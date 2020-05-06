The landscape of Lancaster-Lebanon League and District Three football as a whole is about to get a major facelift.

L-L League Board of Control members on Wednesday voted to approve the Berks County Interscholastic Athletic Association’s application to have 13 schools join the L-L League as associate members, creating a 37-team mega football conference.

The vote was 19 for, five against and one abstention — enough for the two-thirds requirement — and the 13 Berks gridiron teams will join the 24 L-L League teams for at least the 2022, 2023, 2024 and 2025 seasons.

Of the 26 L-L League programs, 25 cast votes; Lebanon Catholic, which is closing at the end of the school year, was not present in the meeting and didn't vote.

The L-L League/Berks merger will become the second 37-team league in District Three; the Tri-Valley League is merging with the Mid-Penn Conference this coming season.

“We’ve created a super league,” L-L League Board of Control president Bill Giovino, Lebanon’s principal, said after Wednesday’s vote, which came via a video-conference session.

The Board of Control did not discuss or vote on what potential sections would look like come 2022; those discussions will come at a later date. But for now, the 13 Berks teams — Governor Mifflin, Exeter, Conrad Weiser, Reading, Twin Valley, Daniel Boone and Muhlenberg from Section One, and Wyomissing, Berks Catholic, Fleetwood, Hamburg, Schuylkill Valley and Kutztown from Section Two — are in.

Wilson, another Berks County program, has been in L-L League football as an associate member since 1975. Reading, from 1987-2009, Muhlenberg, from 1975-80, and Governor Mifflin, from 1975-2003, previously played football in the L-L League as associate members.

Just one Berks League team — Reading — is a Class 6A program, and the Red Knights would likely be slotted into Section One. The L-L League will likely push for the new sections to be delegated by classification size to keep everyone on the same playing field as much as possible. Four- and five-section formats will likely be discussed.

