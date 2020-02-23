Through the District Three quarterfinals, three Lancaster-Lebanon League boys basketball teams are still vying for gold. Two of those will play in semifinals Monday night, and the third will play Tuesday. Additionally, a pair of Lancaster County private school teams will face each other in a District 3-1A semifinal Monday. And there's five other L-L teams set to compete in district consolation games, with three of those needing to win to keep their seasons alive and qualify for states. Here's a look at those games upcoming Monday and Tuesday night...

Monday, Feb. 24:

District 3-4A semifinal, No. 4 Susquehanna Township (15-7) at No. 1 Lancaster Catholic (21-3), 7 p.m.: L-L Section Four champ Lancaster Catholic topped Susquehanna Township in a high-scoring overtime affair earlier this season, 76-70. Susquehanna Township’s 59 points in regulation in that contest is the second-highest total the Crusaders have allowed all season. Speaking of the rematch with Susquehanna Township after its district quarterfinal win last week, longtime Crusaders’ coach Joe Klazas told LNP|LancasterOnline that Susquehanna Township is a very athletic team and that it’ll be important for Lancaster Catholic to try to control the middle of the floor and make the Indians shoot over top of the Crusaders. ...A Lancaster Catholic win would put it in a district final for the second year in a row, third time in four years, fourth time under Klazas and sixth time overall. A Susquehanna Township win would put it in a district final for the first time since 2014 and 17th time overall.

District 3-4A semifinal, No. 3 Elco (19-5) at No. 2 Bishop McDevitt (21-4), 7 p.m.: L-L Section Four runner-up Elco advanced to a district semifinal for the first time with last Thursday’s district quarterfinal win in which junior guard Braden Bohannon became the sixth player in program history to score at least 1,000 career points. He’s now at 1,019 points. ...Monday’s semifinal could be a high-scoring matchup between a pair of teams both averaging 63 points a game. The defending District 3-4A champion, Bishop McDevitt’s losses both came by three-point margins of defeat, the first being a 58-55 loss at L-L champion Cedar Crest on Jan. 11. Elco lost by four to Cedar Crest on Dec. 7....Bishop McDevitt was up to No. 7 in the last week’s Class 4A state power rankings compiled by dailyitem.com reporter Michael Bullock. ...A Bishop McDevitt win would put the Crusaders in a district final for the third year in a row, fourth time in six seasons and seventh time overall.

District 3-1A semifinal, No. 4 Lancaster County Christian (16-6) at No. 1 Mount Calvary Christian (23-2), 7 p.m.: Each program has made it past the district semifinals just once in their history. MCC did so in 2014, and LCC did so in 2017. Neither program has yet to win a district crown. ...CCAC champ MCC is led by a pair of juniors in 5-11 junior guard Aidan Masters (18.2 ppg, 4.1 rebounds per game, 3.3 assists per game) and 6-2 junior forward Hunter Stewart (10.5 ppg, 7.3 rebounds per game). ...LCC is coached by Penn Manor alum Nate Long, who last season surpassed 100 career victories. LCC is paced by seniors Charles Hall (18.6 ppg, 6.9 rebounds per game) and Justin Peifer (17.2 ppg, 5.6 rebounds per game). ...MCC and LCC have four common opponents this season: Conestoga Christian, West Shore, Lancaster Country Day and Dayspring Christian. MCC is 5-0 against those teams by a combined score of 320-206. LCC is 4-2 against those teams by a combined score of 339-324.

District 3-5A consolation, York High (18-7) at Elizabethtown (18-8), 7 p.m.: Both teams have already qualified for the PIAA Class 5A tournament and will compete in this consolation semifinal to decide seeding in states….Last Thursday, E-town senior guard Ryan Parise became the ninth player in program history to score 1,000 points.

District 3-5A consolation, Lampeter-Strasburg (17-9) at York Suburban (19-7), 7 p.m.: L-L Section Three champ L-S needs to win its next two consolation games in order to keep its season alive and qualify for the state tournament. Also, the winner of Monday’s contest gets a home game Thursday. And Pioneers’ senior guard Seth Beers is 15 points shy of the 1K mark. He’s aiming to become the seventh player to notch his 1,000th career point in an L-S uniform.

District 3-4A consolation, Octorara (15-9) at Littlestown (18-6), 7 p.m.: Octorara needs to win to qualify for the PIAA Class 4A tournament. The Braves last qualified for the state tournament in 2015.

District 3-1A consolation, Conestoga Christian (15-10) at Lititz Christian (19-4), 7 p.m.: Lititz Christian is looking to earn the program's first PIAA tournament berth and can do so with a win Monday night. The winner advances to fifth/sixth-place game to decide seeding in states.

Tuesday, Feb. 25:

District 3-6A semifinal, No. 4 Cedar Crest (23-3) at No. 1 Wilson (25-1), 7 p.m.: This has the makings to be a defensive rock fight considering Berks League champion Wilson is holding opponents to 40.9 points a game and L-L champion Cedar Crest is allowing just 46.5 points a game. The Bulldogs have the slight offensive edge. In their last five games, Wilson has scored more than 60 points four times, while Cedar Crest has been held below 50 points four times. Plus, Wilson is powered by Stevie Mitchell (22 ppg), who became the program’s all-time leading scorer less than weeks ago and already has nine D-I offers. ….Cedar Crest 6-7 senior center Jason Eberhart (10.7 ppg) is a D-III Wilkes University commit. Meanwhile, Falcons’ 6-7 senior guard and leading scorer Ileri Ayo-Faleye (13.7 ppg) has five D-II offers: Clarion University, Georgian Court University, Daemen College, St. Michael’s College, and West Chester University. He also took a visit to D-I Virginia Military Institute on Saturday....Wilson is looking to advance to a district final for what would be the first time since 1994 and just the third time overall. Cedar Crest is still in search of its first district title, having previously reached a district final just twice: in 2014 and 2015. ...Wilson and Cedar Crest have three common opponents this season: Lampeter-Strasburg, Hempfield and McCaskey. Wilson was 3-0 against those teams by a combined score 149-110, while Cedar Crest was 4-1 against those teams by a combined score of 266-255.

District 3-6A consolation, McCaskey (16-9) at Central Dauphin (20-6), 7 p.m.: Winner keeps its season alive, earns a spot in the PIAA Class 6A tournament, and gets a home game later in the week in the District 3-6A fifth/sixth-place contest. The L-L Section One runner-up Red Tornado last earned a state tournament berth in 2016.

District 3-3A consolation, Brandywine Heights (15-10) at Columbia (17-8), 7 p.m.: District 3-3A third/fourth-place game to decide seeding for the PIAA Class 3A tournament.

Congrats: To Hobart College senior Tucker Lescoe (Cocalico alum) for setting the program's new single-game three-point record with 12 trays in Saturday's win. Lescoe is already the program's record-holder in career made 3-pointers.

What we’re covering: LNP|LancasterOnline will be busy covering district playoff games throughout the week. On Monday, Mike Gross will be covering Susquehanna Township at Lancaster Catholic in a District 3-4A semifinal, while I'll be covering the District 3-1A semifinal of Lancaster County Christian at Mount Calvary Christian. On Tuesday, Mike Gross will be covering the District 3-6A semifinal of Cedar Crest at Wilson. On Friday, I'll be covering the District 3-1A final at Hershey's Giant Center. There's also the chance of being in Chocolatetown on Thursday night for the District 3-4A final and/or Saturday for the District 3-6A final. And we'll be recording the weekly L-L Basketball Update show at a girls practice on Wednesday afternoon (either Lancaster Country Day or Lancaster Catholic). In case you missed it, here was the show from last week, recorded at Cedar Crest...