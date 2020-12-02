Three Lancaster-Lebanon League boys basketball programs will have new head coaches when the 2020-21 season gets going later this month. And all three are in L-L Section Two.

Conestoga Valley hired a familiar face in Jim Shipper. Elizabethtown tabbed former assistant Lee Eckert to the head job. And Ephrata went with Scott Gaffey, the former Mifflin County head coach and the son of veteran Bishop McDevitt skipper Mike Gaffey.

Here’s a quick refresher on each of those hires, followed by some other coaching notables to keep an eye on this winter across the L-L.

New coaches: Shipper is entering his 18th year coaching basketball, his 12th as a head coach, which included a stint at Pequea Valley from 2013 to 2016. He already has 186 career wins as a head coach in previous stops at Living Word Academy, Lancaster County Christian School, Harrisburg Christian and Pequea Valley. He spent the last handful of seasons as an assistant at Elizabethtown College.

Gaffey is native of Palmyra in Lebanon County. He comes to Ephrata after having spent his last two years as the head coach at Mifflin County in the Mid-Penn Conference. It was his first stint as a head coach, in which he went a combined 1-42.

Eckert is a former Hempfield and Elizabethtown College standout who has spent the last five seasons on the Bears’ staff, the first two as the junior varsity coach and the next three as a varsity assistant coach.

Tenure: Last season, Hempfield’s Danny Walck and Lancaster Catholic’s Joe Klazas became the sixth and seventh coaches, respectively, in league history to surpass 300 career coaching wins as skippers of L-L boys basketball programs.

In terms of number of seasons as a head coach, the most tenured L-L coaches are Walck (11th season at Hempfield, 26th season overall, 329-248 career record), Octorara’s Gene Lambert (20th season, 253-219 career record), Klazas (16th season, 307-109 career record), Donegal’s Kevin Dolan (fourth season at Donegal, 13th season overall, 123-164 career record), Shipper (first season at Conestoga Valley, 12th season overall, 186 career wins), Cedar Crest’s Tommy Smith (11th season, 185-71 career record), Lebanon’s Tim Speraw (11th season, 138-107 career record), Northern Lebanon’s Chris George (sixth season at Northern Lebanon, 11th season overall, 132-106 career record) and Elco’s Brad Conners (10th season, 103-112 career record).

Approaching milestones: Shipper and Smith each have a shot at reaching career head coaching win No. 200. Speraw will aim for No. 150. Lampeter-Strasburg’s Ed Berryman (fifth season, 83-31 career record) has a shot at No. 100. And Cocalico’s Seth Sigman (fifth year, 41-53 career record) and Manheim Central’s Charlie Fisher (fourth season at Manheim Central, sixth season overall, 46-67 career record) are each approaching win No. 50.

Eckert, by the way, will enter the year as the lone L-L skipper in search of his first career varsity head coaching victory.