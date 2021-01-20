Solanco girls basketball coach Chad McDowell and Cocalico boys basketball coach Seth Sigman are the guests on this week's L-L Basketball Roundtable.

The show will be broadcast live on the LNP|LancasterOnline Facebook page beginning at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. The livestream will be embedded in this story when it begins.

In his seventh season at the Solanco helm, McDowell and the Mules have hit some road bumps early on in the 2021 campaign with an 0-4 start. It's uncharacteristic for a generally highly-successful Solanco program that's coming off having won the Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Three crown and District 3-5A playoff appearance last season.

Sigman is in his fifth season as the Cocalico head coach. The Eagles are off to a strong start, sitting at 2-0 league, 3-0 overall through Jan. 19. They're expected to contend for the L-L Section Three crown this season.

McDowell and Sigman join the show for the 15 to 20 minutes to chat with LNP|LancasterOnline sports reporters Mike Gross, Jeff Reinhart and John Walk. Afterward the coaches drop off, the show will hit on some notables through the first two weeks of the basketball season, as well as some news items, including the setup of the District Three playoff brackets, which were announced earlier this week.