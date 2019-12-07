One is a catalyst, creating chances for herself and for others, with a blend of skills and savvy that championship teams always seem to have.
And one has a no-doubt way of ending those chances, just as they are taking shape.
Together, they provide the kind of balance that has made Messiah a Division III women's soccer power since both were toddlers. They are Maddie Kohl and Kayla Herr, two Lancaster-Lebanon League alums who helped land the Falcons in Saturday's NCAA title game in Greensboro, North Carolina — and then win it 1-0 over William Smith on Kohl’s score at the 54:56 mark.
Herr, a sophomore from Manheim Central, is the center midfielder on a defense that allowed just nine goals in 26 games this season. But she was an offensive star in Friday's penalty-kick victory over Carnegie Mellon in the NCAA semis, scoring in the 78th minute to erase the Tartans' 1-0 lead.
It was her fifth goal of the year, and it couldn't have been more timely, setting the stage for a shootout in which Kohl, a junior midfielder from Manheim Township, led off Messiah's penalty kicks with a goal. Several clutch saves by Lydia Ewing then kept alive the Falcons' march to their sixth national crown.
“She's the ball winner, she's the grinder, she's the one who finds a way to win the ball for us and gives it to Maddie,” Messiah coach Scott Frey said of Herr. “She just works so hard, and her impact on the game is huge.”
Frey learned just how big that impact could be last year, when Herr came in as a freshman recovering from her second ACL injury. She also was transitioning from the attacking role she filled for the Barons.
“I was willing to play wherever he wanted me,” Herr said.
Herr's physical style and ability to win balls in the air soon became evident. So much so, Frey said, that her All-Middle Atlantic Region honors this season were really just meeting expectations.
“Given who we are, I would say last year was special,” Frey said. “I think last year, we probably didn't expect that from her. She just played her way into that role and we couldn't take her off the field.”
Kohl is a force on the Falcons’ senior-stocked attack, with 12 goals and 11 assists this season. She's started every game for two years running, and has twice made the All-MAC Commonwealth second team.
“She's the player who can break somebody down, one on one,” Frey said. “She's just dangerous running with the ball, and creates opportunities not only for herself but for others on the team.”
Frey said he sees greater consistency in Kohl since last season, when she had eight goals and six assists. He called it the result of growing maturity and greater experience.
“I think most of it comes mentally,” Kohl said. “I think that's where I've grown the most. Just gaining confidence and learning how to play … I feel like I've had to learn to play soccer all over again (in college).”
Kohl answered the bell as Messiah reached its 13 th Final Four in program history. She starred as the Falcons erased a 2-0 deficit to beat Williams College on penalty kicks Nov. 24, scoring the game-tying goal in the 71 st minute, then opening the shootout with a successful penalty kick.
“It's just the kind of player she's capable of being,” Frey said.
Maybe the best news on Kohl and Herr, of course, is that both will be back next year as Frey looks to replace a strong senior class.
Nothing like a smooth transition to keep the power in a powerhouse.
