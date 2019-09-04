Here are five must-see individual matchups you’ll want to watch when L-L League football teams hit the field for Week 3 games …

Columbia at Donegal: There’s never any love lost in this backyard scrap, and the Indians’ defense will be in the spotlight to curtail the Crimson Tide’s fancy passing attack. Columbia QB Matt McCleary has already gone up top for 424 yards with six TD strikes — Ryan Redding leads the way with a league-best 16 catches — so Donegal’s D must get pressure up front and keep McCleary guessing. Keep an eye on Indians’ D-tackles Owen Kling (16 tackles, 6 stops for losses, 2.5 sacks) and Connor Ruhl (19 tackles, 5 for losses, 1 sack) and LB Joel Grillo (12 tackles, 1 sack) to be active in the trenches. … And this: Donegal defenders have been in the backfield — a lot. The Indians have registered 17 tackles for losses and four sacks, and they’ve recovered five fumbles already.

Manheim Central at Warwick: A white-hot start for the Warriors, who pace the L-L League in total team offense (502 yards a game) and points scored (117), as QB Joey McCracken has a league-best 610 passing yards and eight TD throws. Wideouts Caleb Schmitz (9-187, 3 TD), Conor Adams (8-126, 2 TD) and Justin Gerhart (7-147, 1 TD) have been pass-catching machines, so Central’s secondary will be challenged; DB’s Ben Wagner, Colby Wagner and Evan Simon (team-best 19 stops) and rover LB Chris Pagano (17 tackles) can’t let Warwick’s dangerous passing game get clicking. … And this: Tip of the cap to that trio of Warriors’ receivers, who have all kicked it up a notch after all-state WR Trey Glass was ruled out for the season with a knee injury. … Safe to say this is a much-anticipated matchup between a pair of D3-5A heavyweight contenders and backyard neighbors. Remember, Warwick led this game 14-0 last year in Manheim before the Barons rallied for a 27-20 victory. Warwick and Central will be Section 2 playmates starting next year, when the league goes to four sections.

Solanco at New Oxford: The Golden Mules are allowing 435 yards a game, and now they have to dial-up a way to slow down Colonials’ QB Brayden Long, who is off to a fantastic start; he’s 36 of 51 for 607 yards with six TD tosses, including a 281-yard passing effort last week against Conestoga Valley. All eyes on Solanco’s defense — including LB Moses Dominguez, who piled up 12 tackles last week vs. Northeastern York — to tighten up in this nonleague clash. … And this: Mules’ DB’s must zero-in on New Oxford WR Abdul Janneh, who is a major home-run threat. He has 15 grabs for 252 yards with a pair of TD receptions already, and he and Long are quite the pitch-and-catch combo. Janneh had eight catches last week in the Colonials’ win over Conestoga Valley.

Central Dauphin at Manheim Township: The Blue Streaks’ offense has been a runaway freight train, averaging 437 yards and 49 points a game, so they’ll test the Rams’ defense. CD LB Paul Clark (22 tackles) and D-end Amir Walton (12 tackles, 2 sacks) make the Rams tick, and CD has 14 tackles for losses and six sacks in two games. They’ll have to make Township QB Harrison Kirk uncomfortable in the pocket. … And this: CD must also contain Streaks’ RB Jaden Floyd, who bolted for 194 yards and two scores last week against Dallastown. He’s been a multi-purpose weapon out of Township’s backfield, and he’s already darted for 314 yards with four TD scampers. Weapons galore for Township, so the Rams’ D has to be ready for anything.

Cedar Crest at York: Priority No. 1 for the Falcons is curtailing the Bobcats’ breakaway backs, namely Tyrell Whitt and Jaheim White, who ran wild in York’s 61-0 win at McCaskey last week. Whitt went for 175 yards on just five carries with three TD runs, and White added 96 yards on just four totes with two scores. They averaged 30 yards per carry. Cedar Crest D kids to watch: DT Billy Eddy and DE Eric Wawrzyniak each had a sack last week against Hershey, and LB Aadyn Richards has been a stick machine; he had 18 tackles and a pair of sacks in the Falcons’ Week 1 Cedar Bowl win over Lebanon. … And this: A quick start for newbie QB Chris Danz, who has been ultra efficient guiding Cedar Crest’s offense. He’s 22-for-30 (73 percent) for 336 yards with four TD passes against no picks. Chris Rios (8-173, 2 TD) and Cole Miller (7-101, 1 TD) have been sure-handed targets, and RB Tyler Cruz (50-253, 5 TD) has led the ground brigade as the Falcons are cranking out 333 yards a game. York’s defenders will have their hands full with all of those guys.

