We'll be stopping by girls and boys basketball practices in future recordings, but for this week's inaugural episode of the 2019-20 season, the L-L Basketball Update show is in the studio.
LNP sports reporters Jeff Reinhart and John Walk will break down all things Lancaster-Lebanon League girls and boys basketball on this week's episode, mainly taking a look ahead at things to watch this season.
First up is girls basketball, where Reinhart provides his outlook on all five section races, potential 1,000-point scorers and more.
Then Walk chats about boys basketball, where there's a potential 1,000-point scorer of which to keep track, a L-L title game rematch slated for Friday, and a Section Five showdown on tap for Monday.
To watch the full show, click the 'play' button on the video above.