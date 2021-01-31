The Pequea Valley boys basketball is on pause for the third time this season, not playing again until Friday.

The Lancaster Mennonite boys basketball team had to postpone four games from last Wednesday through this Monday.

The Cedar Crest boys basketball team was also on hold last week, leading to the postponement of two games.

Donegal and Penn Manor also switched to remote learning last week, causing some boys basketball games originally scheduled for that week to be postponed. And Hempfield also switched to remote learning last week, leading to the postponement of last Tuesday’s home boys basketball game.

All of those postponements were coronavirus-related.

This week is bound to be postponement-heavy as Lancaster and Lebanon Counties get pounded with snow into Tuesday morning.

Which brings us to this latest bit of news: due to the challenges presented above, the Lancaster Lebanon League Executive Committee, at the recommendation of the L-L League Basketball Sports Chair, has approved modifications to help alleviate the pressure of rescheduling games.

Among the modifications is that crossover games will not count towards a team’s league record. In other words, the games between Section One teams versus Section Two teams, and those between Section Three and Section Four teams will now not count towards a team’s league record.

With all of that said, here’s a recap on last week’s action in the L-L boys basketball notebook…

The week’s high-scorers: There have now been six L-L boys basketball players who have scored 30 or more points in a game so far this season, after three were added to the list this past week: Lampeter-Strasburg freshman guard Ty Burton scored a career-high 30 points in Monday’s 74-70 L-L Section Three win at Cocalico, McCaskey junior Hasan Williams scored a career-high 32 points in Tuesday’s 62-60 win over Manheim Township, and Warwick senior Kai Cipalla scored a career-high 32 points in Friday’s 76-31 win over Ephrata. ...Manheim Central senior Cam Eberly posted 28 points in Monday’s loss to L-S. ...Northern Lebanon junior Peytone Wolfe scored 24 points apiece in games Wednesday and Saturday.

First win: After an 0-7 start, Ephrata and new coach Scott Gaffey picked up their first victory of the season with Saturday’s 51-47 win over Twin Valley. It brought an end to the program’s 32-game losing streak that stretched back to February 2019.

Game-winners: There were three of ‘em involving L-L teams. Garden Spot’s Brendan Weaver had the go-ahead bucket with 18 seconds left in Thursday’s 54-53 overtime win against Cocalico. ...Down a point with 51 seconds left, Columbia junior Kerry Glover got the steal and later hit a pair of go-ahead free-throws with 24 seconds remaining in Thursday’s 46-45 non-league win at Elco. ...Lebanon seniors Braden Allwein and Isaiah Rodriguez went a combined 2-for-4 at the line in the final 32 seconds in Saturday’s 54-52 non-league win over Palmyra.

L-L boys basketball standings

Moving up: Elco senior Braden Bohannon is now up to 1,265 career points, surpassing Mason Bossert (Elco 2017 alum, 1,241 points) to move into fourth-most in program history.

Career points watch: Octorara senior Naji Hamilton enters the week at 972 career points. meaning he's 28 points away from becoming the 14th player in program history to hit 1K. The last to do it was 2018 alum Dom London, who is now playing at NCAA Division I Florida Gulf Coast University.

What we covered: In case you missed, LNP|LancasterOnline cover four boys basketball games last week. Three of them decided by four points or less...

Lampeter-Strasburg's 74-70 L-L Section Three win over Manheim Central on Monday.

McCaskey's 62-60 L-L Section One win over Manheim Township on Tuesday.

Columbia's 46-45 non-league win at Elco on Thursday.

Lancaster Catholic's 60-43 non-league win over Manheim Central on Saturday.

Top upcoming games: Again, snow will likely impact the scheduling of games throughout the week. But as of this writing Sunday evening, here are some of the top games coming up this week: Lancaster Catholic travels to Columbia Monday night in a potential District 3-3A championship preview. ...McCaskey travels to Cedar Crest on Tuesday, and Cedar Crest is at McCaskey on Friday, as they enter the week in a two-way, first-place tie in Section One. ...Cocalico travels to L-S on Thursday in a meeting of the top-two teams in Section Three. ...Lebanon hosts Warwick on Friday in a matchup of the top two teams in Section Two.

Dunks: Cipalla with another...