Among many concerns coming out of the recent news of the Lancaster-Lebanon and Berks Leagues merging in football beginning in 2022 was that travel costs might potentially go up for L-L teams.

But 11 L-L athletic directors and three football coaches interviewed by LNP|LancasterOnline for this story are largely of the opinion that any increase in the travel budget will be minimal.

Before explaining why that is, it’s important to note sectional alignment and schedules for the 2022 season are still being worked out. Though, there is a good idea of how that will look based on a potential five-section alignment put forth by L-L football chair Tommy Long.

Based on that proposal, L-L schools already in Section One (McCaskey, Hempfield, Wilson, Manheim Township, Penn Manor and Cedar Crest) would pick up an away trip to Reading.

“The only difference in our schedule is we’d be running up to Reading once every two years,” Hempfield athletic director Steve Polonus said. “With the recent budget constraints we’re facing, we wanted to make sure that our vote reflected us being fiscally responsible. We didn’t see that being a big impact.”

Section Two will likely consist of L-L teams Lebanon, Warwick, Conestoga Valley and Manheim Central with Berks teams Governor Mifflin, Exeter and Muhlenberg.

Warwick, CV and Manheim Central already play each other. And the long sectional road trips each has taken over the last two years to Cocalico, Solanco and Garden Spot would be replaced by trips to Governor Mifflin, Exeter and Muhlenberg. And keep in mind, those road games occur every other year.

“For us it’s not that much a difference in terms of travel,” Warwick athletic director Ryan Landis said. “The projections I’ve seen is we’ll lose a Solanco and pick up a Muhlenberg. And Exeter we’re already scrimmaging.”

Based on calculations by LNP|LancasterOnline on the amount of mileage for L-L teams to sectional opponents over the last two years (2018, 2019) versus the amount of mileage to sectional opponents over the first two years in the proposed Sections Three, Four and Five, travel would about break even for seven L-L teams and go up for seven other teams.

The increase in mileage varies for each school, however.

Elizabethtown, for instance, has traveled nearly 350 roundtrip miles to its six sectional opponents over the last two seasons. Under the L-L/Berks merger, the Bears are projected to be in Section Three with Ephrata, Solanco, Garden Spot, Daniel Boone, Twin Valley and Fleetwood, which would amount to about 550 roundtrip miles over two seasons. How does that translate in terms of cost?

“Based on our fall 2019 schedule and the proposed schedule we have for 2020,” Elizabethtown athletic director William Templin said. “When you add in schools like Fleetwood, Daniel Boone and Governor Mifflin, it’s a couple hundred dollars extra (in one season) depending on how you manipulate the numbers.”

Elizabethtown sends seven school buses to away games for its football players, cheerleaders and marching band members.

“In a transportation budget that’s already tens of thousands of dollars, a couple hundred dollars extra is really not that much of a difference,” Templin said.

The Bears went 4-6 overall last season while competing in a section topped by perennial power Manheim Central, District Three Class 5A champion Cocalico and District Three Class 4A champion Lampeter-Strasburg.

“We talked about that as an administration,” Templin said. “Is it worth a couple extra dollars to allow kids to be competitive? Winning games is important. We want to allow our kids to experience that.”

Athletic directors elsewhere said they can make up for the increase in travel to Berks League teams by scheduling nonconference road games closer to home.

“I think that (travel) is negligible,” Donegal athletic director Ron Kennedy said. “And here’s why for us: Our three nonleague games for the next cycle are E-town, Columbia and Eastern York.”

Those three trips are all within a 20-minute drive from Donegal.

“Travel is not a factor,” Kennedy said.