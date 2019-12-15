The 2019-20 high school basketball season is a little more than a week old, and we already have a pair of Lancaster-Lebanon League boys hoopsters who scored 30 or more points in a game.

Lancaster Mennonite senior Elijah Terry was the first to do it this season with a 32-point output in Wednesday’s loss at Reading. It was the sixth 30-point game of Terry’s career, but his first in a McCaskey uniform, as he pulled off the feat five times last season when playing for Lancaster Mennonite.

Two days later, Pequea Valley 5-11 junior guard Devon Colyer topped that with 33 points in Friday’s win at Lebanon Catholic. It’s the first 30-point game of Colyer’s career, though it’s not much of a surprise considering he’s been scoring in bunches the last two seasons.

Those efforts highlight this week’s L-L boys basketball notebook. Here’s some other noteworthy items from the previous week of action before we turn our attention to this week’s busy slate of three league nights of games (Monday, Wednesday, Friday). Check out the full schedules on LancasterOnline’s Basketball page.

Friday’s top scorers: Six players scored 20 or more points in Friday’s L-L openers: Pequea Valley’s Colyer (33 points), Lampeter-Strasburg senior point guard Seth Beers (26 points), Lancaster Mennonite freshman Camden Hurst (26 points), Elco 6-7 senior center Asher Kemble (25 points), Lebanon sophomore guard Luke Collins (20 points) and Octorara 6-7 junior Naji Hamilton (20 points).

And then there were two: Cedar Crest (4-0) and Penn Manor (4-0), both members of L-L Section One, are the only teams in the league with unblemished records thus far. There are five one-loss teams: Warwick (3-1), Octorara (3-1), Elco (3-1), Lancaster Catholic (2-1) and Lancaster Country Day (4-1).

One-point wins: There were a pair of nail-biter finishes involving L-L teams. First up, Columbia edged Schuylkill Valley, 59-58, in a non-league tilt Tuesday night. Down a point with 25 seconds left, the Tide forced a turnover at mid-court, leading to a fastbreak, go-ahead layup from Argenis De Los Santos. Columbia forced two more turnovers on ensuing SV possessions, with Kerry Glover and Luis Cruz icing the victory at the charity stripe. Box score...Manheim Central edged defending L-L Section Two champ Warwick, 45-44, in a non-league matchup Wednesday in which the largest lead was four points. Back-to-back Warwick buckets put the Warriors up 44-42 before Manheim Central’s Matt Siegrist tied it on a reverse layup with under a minute to go. A Trey Grube free-throw put Manheim Central up a point. Warwick had the chance to tie or go in front but missed a pair of free-throws in the final seconds. Box score

Dunk of the week: Last season, Elizabethtown all-time leading scoryer Larry Locker seemed to throw down a monstrous dunk on a weekly basis. Locker has since graduated. But dunking from an E-town hoopster has continued thanks to Bears' 6-4 senior forward Elijah Eberly.

New faces: Manheim Township 5-11 sophomore guard Seth Miller posted a career-high 26 points in Tuesday’s loss at Exeter...Manheim Central 5-10 freshman guard Trey Grube posted 18 points in Wednesday’s 45-44 win over defending L-L Section Two champ Warwick, then topped that effort with a career-high 22 points in Friday’s loss at Octorara. ...Lancaster Mennonite entered this season with a brand new starting five and after dropping its first two games has now won two in a row. The Blazers have been paced by junior Cole Fisher and freshman Camden Hurst. Fisher's point output in the first four games: 29 points, 24 points, 18 points, 16 points. Hurst's point output in the first four games: six points, six points, 11 points, 26 points.

Hot start: Here’s the point output in the first four games of the season for Octorara 6-7 junior forward Naji Hamilton: 23 points, 19 points, 10 points, 20 points. The Braves are off to a 3-1 start. …Here’s the point output in the first four games of the season for L-S guard Beers: 24 points, 20 points, 18 points, 26 points. The Pioneers are off to a 2-2 start, with both losses coming by single-digit margins.

Career points watch: Terry is now at 872 career points while Beers sits at 556 career points. They're also Nos. 1 and 2 in the league in scoring so far this season.

Coming up: The week of Dec. 16 is the one week of the season that includes three league nights of games: Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Here’s some of the intriguing matchups:

Octorara at Garden Spot, Monday, Dec. 16, 7:30 p.m: An intriguing Section Three-Four crossover between Braves 6-7 junior forward Naji Hamilton (18 ppg) and Spartans’ 6-7 senior forward Andrew Zentner (11.3 ppg).

Lancaster Country Day at Columbia, Monday, Dec. 16, 7:30 p.m.: The defending District 3-1A champion Cougars take a trip to Columbia, where the Tide has everyone back from last year’s league/district playoff team and thus is aiming to challenge for the Section Five crown this season.

Lampeter-Strasburg at Octorara, Wednesday, Dec. 18, 7:30 p.m.: L-S the defending L-L Section Three champ Pioneers feature senior point guard Seth Beers (22 ppg), who has scored 20 or more points in three of four games this season. Octorara returns nearly everyone from last year’s district playoff team and is aiming to challenge for the L-L Section Four crown, led by 6-7 junior forward Naji Hamilton (18 ppg).

Warwick at Cedar Crest, Friday, Dec. 20, 7:30 p.m.:The Falcons are the early Section One favorite. Warwick is the defending L-L Section Two champ. The Falcons are looking to avenge last season's 72-47 loss to Warwick in the L-L semis.

Elco at Lampeter-Strasburg, Friday, Dec. 20, 7:30 p.m.: Elco is an early L-L Section Four favorite. L-S is the defending L-L Section Three champ. A matchup of two of the best guards in the league between the Pioneers' Beers and and Raiders’ 5-11 junior Braden Bohannon (19 ppg).

