Twenty-three of 25 Lancaster-Lebanon League boys basketball teams have played to this point in the season. Two more teams will kick off their seasons in the coming week.

If there’s an overarching theme to how the first 10 days of the campaign have gone to this point for those teams that have played, my colleague Mike Gross may have said it best on Wednesday’s L-L Basketball Roundtable: erratic.

For example, Manheim Township began the year with a lopsided win over Cedar Crest then followed up three nights later with an overtime loss to McCaskey. The Red Tornado, meanwhile, began the year with a 47-36 loss to Hempfield and bounced back with wins over Manheim Township and Penn Manor before Saturday’s double-digit non-league loss to Williamsport. And Hempfield, after starting 3-0, lost to Cedar Crest, 47-44, last Thursday.

Asked about this on Wednesday’s Roundtable, Blue Streaks’ sixth-year coach Matt Johns had this to say: “If this was a normal season, it takes two to two-and-a-half weeks for everyone to sort themselves out. ...Typically we’d have two scrimmages against three or four different teams to see how we adjust to things in games, to see what kind of flaws are exposed. And then fix those things in practice. We’re not getting that right now. Teams have to bring their A-game early because this is going to be a short, quick season.”

With all that said, here’s a recap on the previous week of action on the L-L hardwood...

Monday’s high-scorers: Warwick senior Kai Cipalla (23 points), Conestoga Valley senior Luke Rumbaugh (20 points), Lebanon senior Isaiah Rodriguez (20 points), Manheim Township junior Seth Miller (19 points), Elizabethtown senior Lukas Pierson (17 points), Hempfield senior Brandon Hagel (17 points), McCaskey senior Javonzee Washington (17 points), Elizabethtown junior Patrick Gilhool (16 points), Manheim Township senior Daniel Engel (16 points), Warwick junior Avery Sapp (15 points).

Tuesday’s high-scorers: Only one game on this night, a 73-70 Columbia win at Lancaster Mennonite. Columbia was led by junior guard Kerry Glover (26 points) and senior guard/forward Michael Poole, Jr. (20 points), while Lancaster Mennonite was paced by senior guard Cole Fisher (28 points) and sophomore guard Camden Hurst (28 points).

Wednesday’s high-scorers: Elco senior Braden Bohannon (30 points), Lancaster Catholic senior Devin Atkinson (23 points), Warwick senior Kai Cipalla (20 points), Ephrata senior Parke Haws (13 points), Lampeter-Strasburg’s Tyler Burton (16 points) and junior Isaiah Parido (14 points), Manheim Central sophomore Trey Grube (15 points), Octorara senior Naji Hamilton (14 points), Lancaster Catholic senior Ross Conway (14 points).

Thursday’s high-scorers: Only seven L-L teams in action. McCaskey juniors Hasan Williams (21 points) and Dante Ashford (13 points), Donegal junior Khalil Masden (19 points), Cedar Crest senior Max Scipioni (13 points), Hempfield senior Ryan Hilton (13 points) and sophomore Miguel Pena (13 points).

Friday’s high-scorers: Lampeter-Strasburg’s Ty Burton (26 points), Cocalico senior Carter Nunevill (24 points), Donegal junior Khalil Masden (20 points), Elco senior Braden Bohannon (20 points), Lancaster Catholic senior Ross Conway (20 points), Manheim Central sophomore Trey Grube (19 points), Octorara senior Josh Wallace (19 points), Penn Manor senior Jack Shipley (17 points), Lancaster Mennonite sophomore Camden Hurst (17 points), Ephrata junior Mason Campbell (14 points), Lancaster Catholic junior Jack Engle (14 points), Lancaster Mennonite senior Cole Fisher (14 points).

Saturday’s high-scorers: Lancaster Mennonite sophomore Camden Hurst (24 points), Lancaster Mennonite senior Cole Fisher (21 points), Conestoga Valley junior Austin Wertz (18 points), Columbia junior Kerry Glover (17 points), Lancaster Catholic senior Devin Atkinson (16 points), Columbia senior Ryan Hinkle (16 points), Solanco sophomore Tyler Burger (15 points), Manheim Township senior Zach Hartz (14 points), Manheim Township junior JT Weaver (14 points), Solanco senior Zed Baker (13 points).

Overtime: The first overtime game involving an L-L boys basketball squad is in the books, with McCaskey’s 69-66 OT win at Manheim Township on Jan. 11. Blue Streaks’ junior Seth Miller hit a pair of free-throws with 16.6 seconds left to tie it, 57-57. In the overtime period, A 3-pointer from McCaskey junior Hasan Williams and a layup from junior teammate Dante Ashford pushed the McCaskey lead to 66-61 with 1:10 left. Later, with 22 seconds remaining, a pair of free-throws from Red Tornado senior Javonzee Washington gave his team a 69-66 advantage.

High-water mark: Lancaster Catholic set the new high-water mark for the single-game team-high in points scored with Friday’s 86-61 win over Octorara. The previous single-game team-best point total was Conestoga Valley’s 76-66 win at York High on Jan. 11.

Unbeatens: There are just four of ‘em: Warwick (3-0), Lebanon (3-0), Lampeter-Strasburg (3-0) and Cocalico (2-0).

Starting this week: Well, technically, Lancaster Country Day and Pequea Valley could be included among the unbeatens considering neither team has begun its season just yet. That’ll end this week, with Pequea Valley competing in a season-opener Monday, followed by Lancaster Country Day on Wednesday.

Career points watch: Pequea Valley begins its season this week with games Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday. Braves’ senior Devon Colyer enters the season at 960 career points, so there’s a good chance this week he’ll become the fifth player in program history to hit the 1K mark.

What we covered: In L-L boys hoops action from the week of Jan. 11...Columbia’s 73-70 L-L Section Five win at Lancaster Mennonite on Tuesday. ... Lancaster Catholic’s 86-61 L-L Section Four win over Octorara. ...Lampeter-Strasburg’s 60-44 L-L Section Three win over Solanco.

In case you missed it: Conestoga Valley and Elizabethtown squared off Thursday. It was the first meeting between brand new coaching staffs for both teams, which was significant considering those coaches all have ties going back years to their time at Elizabethtown College.

Dunks: Elizabethtown junior Patrick Gilhool

Warwick senior Kai Cipalla...

Coming up: Some notables to keep an eye in the coming week of L-L action…Pequea Valley opens its season Monday in a non-league home tilt against Tulpehocken. ...Columbia travels to Trinity on Tuesday night in a potential District 3-3A playoff preview. ...Lancaster Country begins its season Wednesday against visiting Lancaster Mennonite. Manheim Township also travels to Hempfield on Wednesday in what should be an entertaining L-L Section One clash. ...Lebanon travels to Warwick on Friday in a L-L Section Two meeting between a pair of teams that begin this week still unbeaten.

Tyler Horst: Tyler Horst, a 2017 Elco alumna, died Jan. 9 in a car accident. He was 22. Horst was a standout in football and javelin for the Raiders, but also competed in basketball and baseball in his prep days. Check out the story from Lebanon Daily News’ veteran sports editor Pat Huggins on the life of Horst.