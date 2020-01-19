Coming into last week’s boys basketball action, there were a total of four Lancaster-Lebanon League boys basketball players who had accounted for game-winning, buzzer-beating buckets this season.

Three more were added to the list on Friday night. In Denver, Cocalico’s Carter Nuneville hit a game-winning layup at the horn lifted the Eagles over Manheim Central, 41-39, in a L-L Section Three victory. At L-S, Pioneers’ guard Austin Stoltzfus drilled a go-ahead 3-pointer as time expired to give his team a 41-40 L-L Section Three win over Garden Spot and keep L-S unbeaten in league play. And in Mount Joy, Northern Lebanon’s Josh Clemmer hit a game-winning runner from the baseline to beat the buzzer in the Vikings’ 54-53 L-L Section Four road victory at Donegal.

Here's video of all three:

Those were among the highlights from the previous week of action on the hardwood. Below is a recap of the rest of the notables in the weekly L-L boys basketball notebook, including 14 L-L boys hoopsters scoring 20 or more points in at least one game last week, one overtime game, a longtime coach approaching a significant milestone and a look ahead to this week’s top games.

Section impacts: On Tuesday, McCaskey beat Cedar Crest last Tuesday, 62-48, to move to within a half-game of the Falcons for first place in L-L Section One, while L-S topped Cocalico 57-41 to go 2 ½ games up on the Eagles in Section Three. Those matchups will happen again Jan. 31. ...On Friday, Lancaster Catholic won at Elco to take a commanding two-game lead on the Raiders atop the Section Four standings. They’ll meet again in the L-L regular season finale Feb. 4.

Tuesday’s top scorers: Twenty-one L-L teams were in action Tuesday night, with five hoopsters scoring 20-plus points: Conestoga Valley 6-3 senior forward Will Stone (23 points), Warwick 6-2 junior guard/forward Kai Cipalla (21 points), Northern Lebanon 5-7 junior guard Owen Treadway (21 points), McCaskey 5-11 senior guard Elijah Terry (20 points), Lancaster Country Day junior guard/forward Lance Lennon (20 points). Tuesday's results/box scores

Thursday/Friday top scorers: Ten L-L hoopsters scored 20-plus points in games Thursday and Friday night. Annville-Cleona 6-1 senior guard Andrew Long (career-high 31 points), Northern Lebanon 5-7 sophomore guard Peyton Wolfe (28 points), Cedar Crest 6-1 senior guard Trey Shutter (25 points), Lancaster Mennonite 6-2 junior guard Cole Fisher (22 points), McCaskey 5-11 senior guard Elijah Terry (21 points) and 6-1 senior guard/forward Makai Ortiz-Gray (21 points), Lebanon 6-4 junior forward Isaiah Rodriguez (21 points), Octorara 5-10 senior guard Keith Lambert (20 points), Lebanon Catholic 5-10 sophomore guard/forward Peter Skulski (20 points), Lancaster 5-11 junior guard/forward Devin Atkinson (career-high 20 points). Thursday results/box scores, Friday results/box scores

Overtime: In their previous meeting in last year’s L-L tournament play-in game, Garden Spot topped Columbia in a triple-overtime thriller. Up on the hill in a non-league regular season matchup Tuesday night, the Spartans and Tide again went beyond regulation, this time won by Columbia in overtime, 56-49. The Tide outscored the Spartans 8-1 in the extra period. Six different players finished in double-figures scoring. BOX SCORE

14: Lancaster Catholic owns the league’s longest current win streak, having won 14-straight since a season-opening loss to Wilson, one of the best Class 6A teams in the state.

Coaching milestones: Speaking of Lancaster Catholic, fifteenth-year coach Joe Klazas is at 297 career victories and could get to No. 300 as early as Jan. 28, when the Crusaders travel to L-S.

1K watch: E-town senior guard Ryan Parise is at 865 career points and L-S senior guard Seth Beers is at 764 career points. Meanwhile, McCaskey senior guard Elijah Terry already surpassed 1,000 career points a couple weeks ago and is now at 1,107.

Photo galleries: LNP photographer Chris Knight was at Tuesday's McCaskey/Cedar Crest game:

Coming up: On Tuesday, Elizabethtown (6-2, 11-5) travels to Warwick (7-2, 12-4) in a battle of the top two teams in L-L Section Two. The Bears will be aiming to avenge the 76-54 loss to the Warriors from Jan. 3....Lancaster Country Day has meetings with a pair of likely District 3-1A playoff teams when the Cougars host Mount Calvary Christian on Thursday and Lititz Christian on Saturday. Lititz Christian and MCC are Nos. 1 and 2 in the District 3-1A power ratings.

Shot of the season: Pequea Valley’s Devon Colyer made a full-court heave at the buzzer in Monday’s win over Berks Christian. Here’s the video:

Notebook dump: Here’s some notes from my travels around the league over the past week...

Columbia: Tide fans are probably are aware of this, but leading scorer, junior guard Michael Poole, Jr. is the son of Columbia 1,000-point scorer Michael Poole, Sr., a 1986 Tide alum who finished with 1,792 career points, second-most in program history. But did you also know Poole’s mom, Karla (maiden name Irvin) was a 1,000-point scorer in her prep days? She finished with 1,002 career points split between Johnstown and Ferndale. She helped the Ferndale girls capture District 6-1A crowns in 1991 and 1992.

McCaskey: Asked about his college prospects following Tuesday’s win over Cedar Crest, Red Tornado 5-11 senior guard Elijah Terry, already over 1,000 career points, told NP|LancasterOnline he has offers from D-II PSAC programs East Stroudsburg, Shepherd and Clarion. ...Also, I’d also like to point out the defensive effort from McCaskey, a program that over the years has been known to put up points but also give up a bunch of points. Second-year coach Freddy Ramos stressed improvement in this area coming into the year, and while McCaskey has allowed 60 or more points in nine of 15 games this season, last Tuesday’s win over Cedar Crest marked the third time the Tornado has held an opponent under 50 points. It was also only the third time Cedar Crest had scored less than 50 points this season. The Tornado pulled it off both with a stellar defensive effort, but also by settling in its half-court offense and patiently finding the open shot, which in turn burned some clock.

Cedar Crest: Down by as many as 17 points in the second half at McCaskey on Tuesday, Cedar Crest closed the deficit to within five points in the final minutes but couldn’t get any closer. The near comeback felt like the teams had essentially reversed roles from a year ago, when McCaskey came back from down 21 to beat Cedar Crest at the buzzer in their regular season finale. These two squads will meet a second time at Cedar Crest on Jan. 31, likely for the Section One crown.

Lancaster Catholic: Friday was my first chance this season getting to see both Lancaster Catholic and Elco up close. And while the outcome was a 14-point margin of victory in favor of the Crusaders, the game felt much closer than the final score suggests, perhaps in part because Lancaster Catholic never relaxed and instead kept attacking on both ends of the floor. The Crusaders have size in the paint with 6-6 senior forward David Kamwanga and 6-5 senior center Trey Wells, shooters on the perimeter in 6-1 junior guard Ross Conway (19 3-pointers), 5-10 junior guard Nevin Roman (17 3-pointers), and a do-it-all guard in 5-11 junior Devin Atkinson, who went for a career-high 20 points in Friday’s win. Kudos to Atkinson, who is deceptive in that he has the body of a football fullback but displayed one of the highest basketball IQs I’ve seen of any L-L hoopster this season. He is a highly-vocal lead on the floor who can handle the rock, shoot from the outside, find the open man and just seems to be in the right place at the right time. Asked Friday where his understanding of the game comes from, Atkinson said, “I’ve had really good coaching growing up. The guys we have on this team know basketball well so it’s just easy. When I tell them to do something, they know what they’re doing.”

Lancaster Catholic sits atop both the Section Four standings and the District 3-4A power ratings.

Elco: Elco remained at No. 3 in the District 3-4A power ratings despite Friday’s home loss to Lancaster Catholic, which snapped an eight-game win streak for the Raiders, a stretch that included impressive wins over Camp Hill (9-4, No. 2 in District 3-3A power ratings) and Wyomissing (10-5, No. 7 in District 3-4A power ratings). Ninth-year Elco coach Brad Conners had this to say afterward: “I’ll go back and watch the game again to see what we can do. It just felt like we didn’t have a lot of open looks. I know early in the game we knocked down a couple then by the fourth of fifth possession everything seemed like a grind. If their gameplan was to contest shots, they really did. Everything felt from an offensive standpoint really hard. ...At half it was 27-24. We were hanging in there. Then they got up on us by 10, so then we tried to push out a little bit more defensively and that’s when we started giving up a few more points.”

By the way, Elco 5-11 junior guard Braden Bohannon has a stellar mid-range game and a smooth shooting stroke.

What I’m working: We’ll have someone covering Tuesday’s big-time Section Two showdown of E-town at Warwick. I’m intentionally pulling myself off of game coverage this week because I’m juggling four feature stories (a welcomed challenge), two of which I hope will publish later in the week...Also, colleague Jeff Reinhart and I will be stopping by Hempfield girls practice Wednesday to record this week’s L-L Basketball Update show.

