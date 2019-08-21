Here are five must-see individual matchups you’ll want to watch when L-L League football teams hit the field on Friday for Week 1 games …

Central Dauphin at Wilson: The Bulldogs are looking to snap a 4-game losing skid against the Rams, and CD is fresh off an appearance in last year’s District Three Class 6A title game. Wilson’s secondary — which features vets like Troy Corson, Matt Fry and Brady Gibble — must keep tabs on Rams’ sure-handed wideout Nick Chimienti, who had 39 catches for 599 yards with four TD grabs last fall. Chimienti, who has six scholarship offers tucked neatly away in his back pocket, is also an all-star DB; he had four interceptions and nine pass breakups in the secondary last season, so he’ll make it tough on Wilson QB Kaleb Brown, who will be making his first career start on Friday when these longtime D3 big-school rivals square off. FYI: Wilson’s last win in this series came back in 2014, when the Bulldogs beat the Rams twice — 14-12 in the regular season, and then 21-10 in the D3 playoffs. CD won 23-7 last year, as Wilson scored late to avoid a shutout; the Bulldogs haven’t been shutout since 2001 — an amazing string of 224 games. Thanks to Mike Drago at the Reading Eagle for that golden nugget.

Lebanon at Cedar Crest: Cedars’ 6-foot-5 junior rocket-armed QB Isaiah Rodriguez passed for 1,900 yards last year, and he’s back to pilot Lebanon’s Air Raid attack. That means it should be a busy night for the Falcons’ secondary patrol, so keep an eye on all-star safety Cole Miller in the back to keep the Cedars’ receivers in check in the 48th Cedar Bowl meeting between these longtime backyard rivals. FYI: Cedar Crest owns a 7-game winning streak in Cedar Bowl games vs. Lebanon, including last year’s 42-19 triumph.

Ephrata at Warwick: The Mountaineers’ defense will be tested early and often by the quick-strike Warriors, who return gunslinger QB Joey McCracken and his favorite target, all-state wideout Trey Glass. McCracken passed for 1,900 yards with 27 TD strikes, and Glass had 72 catches for 1,300-plus yards with 15 TD grabs last year, when Warwick shared the Section 1 title with Manheim Township and Wilson and won a D3 playoff game for the first time in program history. Cover corners Sam Knowles and Castor Shuman and safety Tucker Parmer must be on their toes in this matchup for Ephrata, which is breaking in a new-look 4-3 D scheme. FYI: This will be the 90th meeting between the Warriors and Mounts, and Warwick is riding a 13-game winning streak in the series, including last year’s 63-6 victory.

Elizabethtown at Donegal: The Indians will be breaking in an entirely new Wing-T backfield, with QB Trent Weaver and backs Garrett Blake, Joe Fox and Mason Ober stepping into expanded, playmaker roles. Remember their names moving forward. E-town must be ready to stop the run — hello, buck sweeps and counters — and that means plenty of whirling dervish LB Adnan Traore swarming and making sticks. He piled up 82 tackles with four sacks last fall, and Traore will be a key cog in the Bears’ 4-3 D attack. FYI: Not much defense either way in last year’s meeting, won by E-town by a 49-33 count.

Elco at Susquenita: The Raiders’ defense was stingy last fall, allowing just 266 yards per game. With several key contributors from that unit due back this season, Elco should push for a return playoff trip. The Raiders will be tested by Susquenita’s offense, which returns three key pieces: QB Antonio Garcia (625 passing yards, 5 TD), RB John Stump (585 yards, 10 TD) and FB Austin Kenny. Keep an eye on Elco linebackers/brothers Erik and Luke Williams to pursue and make plenty of sticks. FYI: Elco blanked Nita 20-0 in last year’s season-opener in Myerstown. This year, the Raiders have to make the 56-mile bus ride over to Duncannon in Perry County.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77

More LNP L-L League football coverage

Subscribe