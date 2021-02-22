Cocalico girls' coach Andrew Garrett and Warwick boys' coach Chris Christensen are the guests on this week's L-L Basketball Roundtable, sponsored by Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health.

Garrett is in his fifth year coaching the Eagles, having just steered them to the L-L Section Three crown.

Christensen is in his sixth year coaching the Warriors, having just led them to the L-L Section Two co-championship.

Among topics discussed with the coaches are some of the star players and role players on both squads, how they've adjusted to practices late in the year and the snow delays, and their thoughts on this week's upcoming Lancaster-Lebanon League playoff matchups.

After the coaches drop off, LNP | LancasterOnline sports reporters Jeff Reinhart, Mike Gross and John Walk stick around to preview this week's L-L boys and girls basketball tournament, and discuss some news items, including mandates from the PIAA and District Three that will require athletes to wear masks during playoff competition.