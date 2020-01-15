On this week's L-L Basketball Update show we stop by a Columbia boys basketball practice to get the scoop on how the Tide are on top of the L-L Section Five standings. Also in boys hoops, there was a player who scored 45 points in a game last week, and we'll give you a top Section Four matchup to watch this Friday.
In girls hoops, we'll chat about a coach who picked up his 200th career win, a pair of hoopsters approaching 1,000 career points, and this week's top games.
To watch the full show, click the 'play' button on the video above.