Here are five must-see individual matchups you’ll want to watch when L-L League football teams hit the field on Friday for Week 2 games …

Lancaster Catholic at Columbia: The Crimson Tide went up top early and often in its 35-28 win at Eastern York last Friday, as QB Matt McCleary torched the Golden Knights for 213 passing yards and four TD tosses. His favorite target was TE Ryan Redding, who pulled in seven catches for 110 yards with a pair of TD snags. Meanwhile, Lancaster Catholic was singed through the air in its 39-25 win over Camp Hill, as the Lions aired it out for 373 yards. So the Crusaders’ secondary — keyed by safety Nevin Roman — must be ready for the Tide’s fancy passing attack. … And this: Lancaster Catholic will bring an 11-game regular-season unbeaten streak up the hill to face a Tide squad that is 1-0 for the first time since 2013.

Donegal at Pequea Valley: Safe to say PV will need a better defensive effort than last week, when Kennard-Dale gouged out 338 rushing yards in a 55-6 win over the Braves. True, Donegal was held to 55 rushing yards in its 17-7 close-call setback against Elizabethtown. But you know the Indians are itching to get that Wing-T ground attack churning. All eyes on PV’s rush D in this matchup. … And this: While Donegal’s rushing attack never really got up to speed against E-town, Indians’ QB Trent Weaver threw for 180 yards and a TD — a 54-yarder to Jacob Shoemaker, which gave Donegal a quick 7-0 lead. Meanwhile, PV struggled mightily against Kennard-Dale; the Braves managed just 112 yards and three first downs, and PV’s losing skid sits at 11 in a row, the second-longest active streak in the L-L League behind Garden Spot (15).

Elco at Lebanon: The Cedars’ rush defense allowed just 2.8 yards per carry in a 28-6 loss at Cedar Crest last Friday. But Lebanon gets a different animal here in Elco QB Braden Bohannon, who pilots the Raiders’ Veer attack. He rushed for 112 yards with a pair of TD keepers in Elco’s heartbreaking 21-19 loss at Susquenita in Week 1. Lebanon’s defense — particularly run-stuffer D-tackle Hari Allen, who piled up 10 tackles and forced a fumble against Cedar Crest — must contain Bohannon. … And this: Lebanon had an L-L-low 3 rushing yards last week vs. Cedar Crest in the Cedar Bowl. The good news: Isaiah Rodriguez completed 25 passes for 177 yards, setting up this juicy QB matchup against the whirling dervish Bohannon. FYI: Elco won this game 7-6 last year. We’re thinking there might be more points this time around.

Ephrata at Northern Lebanon: Both of these squads were stymied in Week 1; Ephrata had just 78 rushing yards in a 61-0 setback against Warwick, while NL managed only 73 total yards in a 50-8 loss against Pine Grove. The Mountaineers have a lot of skill-kid weapons — including Miracle Wratto, who executed a trick play against Warwick — so the Vikings’ defense must rise to the occasion. … And this: NL would love some payback here; Ephrata won 61-14 last year, snapping its 52-game losing streak. Anxious to see how many players the Vikings suit up; there was a report over the weekend saying NL had 16 players in uniform vs. Pine Grove.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Hempfield at Manheim Central: The Black Knights piled up 290 rushing yards in a 26-3 season-opening victory over Dallastown. Luke Miller led the way with an L-L-best 131-yard effort. The Barons held Susquehanna Township to just 72 rushing yards in their 16-7 Week 1 win. Central’s leading tackler: Evan Simon, the all-state QB who was making his first career start at safety, had a dozen sticks. Simon and his defensive mates must slow down the Knights’ running game. … And this: Central is a riding a 26-game regular-season unbeaten streak, and the Barons are 39-4 in their last 43 games overall.

TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77

More LNP L-L League football coverage

Subscribe