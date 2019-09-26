Here are five must-see individual matchups you’ll want to watch when L-L League football teams hit the field for Week 6 games:

Cedar Crest at Warwick: Priority No. 1 for the Warriors is slowing down Falcons’ RB Tyler Cruz, who rumbled for 323 yards and three touchdowns last week against Hempfield. Warwick’s D-line has to win the battles up front, so keep an eye on DT Nolan Rucci (22 tackles) and DE Hunter Deibler (11 tackles, 1 1/2 sacks) to pinch and not let Cruz — the league’s leading rusher with 812 yards — find any open gaps in this battle of 5-0 squads. … And this: Warwick has the third-ranked defense in the L-L League, yielding 210 yards a game. The Warriors have surrendered a league-low 33 points — just 6.6 against per game.

L-L LEAGUE FOOTBALL STANDINGS, STATS

Manheim Township at Wilson: The Blue Streaks’ quick-strike offense is averaging 429 yards and 46 points a game, so the Bulldogs must be sharp defensively, and not let Township QB Harrison Kirk stand in the pocket and pick out his receivers. When Wilson sends pressure, look for LB Avanti Lockhart (23 tackles, 5 for losses, 1 fumble recovery), DE Ethan Capitano (10 tackles, 5 for losses) and DT Jeff Colacin (10 tackles, 4 for losses) to try and disrupt the Streaks’ attack in this showdown between undefeated teams. … And this: Wilson has allowed just 321 rushing yards, second-least in the L-L League.

Ephrata at Elco: Raiders’ QB Braden Bohannon leads all L-L signal-callers with 604 rushing yards, including a nifty 177-yard, 4-TD effort last week against Northern Lebanon. That means the Mountaineers’ linebackers have to stay at home and not let Bohannon take off. Ephrata ‘backers Owen Morrongiello (42 tackles, 4 for losses, 2 forced fumbles), Tyler Nelson (31 tackles) and Andre Weidman (37 tackles, 6 for losses, 2 sacks, 2 fumble recoveries) can all swarm and stick, and they’ll have their eyes squarely on Bohannon. … And this: Elco has only passed for 132 yards in five games, so Ephrata should know what’s coming. The Mounts’ D has yielded 1,086 rushing yards, and is giving up 380 yards a game. They’ll want to clean that up against the Raiders’ Veer attack.

Lampeter-Strasburg at Hempfield: Black Knights’ shifty QB Tanner Hess has piled up 518 rushing yards, so he’s not afraid to call his own number, tuck it under and take off. The unscathed Pioneers feature a pair of defensive stalwarts who have made a habit of crashing backfields: LB Jake Hines (19 tackles, 6 for losses, 5 QB hurries, 3 sacks) and DT Parker Owens (15 tackles, 6 for losses, 2 QB hurries, 1 sack) must help L-S’s D keep Hess in check. … And this: L-S features the second-ranked defense in the league; the Pioneers are allowing just 159 yards a game, and they’ve yielded just 403 rushing yards — third-least in the league.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Cocalico at Manheim Central: Barons’ QB Evan Simon found his groove last week, torching Elizabethtown up top for 357 passing yards. Colby Wagner hauled in 16 of those completions for 232 yards, so Central’s air attack is feeling it. The Eagles feature two of the top safety-men in the business in Noah Palm (26 tackles, 2 for losses, 3 forced fumbles, 2 fumble recoveries, 1 INT) and Ronald Zahm (30 tackles, 3 for losses, 3 pass breakups, 1 INT) patrolling the last line of defense. That duo must help out in coverage, and try and cool off the sizzling-hot Simon-to-Wagner combo. … And this: Wagner is second in the league in receptions (32-443, 3 TD), and Cocalico has allowed 782 passing yards — second-most among Section 2 clubs.

TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77

More LNP L-L League football coverage