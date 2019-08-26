From the first day of heat acclimatization practice on Aug. 5, until the very last Lancaster-Lebanon League football team is standing later this fall, we’ll bring you three fun L-L League pigskin facts on a daily basis to keep you updated about what’s happening around the league …

Week 2 is on-deck, and there’s a lot going on. Like a pair of Thursday games on this week’s slate — Octorara at Annville-Cleona in a Section 3 lid-lifter and Cocalico at Cedar Cliff, which is a potential D3-5A playoff preview — plus the start of the head-to-head Section 3 battles across the board. There are 16 games on the Week 2 slate, with a pair on Thursday and 14 on Friday night — down from the 20 games on the Week 1 schedule. We’ll get the Week 2 previews started with a look at three non-L-L League players you’ll want to watch, when they take on L-L clubs on Friday:

1. Nick Singleton, FB, Governor Mifflin (vs. Wilson, Friday, 7 p.m.): It’s the biggest Berks County backyard rivalry scrap going, and the Mustangs and Bulldogs will renew pleasantries in Shillington on Friday night. Wilson is coming off a nifty, momentum-building 21-13 opening-night win against reigning D3-6A runner-up Central Dauphin. Mifflin was tripped up by another D3-5A heavyweight, Cedar Cliff, by an 18-13 score. All eyes on Singleton, a scintillating sophomore, in Friday’s clash. He’s already piling up major scholarship offers — including Penn State — and he’s a rugged rusher and defender for Mifflin. Against Cedar Cliff, he rumbled for 87 yards with a pair of TD romps, covering 13 and 4 yards. Here’s the crux: Wilson held CD to 49 rushing yards — and just 2.1 yards per carry — last week, so the Bulldogs’ rush defense is already barking; LB Avanti Lockhart was all over the place against the Rams with five tackles, two stops for losses and a sack. Safe to say Wilson’s D will be zeroed in on Singleton on Friday. … And this: Mifflin returns 1,000-yard passer Kolbie Reeser behind center, and he knows his way around the backfield for the Mustangs, who are an incredible 50-2 in Berks Section 1 games over the last eight years. But they aren’t the defending champs; Conrad Weiser won the section championship last fall with a 6-0 mark.

BONUS NUGGET: Yes, that was all-state QB and Rutgers commit Evan Simon playing defense for Manheim Central last Friday in the Barons' 16-7 escape-job win over Susquehanna Township. Central coach Dave Hahn said during the preseason that he was looking to fill a safety spot, and he slotted Simon in there against Hanna. And he did ... great. Simon had a team-best 12 tackles, including seven solo sticks, in the victory, Central's 26th regular-season W in a row. Don't forget: Jeff Smoker started his Barons' career as a safety, before throwing for a program-record 5,900 yards — a mark Simon is closing in on.

2. Jay Rodriguez, RB, Hershey (at Cedar Crest, Friday, 7 p.m.): Cedar Crest is feeling dandy after a 28-6 win over rival Lebanon, to keep the Cedar Bowl trophy safe and sound in Falcon Country for another year. But Cedar Crest’s D will be tested against Rodriguez, who had one whopper of an opener last week in the Trojans’ 32-27 victory over Palmyra. Rodriguez carried the rock 32 times for 185 yards with three TD runs, covering 26, 1 and 36 yards, respectively, as Hershey got off to a quick start. Cedar Crest did some serious run-stuffing against Lebanon, holding the Cedars to 25 yards on the ground on 20 attempts. That’s 1.3 yards per carry. That’s it. So the Falcons’ D is feeling pretty good about things after holding Lebanon to 124 total yards in their opener. But they must keep tabs on the shifty Rodriguez when Hershey comes calling, which could mean another busy night for Falcons' LB Aadyn Richards and his D mates. … And this: Cedar Crest got off to a scorching start through the air; QB Chris Danz was a clean 11-of-15 for 113 yards with three TD strikes against Lebanon. Conversely, Hershey’s secondary struggled mightily against Palmyra, as Cougars’ QB Stephen Lyons passed for 327 yards on 16 completions. Palmyra WR Kasey Shughart had 235 receiving yards, including an 88-yard TD grab. Can Cedar Crest stay hot through the air against Hershey? We shall see.

3. Tanner Linker, DB, Dover (vs. Elizabethtown, Friday, 7 p.m.): Not a great start for Dover in its opener, as the Eagles dropped a 41-7 decision against Shippensburg. But Linker was all over the place from his safety spot with 12 tackles. So he can swarm, wrap and tackle. Linker and Dover’s D must contend with a Bears’ offense that picked it up a notch in the second half in E-town’s 17-7 opening-night win at Donegal. Rugged RB Leon Allen had a pair of TD romps after intermission, and the Bears put up 254 total yards in their W over Donegal. E-town also came up big defensively, holding the Indians to just 55 rushing yards and 1.9 yards per carry. This game was a shootout last year; E-town out-gunned Dover by a crazy 61-40 score, as Bears’ QB Cole Patrick passed for 416 yards and six TDs. Not sure we’ll see that kind of output again here; this matchup kind of has grudge-match written all over it.

