Craig Kliewer is the Lanco Golf Association Senior Amateur Champion.

Kliewer shot an even-par 71 at Meadia Heights Thursday to win the title by two shots over Chris Fieger.

The key to Kliewer’s round was an eagle two at the seventh hole, a 368-yard par-4. Kliewer holes a 107-yard gap wedge. Two-shot swings compared to Fieger, on that hole and the par-5 11th, were key.

Fieger critically has two sixes on his card, bogies at the 11th and sixth. This summer, Fieger won the Pennsylvania Senior Amateur and the Lanco Open, finished second in the Lanco Match Play and third in the Lanco Amateur and Mid-Amateur.

Kliewer, who lives in Ephrata and plays out of Lebanon Country Club, also won the senior amateur in 2011 and 2012. He won the Lanco Better-Ball in 2008 with Corey Gast, and the Lanco Scramble, also at Meadia Heights, with his son Alan in 2019.

Greg Osborne of Overlook and Mark Klumpp of Foxchase shared third place at 74.

Non-championship flight winners: age 50-59 - Darl Yoder of Overlook (74); 60-69 - Greg Weidman of Meadia Heights and Rene Boyer of Overlook (79); 70-plus - Andy Tompos and Mike Atkins, both of Overlook (74).