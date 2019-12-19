The L-L Basketball Update show makes its first trip to a practice this season when LNP sports reporters Jeff Reinhart and John Walk stop by McCaskey High School.
On the show this week, LNP sports reporter John Walk will give you two top Lancaster-Lebanon League boys games coming up this Friday before catching up with Red Tornado coach Freddy Ramos and senior forward Makai Ortiz-Gray to chat about McCaskey's hot start to the 2019-20 campaign.
Up next, LNP sports reporter Jeff Reinhart chats everything girls hoops, with two players going over 1,000 points last season, remaining undefeated L-L teams and a couple top games to watch Friday.
To watch the full show, click the 'play' button on the video above.