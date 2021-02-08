Ephrata third-year girls' coach Brian Cerullo and Cedar Crest 11th-year boys' coach Tommy Smith are the guests on this week's L-L Basketball Roundtable, sponsored by Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health.

The Mountaineer girls are the defending Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Two champions, while the Cedar Crest boys are the defending L-L Section One and league tournament champs. Among topics discussed are how both coaches are handling the wonky scheduling amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, Smith bringing the dribble-drive offense to Cedar Crest and what it's like coaching one of his cousins on the roster, and what Cerullo thinks of his Ephrata roster this season.

Stick around after the coaches drop out, as LNP|LancasterOnline sports reporters Jeff Reinhart, Mike Gross and John Walk recap last week's L-L boys and girls basketball action, discuss signature wins and section races, a few of 1,000-point scorers and look ahead to this week's top games.