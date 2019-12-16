Lancaster Country Day's John Stewart (11) drives to the basket as Columbia’s Brady Smith (12) defends during second half action of an L-L section 5 boys basketball game at Columbia High School Monday December 16, 2019.
Columbia's Luis Cruz (2) and Brady Smith (12) pressure Lancaster Country Day's Lance Lennon (4) during second half action of an L-L section 5 boys basketball game at Columbia High School Monday December 16, 2019.
Lancaster Country Day's Lance Lennon (4) is fouled by Columbia’s Brady Smith (12) as goes to the hoop during second half action of an L-L section 5 boys basketball game at Columbia High School Monday December 16, 2019.
Columbia's Luis Cruz (2) takes a shot as Lancaster Country Day's Greg Mizii (24) defends during first half action of an L-L section 5 boys basketball game at Columbia High School Monday December 16, 2019.
Columbia's Michael Poole Jr. (10) brings the ball down the court against Lancaster Country Day during first half action of an L-L section 5 boys basketball game at Columbia High School Monday December 16, 2019.
Columbia's Luis Cruz (2) goes to the hoop as Lancaster Country Day's Christian Hoin (21) during first half action of an L-L section 5 boys basketball game at Columbia High School Monday December 16, 2019.
Columbia's Luis Cruz (2) and Brady Smith (12) try to block a shot by Lancaster Country Day's Lance Lennon (4) during second half action of an L-L section 5 boys basketball game at Columbia High School Monday December 16, 2019.
Columbia head coach Kerry Glover, on the sidelines as the team takes on Lancaster Country Day during first half action of an L-L section 5 boys basketball game at Columbia High School Monday December 16, 2019.
Lancaster Country Day head coach Jon Shultz, on the sidelines as the team takes on Columbia during first half action of an L-L section 5 boys basketball game at Columbia High School Monday December 16, 2019.
Lancaster Country Day's Greg Mizii (24) works his way to the basket as Columbia's Matt Gambler (11) defends during first half action of an L-L section 5 boys basketball game at Columbia High School Monday December 16, 2019.
With their two big guys sidelined to illness and injury Monday night, Columbia appeared to have no answer for Lancaster Country Day senior forward Greg Mizii in the first half. Mizii’s prolific output helped the visiting Cougars gain a six-point edge going into halftime.
So the Tide defense went to zone and packed the paint after intermission to force the defending District 3-1A champion Cougars to shoot from the perimeter. Meanwhile, the high-octane Columbia offense kept up its torrid pace, quickly tied it and later pulled away in an eventual 50-42 Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Five boys basketball victory.
“It was big,” Columbia 6-1 junior guard Michael Poole said of the win. “They’re a good team. They played us hard. But I know if we just play our game we can beat anyone.”
Poole finished with a team-high 13 points. His pair of layups and a 3-pointer backended a third quarter in which Columbia outscored LCD 13-2 to take a 34-29 advantage going into the final frame, where the Tide pushed its largest lead to 47-36.
“We knew we didn’t play as good as we should have in that first half,” Poole said. “So we decided to pick it up and play our game. ...Instead of settling for 3s we went to the basket.”
Columbia (2-0 Section Five, 3-3 overall) has now won three of its last four games after an 0-2 start, performing more like the team it’s expected to be considering the Tide return their entire roster from last year’s district playoff squad.
CHRIS KNIGHT Staff Photographer
Poole attributed the slow start to injuries, including to that of fourth-year coach Kerry Glover, who missed the first three games as he continues to recover from injuries sustained in a car accident a few months ago.
Meanwhile, Columbia 6-2 senior Matt McCleary missed his second-straight game to illness and 5-10 sophomore forward Robert Footman continues to nurse a foot injury suffered in football season. Their absences were noticeable Monday when LCD’s Mizii controlled the post to the tune of 11 points and nine rebounds in the first half, giving the Cougars (0-2, 4-2) a 27-21 edge at halftime.