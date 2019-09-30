From the first day of heat acclimatization practice on Aug. 5, until the very last Lancaster-Lebanon League football team is standing later this fall, we’ll bring you three fun L-L League pigskin facts on a daily basis to keep you updated about what’s happening around the league …

Getting the Week 7 preview items started:

1. Mega game alert: Manheim Township (6-0) is at Warwick (6-0) on Friday for a Section 1 first-place showdown. Here’s a fun nugget: Township is 6-0 for the first time since 2005. The last time the Blue Streaks opened a season 7-0? That would be 1977. In 2005, McCaskey topped Township 38-35 in Week 7, and the Streaks went on to have a 9-2 season, falling to State College 51-20 in the D3/D6 sub-regional Class 4A playoffs. And no, I don’t miss the sub-regional bracket either.

L-L LEAGUE FOOTBALL STANDINGS, STATS

2. Five — five! — L-L League quarterbacks passed for 300-plus yards last Friday in Week 6 action. Manheim Township’s Harrison Kirk (387 vs. Wilson), Conestoga Valley’s Bradley Stoltzfus (351 vs. Garden Spot), Northern Lebanon’s Ethan Borcky (328 vs. Pequea Valley), Columbia’s Matt McCleary (327 vs. Lebanon) and Warwick’s Joey McCracken (305 vs. Cedar Crest) all had big nights up top. Gut hunch, but there’s probably been full seasons in L-L League history where there weren’t five 300-yard passing efforts combined. Football is becoming a passing sport, and it has definitely trickled down to the prep level. Heading into the Week 7 games, there are already eight L-L League quarterbacks with 1,000-plus passing yards: Columbia’s Matt McCleary (1,734), Warwick’s Joey McCracken (1,631), Manheim Township’s Harrison Kirk (1,326), Conestoga Valley’s Bradley Stoltzfus (1,264), Northern Lebanon’s Ethan Borcky (1,135), Manheim Central’s Evan Simon (1,130), Lebanon’s Isaiah Rodriguez (1,106) and Cedar Crest’s Chris Danz (1,023).

FYI: After his 280-yard passing effort in Manheim Central's wild and crazy 46-43 win against Cocalico, Evan Simon is up to 6,583 career passing yards, good for No. 8 in L-L League history. Elco grad Jeff Martin is at No. 7 with 6,750 passing yards, so Simon needs 168 yards to leapfrog Martin for the seventh spot. Simon needs 417 yards to join the 7,000-yard club, and only five players in L-L League history have eclipsed that mark. And if you're curious, Simon needs 1,963 yards to snap Lancaster Catholic grad Kyle Smith's league mark of 8,545 career air yards. Smith's record might be safe for a long, long time.

3. There were some unreal receiving efforts in Week 6 — a product of all of those pass-happy nights, no doubt. Cedar Crest’s Cole Miller had 10 catches. Warwick’s Conor Adams had 197 receiving yards on seven grabs. Manheim Central’s Colby Wagner had 201 receiving yards on six receptions; it’s the second week in a row that Wagner had 200-plus receiving yards in a game. And this: Manheim Township’s Anthony Ivey had eight receptions for an L-L League single-game record 292 yards vs. Wilson. In all, nine receivers had 100-yard nights in Week 6.

