The first L-L Basketball Update show of 2020 stops by Lampeter-Strasburg High School to catch up with the Pioneers' girls team.
L-S entered the week in second place in the L-L Section Three standings.
LNP sports reporter Jeff Reinhart also provides the latest on L-L girls hoops, including 1,000-point scorers and top upcoming games.
Finally, we chat a little bit of L-L boys hoops, which includes a new 1,000-point scorers and previews a pair of top games coming up this Friday.
