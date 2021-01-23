Life on the lanes this season for Lancaster-Lebanon League bowlers, just as on the courts and mats and in the pool, has meant some adjustments had to be made.

The actual bowling hasn't changed too much during the COVID-19 pandemic, other than having to wear masks. In other sports, masks can pose some issues, but not so much in bowling.

"No, not really, no," Manheim Township's Drew Jaquith said of wearing masks, after Tuesday's Section One showdown against Penn Manor. "It's just something different that I had to get used to."

"It doesn't seem to be bothering them as much as I thought it would in the beginning," said Jaquith's coach, Chris Jensen. "When we first started, when they were on their approach they could take them off. And then that changed."

While other sports are allowing some fans, that isn't the case for the bowling alleys' smaller confines. "It's usually standing room-only and on a day like today, it would have been a packed house," said Penn Manor coach Chris Vital, whose team won 7-0 in Tuesday's match at Leisure Lanes. Instead, there were only teammates and some billiards players looking on.

"I think not having spectators is a big thing too," Jensen said. "But you've got to do what you've got to do to keep the kids safe."

While the spectator energy isn't there, parents aren't totally left out of the experience, and able to watch the matches via livestreaming. "That's pretty cool," Vital said. " 'Wow, I can sit there at home and watch my kid,' or 'Wow, I can sit out in my car and watch my kid.' "

For Jaquith and Penn Manor's Delaney Reitnauer, pandemic restrictions meant there was a possibility they wouldn't have their senior season.

"I'm just trying to get through and I'm a little disappointed we can't have parents," said Reitnauer, who has already signed to continue her bowling career at Delaware State University. "Honestly, I get so focused in the game that I don't even notice when they are here.

"As team captain, I hate to be the bad person, but I'm like, 'Put the mask up, put the mask up, put the mask up,' " Reitnauer continued. "Because if one of us catches something or gets quarantined, we all get tested and our season could be done."

There was some disruption to the season after Gov. Tom Wolf put restrictions on the state for about a month, which included shutting down high school sports.

"It just gave me more time to practice," Jaquith said of the delay.

The pause also meant an adjusted schedule, giving some teams longer layoffs at times and then more hectic stretches at others.

"To me, I love bowling, so I'm like, 'Yeah,' " Reitnauer said. "I love to bowl every day."

Where do things stand?

It was anticipated that last year's league champion, Cedar Crest, would lead the way again in L-L Section One, but the loss of several key bowlers, including defending state champs Kolby Bennett and Paige Boyd (from 2018-19 — the 2019-20 tournament was canceled due to the pandemic), left the Falcons' prospects somewhat uncertain. And after two weeks of the season, Cedar Crest is looking up at Penn Manor.

The Comets seized control of the section after beating Manheim Township on Tuesday, after both teams entered the match at 12-2. Through Friday's matches (only section matches are counted), the Comets are 26-2, with Cedar Crest three points back at 23-5.

The Blue Streaks (12-9) get a chance for some payback in a rematch with Penn Manor at their house, 222 Dutch Lanes, on Friday.

"It could be a little different; it could be the same," said Jensen.

In Section Two, Elizabethtown (23-5), Conestoga Valley (14-7) and Ephrata (13-8) are battling it out at the top. The Bears just took a 7-0 win against the Buckskins on Friday. Ephrata and CV meet on Wednesday at Dutch Lanes and Elizabethtown takes on Ephrata Friday at Clearview Lanes.

In Section Three, Cocalico has a commanding edge at 21-0, followed by Garden Spot (14-7) and Manheim Central (17-11). Cocalico and Garden Spot meet Friday at Dutch Lanes.

Meanwhile, there are only three teams in Section Four, with defending section champ Northern Lebanon at 14-0 and holding a big lead over Lancaster Catholic (5-9).

By the numbers

Defending L-L boys champion Darren Zombro III, who was second in the league with a 230 average last year, is off to a great start with a 239 average through 12 games. He also has the top series, a 757.

Ephrata's Andrew Barnica tops Section Two with a 224 average (nine games). In limited action, Garden Spot's Trevor Courtney is averaging 228 after six games to lead Section Three, while defending L-L girls champ Aliza Shirk of Northern Lebanon is averaging 234 (six games) in Section Four.

Elizabethtown's Alaina Telenko posted the league's second-best series, a 747, in Friday's Section Two win over CV, helping her team piling up 3,234 pins in the match. The Bears have the league's high average of 1,026 pins per game, with its five main bowlers all averaging over 200.

Elizabethtown's Zach Deardorff has the league's top game so far with a 280, with Zombro and Reitnauer each posting 278s. Shirk and Cocalico's Tristan Current have the top games out of Sections Three-Four, each with 257.

