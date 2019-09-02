From the first day of heat acclimatization practice on Aug. 5, until the very last Lancaster-Lebanon League football team is standing later this fall, we’ll bring you three fun L-L League pigskin facts on a daily basis to keep you updated about what’s happening around the league …

Week 3 front and center. Pull up a chair. And where did those first two weeks go, by the way? This will be the final week of nonleague action for the Section 1 and Section 2 combatants, as the Section 3 clubs slide into their second week of league play. Also, the L-L League-mandated Section 1 vs. Section 2 crossovers start next week, when — drum roll please — Wilson hosts Manheim Central. Tricky clip here for the Barons, who get 2-0 Warwick this week, then 2-0 Wilson, then 2-0 Elizabethtown in the Section 2 opener, then 2-0 uber rival/Cocalico and then 2-0 Lampeter-Strasburg. Yikes. … Kicking off the Week 3 preparation notables with a trio of non-L-L players you’ll want to familiarize yourself with, as they get ready to take on league squads this week:

1. Beau Pribula, QB, Central York (vs. Hempfield, Friday, 7 p.m.): Hempfield’s defense spent last Friday chasing Manheim Central QB Evan Simon around the field all night, so the Black Knights should be primed and ready for Pribula, brother of former CY standout QB and current Delaware Blue Hens’ signal-caller Cade Pribula. In two games, the Panthers have had a cozy win (60-0 over West York) and a heart-breaker loss (13-12 against Mid-Penn beast Cumberland Valley, which also beat D3 powerhouse Bishop McDevitt in Week 1). Pribula was steady in the opener, going 6-for-11 for 76 yards with a couple of TD strikes. CY’s passing attack struggled against CV; Pribula was just 8-for-20 for 107 yards, and the opportunistic Eagles picked him off three times. So you know the Knights will be studying that game film this week. Hempfield also did a nice job with Simon, holding the Barons’ passing attack to 10 completions on 24 attempts. The Knights and Panthers always seem to play crazy games — CY shocked Hempfield 35-31 last year on Cade Pribula’s TD pass with 5 seconds to go — so buckle up for this battle, as the Knights’ D gets another shot at a shifty QB.

BONUS NUGGET: A dandy dozen L-L League backs scooted for 100-plus-yards in Week 2 action, including a trio of 190-plus-yard efforts. Solanco FB Nick Yannutz was the leader of the pack, turning in a 208-yard, 3-TD night in the Golden Mules’ 27-21 dub over Kennard-Dale. Next up was Manheim Township RB Jaden Floyd, who went for 194 yards and a pair of scores as the Blue Streaks drubbed Dallastown 56-7. And Cocalico QB Noah Palm continued his blazing start with 190 rushing yards and three TD keepers as the Eagles clipped Cedar Cliff 42-13. Palm has accounted for 10 touchdowns in two games for Cocalico. All of the Week 2 top stat leaders are right here …

2. Ryan Engro, QB, Spring-Ford (vs. Wilson, Friday, 7 p.m.): Cocalico grad and former Wilson assistant Chad Brubaker skippers Spring-Ford, and his son plays for the Bulldogs. So that’s a pretty cool tie-in with this nonleague scrap. Wilson must be wary of Engro in the pocket; he’s already completed 41-of-65 throws for 530 yards and six scores. Last week, in a 34-21 setback against Central Bucks South, Engro went 24-for-38 for 293 yards with a pair of TD strikes. So he can air it out. Engro’s favorite target has been WR Dante Bonanni, who has 14 grabs for 192 yards and two TD receptions. Against CB South, Bonanni had 11 catches for 144 yards and a score. Wilson has been pretty good in the secondary so far; DB Mason Lenart has a pick, and the Bulldogs have broken up four passes. Lenart (9 tackles) and safety Troy Corson (12 tackles) are Wilson’s leading tacklers through two games, and they’ll be busy keeping tabs on Engro and Bonanni on Friday as Wilson goes for a 3-0 start after big wins against Central Dauphin and Governor Mifflin.

BONUS NUGGET: Updating a couple of streaks. First up, Manheim Central has won 27 regular-season games in a row, including last week’s 24-14 nonleague victory against Hempfield. The Barons’ haven’t dropped a regular-season game since Sept. 30, 2016, when Cocalico beat Central 28-24 in Manheim. … Garden Spot had its losing skid hit 16 in a row last Friday, after a 56-13 setback against Warwick. The Spartans’ last victory was on Oct. 6, 2017, a 49-7 triumph at home against Ephrata. … And Pequea Valley’s losing streak hit 12 in a row in Week 2, following a 56-7 setback against Donegal. The Braves’ last win came in the final game of the 2017 season, on Nov. 3, with a 28-27 W at Elco.

3. Jesus Rodriguez, RB, Reading (Saturday vs. McCaskey at Albright College, 1 p.m.): OK, so not a great start for McCaskey, which dipped to 0-2 after a 61-0 setback against York. The Red Tornado has already yielded 662 rushing yards, and McCaskey is allowing 380-plus yards per game. And now they face a Saturday-afternoon bus ride to Reading to get a hot Red Knights’ club, which is 2-0 after a 34-20 win at Coolidge (Washington, D.C.) over the weekend. Rodriguez has been tough to tackle: He went for 112 yards on 10 carries with a TD run in Reading’s season-opening 57-9 win over Kutztown. And against Coolidge, he raced for 98 yards and two more scores. A pair of backs from York ran wild against McCaskey last week: Tyrell Whitt (5-175, 3 TD) and Jaheim White (4-96, 2 TD) combined to average 30.1 yards per carry with five TD runs between them. Safe to say the Tornado’s D must swarm and keep Rodriguez under wraps.

