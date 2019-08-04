When Koser Jewelers Tennis Challenge director Wilson Pipkin scans the spectators at the 13th edition of the event this week, he hopes to find plenty of unfamiliar faces.
A longtime figure in the Lancaster County tennis community, Pipkin said there aren’t many in that circle he won’t recognize. But if he looks up and finds a number of people he doesn’t know in attendance, he’ll know the Koser Challenge is having the impact on tennis in Lancaster the event strives to create.
“If I walk through, and there’s like 100 people I don’t know, then I feel like it’s successful,” he said.
The Koser’s qualifying draw begins Monday, with the main draw —including 32 singles players and 16 doubles tandems — following Tuesday at the Hempfield recCenter in Landisville.
For the second straight year, the event carries a $60,000 purse, but remains free to attend, thanks to the sponsorship of about 60 community businesses.
It also involves serious stakes for some players.
As the final event of the U.S. Open Wild Card Challenge, the Koser Challenge has the potential distinction of punching one player’s ticket to the Open, which begins Aug. 26.
“We hope, coming down to the end of the tournament, that it comes down to maybe our last match, or our semifinal match,” Pipkin said.
Among the notable players in attendance is Madison Brengle, who won the event last year.
The 29-year-old out of Delaware, who also won the tournament in 2010, is the highest ranked player in the event at No. 83 in the world, according to the WTA’s rankings.
Brengle’s win last season made her the Koser’s first repeat singles champion. Now, as this year’s favorite, she’ll look to become the event’s first back-to-back winner.
Joining Brengle in the field is last year’s runner-up, Kristie Ahn, who won the first Koser Challenge in 2008.
Lin Zhu, of China, is the second-highest ranked player in the field, at No. 103 in the world.
The 2011 Koser champ, Robin Anderson, is in the field, while Naomi Broady, the 2015 winner, received a place in the qualifying draw.
Of the 16 players who received direct acceptance into the main draw, there are six Americans. Another 10 Americans earned spots in the qualifying draw.
“I think a lot of the community knows the American names a lot better than they would someone from Denmark or Thailand or wherever, unless they were a top 20 or 40 player,” Pipkin said. “But I think it’s good to have the Americans, because these tournaments in America really are stepping stone for the American players we run them for.”
Each year, Pipkin said, he tries to pick out one or two new aspects he can use to make the Koser Challenge better than it was the year before.
This year, the tournament added events. Tuesday is Ladies’ Day, Wednesday features a free concert, Thursday offers a mixer for young professionals and Friday is Kids’ Day.
Various events will take place on Saturday and Championship Sunday as well, including a Jewelry Challenge Giveaway between championship Sunday matches.
These, Pipkin hopes, will draw community members who may not consider themselves tennis fans, and introduce them to the game.
For Pipkin and the staff at the Hempfield recCenter, the Koser Challenge is the culmination of about nine months of effort.
“I think as far as a good successful event is, players don’t get hurt,” Pipkin said. “They’re safe on the court. And it’s good for the community. And we grow tennis, because it’s all about growing tennis, right?”