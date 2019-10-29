Picture, if you will, a gathering of men and women sitting around a big table.
The basis of their discussion is scholastic sports.
The issue can be anything that relates to that subject, from what brand of basketballs to use in an upcoming tournament to a seeding procedure for any sport’s playoffs.
If this is a PIAA District Three meeting from the last 43 years, chances are very good that Wendell Hower is sitting among that gathering.
Hower, who was presented with the George W. Kirchner Memorial Award Tuesday night at the Lancaster County Sports Hall of Fame banquet, was there, for decisions big and small, some controversial, some run-of-the-mill.
“Here’s what sticks in my head probably more than anything else,” said Ron Kennedy, who served as District Three chairman for approximately seven years and worked alongside Hower. “Wendell always has said, whenever we’re debating something, ‘What’s best for the kids.’ That’s always been his guiding principle.’’
The Kirchner award is presented each year to someone who has made an outstanding contribution to Lancaster sports, whether it be through achievements on the field or in association with athletics in Lancaster County.
Hower, 88, fills that bill in several ways. From his football-playing days at Lititz High School and Franklin & Marshall College to coaching and serving as athletic director and principal at Manheim Township High School to officiating basketball and football and on to his work for District Three Committee, Hower checks all the boxes.
At District Three, he served as executive secretary from 1973 until 1996 and in 1998, assumed the executive director role for the next 21 years, retiring this past September.
“Wendell was always on top of the game,’’ said Doug Bohannon, the District Three chairman. “He knew the bylaws in and out. He was dependable and good for District Three.’’
During his extensive tenure, Hower was chairman of the football, basketball and tennis committees.
“Wendell ran the District Three basketball tournaments for many, many years and in my opinion, that’s the most difficult tournament to run,’’ Bohannon said. “There are six classes, both genders, playback games. He was in charge of that and did a great job with it.’’
Melissa Mertz, an associate executive director at the PIAA for over 20 years, said that Hower was a source of guidance through the years.
“Wendell could tell us about different policies, when they were enacted and why,’’ she said. “That has a lot of value for us and helps when you’re navigating the waters of interscholastic athletics.’’
When told that Hower mentioned that he didn’t deserve the Kirchner because he was never a long-tenured coach or a championship athlete, Mertz described him as an Oz-type figure.
“Wendell was behind the curtain, making things happen, making the phone calls and all the arrangements,’’ she said. “When you think about how much interscholastic athletics has changed by each decade and to be involved and recognized by his peers says a lot.’’
That recognition extended to Tuesday night’s banquet. Along with Bohannon, District Three’s current chairman, there were five former District Three chairmen in attendance along with Mertz and several PIAA administrators.
As a principal, Hower served the students at Manheim Township by making sure the school’s coaches had the tools they needed to succeed.
Gordie Groome coached the girls tennis team at Manheim Township. At one point, that team won 207 consecutive matches and went 12 straight seasons without losing a match.
Groome acknowledges that all of his teams had talent, yet he gives all the credit for their many successes to Hower.
“He allowed us to practice at 5:30 a.m.,’’ Groome said. “We did that for the psychology of it. We wanted to psyche out our opponents. Wendell supported the team with that early practice.’’
Hower was also gave the go-ahead to putting down tennis lines in the gym so that Groome’s teams could practice when it rained.
“I kept a record each year of how many outdoor practices would have been canceled due to bad weather,’’ Groome said. “We practiced about 20 times each season when other teams could not practice. That’s a lot of practice for us when other teams couldn’t practice.
“Wendell did everything he could to help the teams and the kids as long as it was within PIAA rules.’’
Hower’s motivation for helping his coaches while principal or athletic director came down to a simple philosophy.
“I believe that athletics helps kids because they learn boundaries,’’ he said. “They learn penalties if they exceed the boundaries. They learn to work with people toward a unified goal and the coach is the point person who directs that. If the coach is indifferent or is not an organized individual, neither will his team and players be.’’