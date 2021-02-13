There were a lot of changes for Lancaster-Lebanon League bowlers this season, but some things stayed the same.

Because of protocols for the COVID-19 pandemic, the regular season was altered and shortened, finally starting Jan. 12 and with league matches including only those in the same section.

Topping the standings were three repeat winners: Elizabethtown (51-5) in Section Two; Cocalico (54-2) in Section Three; and Northern Lebanon (28-0) in the three-team Section Four. Cocalico and Northern Lebanon each won a fifth straight section title while Elizabethtown won its second in a row.

Meanwhile, Penn Manor (43-6; has clinched the section title, with a makeup match against winless McCaskey scheduled for Tuesday) ended Cedar Crest’s two-year run atop Section One and could signal a new team champion at the L-L tournament. That event will be held Wednesday at Rocky Springs Entertainment Center.

In addition to winning the L-L tournament title last year, the Falcons are also the reigning state champions. They won in 2019, with last year’s state championships canceled due to the pandemic.

But Cedar Crest no longer has the reigning individual state champions in Kolby Bennett and Paige Boyd, who have both graduated, and are without three starters from the beginning of the season.

“We’ve just got to show up, be ourselves, be the Falcons, cheer each other, so we can win,” said Cedar Crest junior Darren Zombro III, the defending L-L boys champion. “We have the potential to do it.”

Cedar Crest did hand Penn Manor one of its three game losses, but ended up tied for third in the section with Hempfield, behind Manheim Township (36-20), at 27-29.

Elizabethtown comes into the team tournament with the highest average, at 1,031 pins per game in league matches. Zach Deardorff leads a host of 200-plus bowlers for the Bears with a 214 average.

Manheim Township averaged 999 and Penn Manor 986.

“We’re going to go all the way. We say that every year, but this is my last year so I’ve got to back it up this time,” said Alexis Miller, who averaged 191 this season for Cocalico, which averaged 960 pins per game.

More of the same: Among other things that remained the same from last season are the L-L’s average leaders. Zombro posted a 233 in league matches to lead all bowlers while Northern Lebanon’s Aliza Shirk, also a defending L-L champ, led the girls with a 226 average.

“Darren is pretty consistent, he’s poised and he doesn’t let the pressure get to him,” Cedar Crest coach Joey Leal said.

Among other top returning bowlers from last year’s L-L tournament are Elizabethtown’s Daniel Eberle, who lost to Zombro in the final, and Cocalico’s Tristan Current, who lost to Zombro in the semifinals. Eberle finished this season with a 205 average and Current a 211.

“I’ve done well, but I think I can do better,” said Current. “I hope that I’m saving it for the playoffs — leagues and districts and regionals, follow up what my brother (Tyrus) did last year going to states, which he didn’t get to bowl.”

Among the top boys who could be in the running for an L-L crown are Ephrata’s Andrew Barnica, who was second among Sections One-Two bowlers with a 231 average, and Garden Spot’s Trevor Courtney, who led Sections Three-Four with the same 231 average, though he only bowled nine games.

Barnica’s younger brother, Nathan, a sophomore, also averages over 200, at 204.

“Both of them have a lot of potential,”Ephrata coach Nick Vanderwende said. “They’re always working toward their goals. They’re very determined.”

Returning from last year after reaching the second round for the girls are Manheim Township’s Rhiannon Kott, who had a 189 average this year, and Cocalico’s Miller, who rolled a 770 series this past week, which was second best among L-L girls in league matches this season.

“I know there are a lot of good girls this year,” Miller said. “I’ve just got to keep the confidence in myself and show what I can do. I at least want to get to states.”

“I definitely think I have some kids who can make states,” said Cocalico coach Bryan Miller, who’s also Alexis Miller’s father. “And after getting short-changed last year on going to states, I think these kids deserve that.”

Shirk’s teammate, Morgan Kline, had a league-best 794 series and was second to Shirk with a 221 average, and the freshman obviously could be a threat to Shirk’s girls title. The two could get Northern Lebanon back to the L-L title match, where the Vikings lost in two games to Cedar Crest.

While Penn Manor ended Cedar Crest’s two-year Section One title run, the Comets are hardly newcomers to success. They won the section in 2017-18 and were state champs from 2016-18.

That’s different

Gov. Tom Wolf’s restrictions in December, due to an uptick in COVID-19 cases, included delaying scholastic sports events. That led to the L-L going with an eight-match schedule (56 points) instead of the usual 13 (crossovers between Divisions One-Two and Divisions Three-Four), and obviously fewer games contributing to bowlers’ averages.

The changes also include limiting the L-L team tournament to the top team in each section, rather than the top two.

Not related to the pandemic was a change in Section Four, where there were only three teams, giving the remaining teams just four league matches, after Lancaster Mennonite did not field a team and Lebanon Catholic closed.

Bowlers also had to learn to compete wearing masks, though that precaution seemed to have minimal affect. Competitors also competed without fans in attendance, with matches being livestreamed.

Something different for some bowlers will be those reaching the postseason for the first time as freshmen. That includes Eva Brubaker of Penn Manor, who has a 199 average with the makeup match remaining. “I’m very proud of myself,” she said. “I’ve come so far and I’m just really glad how I’ve bowled.”

On deck

Brubaker will be in Penn Manor’s lineup for Wednesday’s L-L team tournament, then will compete with the other L-L girls qualifiers in Thursday’s girls event at Palmyra Bowl. The boys tournament is scheduled for Friday at Leisure Lanes.

The rest of the postseason —assuming there are no pandemic interruptions — includes the District Three Tournament, Feb. 27 at Hiester Lanes in Reading; Eastern Pennsylvania Regional Championships, March 5-6 at Leisure and 222 Dutch Lanes; and Pennsylvania State High School Championships, March 19-20 at North Versailles Bowl, Pittsburgh.

• Philip Glatfelter is an LNP | LancasterOnline correspondent who covers L-L bowling. Email him via sports@lnpnews.com.