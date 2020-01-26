Former NBA star Kobe Bryant, 41, died Sunday when his private helicopter crashed near Calabasas, California, TMZ is reporting. Bryant's 13-year-old daughter, Gianna Maria Onore, was also on board and died in the crash, TMZ reported.

At least two other people were in the helicopter, TMZ reported. The Los Angeles County Fire Department said at least five people died in the crash, according to Business Insider.

TMZ reported that the helicopter was on its way to the Mamba Academy for basketball practice when it crashed.

Bryant, a native of the Philadelphia suburbs, spent 20 seasons in the NBA with the Los Angeles Lakers. Up until recently, he was the third all-time scorer in the NBA and won five NBA championships. He was passed last night by LeBron James for third all-time in points.

He was born Aug. 23, 1978, in Philadelphia, the son of former NBA player Joe "Jellybean" Bryant. He spent his early years in Italy, where his father was playing ball, before the family returned to Pennsylvania in 1991. Bryant went to the NBA straight out of high school, graduating from Lower Merion High School outside Philly.

In 1996, Bryant led the Lower Merion basketball team to a state championship

In 1998, he became the youngest All-Star in NBA history at 19 years old.

This story will be updated. Click here for the latest.