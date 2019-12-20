Cedar Crest's Illeri Ayo Faleye (0) is fouled by Wrwick’s Ethan Minnich (10) on his way to the hoop during second half action of an L-L section 1-2 crossover in the Cage at Cedar Crest High School Friday December 20, 2019.
LEBANON - After seven lead changes, visiting Warwick and host Cedar Crest found themselves tied with under two minutes remaining in Friday’s Lancaster-Lebanon League Section One-Two boys basketball crossover.
A Falcons’ free-throw and 3-pointer widened the gap to four points, and Cedar Crest held on for an eventual 55-50 victory to remain unbeaten, improving to 4-0 league, 7-0 overall.
With the win, the Falcons also avenged the 72-47 loss to Warwick in last year’s L-L tournament semifinals.
“I’ve been thinking of that game for a long time,” Cedar Crest 6-7 senior forward Ileri Ayo-Faleye said. “That’s one of the worst losses I’ve ever had. It just makes tonight so much more special. This means a lot.”
Ayo-Faleye scored 11 of his team-high 15 points in the third quarter to go along with seven rebounds, one steal and one block.
CHRIS KNIGHT Staff Photographer
“I wasn’t necessarily trying to put the team on my back (in the third quarter), I was just trying to make a play,” Ayo-Faleye said. “I had a rough first half and I couldn’t stomach that.”
Cedar Crest, the league's lone remaining undefeated squad, was also paced by 6-2 senior guard Cole Miller (13 points, one rebound), 6-1 senior guard Grant Allwein (10 points, one rebound) and 6-7 senior forward Jason Eberhart (six points, nine rebounds, three blocks, two steals).
Miller and Allwein combined to go seven for eight at the charity stripe in the final 1:55 to ice the victory.
After falling to McCaskey, 65-60, on Wednesday, defending Section Two champ Warwick (2-2, 4-3) suffered its second-straight loss by a five-point margin to a Section One team. This comes after the Warriors went 5-0 against Section One teams a season ago.
“After last year, when we ran through Section One, everybody expects you to do that,” fifth-year Warwick coach Chris Christensen said. “We expect to do that, which is a good thing. It hasn’t happened. We lost two close games to two good teams. But the show goes on.”
Down 10-4 early on, Warwick closed the first quarter on an 8-0 run and later opened up a 21-12 advantage at the 4:04 mark of the second quarter before Cedar Crest cut the deficit to 21-18 going into the break, with Warriors’ 6-3 junior guard Joey McCracken (17 points, two rebounds) sitting on the bench with two fouls over the final 6:44 of the second quarter.
Tied 35-35 after three quarters, McCracken and 5-10 sophomore guard Tate Landis (13 points, two rebounds) scored 14 of the Warriors’ 15 points in the final frame. A Landis layup tied it at 45-45 with 2:08 remaining and a Landis 3-pointer cut the deficit to 49-48 with 1:03 left.
Although Cedar Crest held height advantage with Ayo-Faleye and Eberhart, Warwick actually won the rebound battle, 23-17.