Manheim Township at Warwick: Talk about a grudge match. Township will bring the league’s top-ranked defense (149 yards a game against) to Lititz, where the Blue Streaks must tangle against the league’s top-ranked offense (441 yards, 48 points a game). Township has allowed a league-low 298 rushing yards, with 18 sacks and 49 tackles for losses. Warwick’s offense is piping-hot, piloted by QB Joey McCracken (81-of-114, 71 percent for 1,631 yards, 19 TDs against just 1 INT). Keep an eye on Township DB Matt Mikulka (16 tackles, 2 for losses, 1 INT, 3 pass breakups) to help drape the Warriors’ receivers. … And this: Warwick wideouts Conor Adams (28-621, 8 TDs) and Caleb Schmitz (28-523, 7 TDs) are tied for the Section 1 lead in receptions.

Elco at Donegal: The Section 3-leading Indians have their Wing-T rushing attack at full throttle; backs Joe Fox (101-630, 7 TDs) and Garrett Blake (69-406, 4 TDs) have been quite the 1-2 punch out of the backfield. In fact, Fox has 341 yards and three scores in the last two games, so Elco’s defense, tops in Section 3 at 228 yards a game against, must be ready to stop the run. Raiders’ LB Erik Williams has been a force; he had nine stops and a sack last week in Elco’s 28-20 win against Ephrata, and the Raiders will need a repeat D performance against rampaging Donegal, which has won five games in a row. … And this: Elco must also be very wary of the Indians’ passing attack; QB Trent Weaver (42-of-67 for 611 yards, 8 TDs) is completing 63 percent of his attempts, and WR Jake Shoemaker (22-387, 7 TDs) is tied for second in the league in TD grabs.

Solanco at McCaskey: The Red Tornado’s defense has been touched up for 380 yards and 49 points a game, and now McCaskey’s defenders are tasked with slowing down the league’s top-ranked rushing attack. Solanco has picked up 2,077 rushing yards, and FB Nick Yannutz leads all L-L League backs with 902 yards. Enter Tornado D-end Wanya Smith, who has done plenty of damage off the edge this season with 20 tackles, three for losses, plus a pair of sacks. He’s also blocked a field goal attempt. Smith and McCaskey’s D can’t let the Golden Mules run wild. … And this: McCaskey has yielded 1,481 rushing yards — second-most in the league.

Lebanon at Northern Lebanon: The Vikings’ air attack has been tricky to defend, with QB Ethan Borcky (75-of-123 for 1,135 yards, 9 TDs) and receivers Nate Leedy-Reidel (26-439, 4 TDs) and Alex Folmer (19-244, 2 TDs) clicking in the passing game. The Cedars’ D has been good; Lebanon is allowing 280 yards a game, and D-backs Alex Rufe (2 INT last week against Columbia, including a pick-6 TD return in Lebanon’s wild 42-36 OT win) and Darryl Reed (1 INT last week vs. Columbia) are ball-hawkers in the secondary. They have to help keep Borcky, Leedy-Reidel and Folmer grounded. … And this: Northern Lebanon hasn’t been shy about going up top; the Vikes have rushed for a league-low 256 yards, so Borcky and his merry band of receivers have been quite busy. Borcky’s 123 pass attempts are fifth-most in the L-L League.

Manheim Central at Lampeter-Strasburg: Barons’ QB Evan Simon has been one of the hottest passers in the league over the last two weeks; he’s thrown for 637 yards and five scores over that blistering clip, and Central WR Colby Wagner has 22 catches for 433 yards in the last eight quarters. Safe to say the Pioneers’ secondary will be challenged in this collision of Section 2 co-leaders, so keep an eye on DB Jacob Kopelman in the back. He has 14 tackles, two picks and five pass breakups for L-S, which is second in the league in team defense (166 yards a game against) and the Pioneers have allowed just 408 passing yards, second-least in the league. … And this: L-S has generated nine sacks and 29 QB hurries, so Simon and Central’s O-line must be aware of the Pioneers bringing pressure.

