eight teams, four are looking for their first state playoff wins.

The PIAA brackets were revealed Sunday. Classes 1A, 4A and 5A are in action Friday, and Classes 3A and 6A compete Saturday.

Here’s a quick rundown of those matchups for the L-L and CCAC teams, with locations and tip-off times...

Class 5A: Elizabethtown (19-9) vs. District 7 runner-up Mars (19-6), Friday, 6 p.m., at Valley High School: L-L Section Two runner-up E-town earned the No. 7 seed out of District Three. The Bears are in the state playoffs for the fourth time overall and second time under fourth-year head coach Rocky Parise. E-town is still looking for the program’s first state tourney win, while Mars reached the state semifinals last year and is 5-1 all-time against District Three teams in the state playoffs.

Class 5A bracket

Class 4A: Lancaster Catholic (23-3) vs. District Seven fifth-place Ringgold (14-10), Friday, 7 p.m., at Warwick High School: The L-L Section Four and District 3-4A champion Crusaders are making their 20th appearance in the state playoffs and eighth under 15th-year coach Joe Klazas. They’re also in the state playoffs for the fourth year in a row, a feat accomplished only other time in program history when the Crusaders competed in the PIAAs from 2001 through 2004. A win Friday would put Lancaster Catholic in the second round of the state playoffs in back-to-back years. A year ago, Ringgold made a state tourney appearance for the first time since 1995. That’s also the last time the program won a state playoff game.

Class 4A: Elco (20-6) vs. District 12 runner-up Imhotep Charter (19-8), Friday, 7 p.m., at Abraham Lincoln High School: L-L Section Four runner-up earned the No. 3 seed out of District Three after reaching the district semifinals for the first time in program history. The Raiders are making their second appearance in the state playoffs. The last came in a 2016 first-round loss to District 12 runner-up Neumann-Goretti. Imhotep Charter is the defending state 4A champion.

Class 4A bracket

Class 1A: Mount Calvary Christian (25-2) vs. District 4 fourth-place North Penn-Liberty (20-5), Friday, 5 p.m., at Steelton Highspire High School: The CCAC and District 3-1A champion Chargers are looking for the first state playoff win since 1998. It’s been even longer for North Penn-Liberty, who was last in the state playoffs in 2002 and hasn’t won a state tourney game since 1989.

Class 1A: Lancaster County Christian (17-7) vs. District 4 runner-up Northumberland Christian (13-8), Friday, 6 p.m., at Milton High School: Coached by Penn Manor Nate Long, who last year surpassed 100 career wins, LCC earned the third seed out of District Three. The Lions first appeared in the state playoffs in 2015, and is now making its fourth trip here in six years. However, LCC has yet to win a state playoff game. Ditto for Northumberland Christian, who is making its first appearance in the PIAAs.

Class 1A: Linville Hill Christian (12-8) vs. District 12 champion Sankofa Freedom (8-14), Friday, 6 p.m., at South Philadelphia High School: Linville, the sixth-place team from District Three, is making its first state tourney appearance. Sankofa Freedom is the PIAA Class 1A champion.

Class 1A bracket

Class 6A: Cedar Crest (23-5) vs. District 7 runner-up Mount Lebanon (18-7), Saturday, 4:30 p.m., at Peters Township High School: L-L Section One and tourney champ Cedar Crest is in the PIAA tournament for the first time since 2015 and third time under 10th-year coach Tommy Smith. A win Saturday would be just the third time the Falcons won a first-round state playoff game, having done so previously in 2014 and 2015. Meanwhile, Mount Lebanon is in states for the third year in a row and 17th time overall, having reached the quarterfinal round last season.

Class 6A bracket

Class 3A: Columbia (18-8) vs. District 12 runner-up High School of Future (15-11), Saturday, 1 p.m., at South Philadelphia High School: The Crimson Tide are in the state playoffs for the first time since 2017 and looking for the first state playoff win since 2015, and first under fourth-year coach Kerry Glover. High School of Future is a public school that opened in 2006. The boys basketball team is making its third state tourney appearance and still looking for its first PIAA playoff win.

Class 3A bracket