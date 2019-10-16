Here are five must-see individual matchups you’ll want to watch when L-L League football teams hit the field for Week 9 games:

Donegal at Lancaster Catholic: The Indians, jonesing to snap a 2-game losing streak, and needing a win here to force a first-place tie, must curtail the Crusaders’ rushing attack, which has churned out 2,050 yards on the ground. The key RB is speed-back Jeff Harley (98-734, 7.5 avg., 12 TDs), who had a 216-yard effort two weeks ago against Octorara. Keep an eye on a pair of swarming Donegal linebackers to keep tabs on Harley in this key Section 3 matchup: Joel Grillo (56 tackles, 2 INT) and Kasper Sipe (59 tackles, 2 for losses, 1 pass breakup, 1 forced fumble) are ball-hawkers, and they’ll need to help Donegal’s D make quick sticks. … And this: Donegal’s defense has yielded 1,394 rushing yards, fifth-most among Section 3 teams.

L-L LEAGUE FOOTBALL STANDINGS, STATS

Warwick at Conestoga Valley: The Buckskins’ fancy passing attack has been firing on all cylinders lately, with QB Bradley Stoltzfus (138-of-203, 68 percent, 1,849 yards, 21 TDs against just 3 INT) finding wideouts Zach Fisher (42-685, 9 TDs) and Derek Ulishney (40-449, 5 TDs) up top early and often. Warwick, looking to snap a 2-game losing skid, features a pair of heavy-hitter safeties, who must limit CV’s air game: FS Conor Adams (26 tackles, 3 INT) and SS Caleb Schmitz (25 tackles, 5 for losses, 1 sack, 2 INT) can close fast, and they must be wary of Fisher and Ulishney on the flank in this crossover matchup. … And this: Stoltzfus’ 21 TD throws are second-most in the L-L League behind Columbia’s Matt McCleary (25). … Warwick’s D has pilfered 12 interceptions, and the Warriors have allowed 870 passing yards, second-least among Section 1 teams. ... CV and Warwick will be Section 2 playmates next year, when the league goes to four sections. They were Section 1 rivals the previous two cycles before the Bucks bounced back down to Section 2 in 2018.

Cocalico at Solanco: Priority No. 1 for the Eagles is slowing down the Golden Mules’ rushing barrage, which has hammered out a league-best 2,685 ground yards. Solanco FB Nick Yannutz leads the league with 1,260 rushing stripes, so Cocalico’s defenders have to stay home and be ready to flow. The Eagles’ brotherly-love tandem of linebackers Luke Angstadt (56 tackles, 2 for losses) and Tyler Angstadt (54 tackles, 4 for losses) have been key cogs in Cocalico’s 4-3 defensive scheme, and they’ll need to be focused on Yannutz and Mules’ pitch-man QB Grady Unger (669 rushing yards, 9 TDs). … And this: Mirror images for this Section 2 clash, as Cocalico and Solanco both go Veer/triple-option on the ground. This game has trench-war and fundamental tackling techniques written all over it.

Annville-Cleona at Elco: The Raiders are sizzling, with five wins in a row, and QB Braden Bohannon (1,046 rushing yards, 13 TDs) has helped Elco average 302 yards a game. The Little Dutchmen, who have won two straight, feature a pair of go-getter outside linebackers in Chase Maguire (58 tackles, 12 for losses, 4 sacks) and Daniel Tobias (97 tackles, 5 for losses, 1 sack). That duo can’t let the Raiders’ Veer offense get up to cruising speed. … And this: Key game here in the Section 3 standings — Raiders, Dutchmen are tied for second place, along with Donegal and Lebanon in a logjam race — and both squads are chasing District 3 playoff bids.

DISTRICT 3 FOOTBALL POWER RATINGS

Pequea Valley at Ephrata: Since taking over the full-time QB duties a few weeks back, speedy Braves’ signal-caller Nate Fisher has done a nice job piloting PV’s option game. So the Mountaineers’ D-line has to win the battles up front, and not let Fisher get his feet churning. Ephrata D-tackle Zach DaBella (43 tackles, 13 for losses, 7.5 sacks, 4 QB hurries) has been a beast in the trenches, and he’ll anchor the group along the line of scrimmage that will try and keep Fisher under wraps. … And this: PV is out to snap a 18-game losing skid, while Ephrata continues its quest for its first winning season since the Mounts went 7-3 in 2003. Ephrata needs a 2-0 finish for a 6-4 season.

