Elco at Lampeter-Strasburg: It will be an all-L-L League 4A first-rounder, and the Pioneers’ top priority is slowing down the Raiders’ vaunted Veer rushing attack. QB Braden Bohannon (236-1,480, 18 TDs) and backs Erik Williams (73-530, 4 TDs) and Luke Williams (94-503, 5 TDs) make Elco tick. The Raiders, who will bring a nifty 7-game winning streak into this clash, are averaging 320 yards a game, and they have churned out 2,739 rushing yards, second-most among Section 3 teams. Here’s a trio of L-S defenders to keep an eye on: D-end Parker Owens (40 tackles, 11 for losses, 2 sacks, 5 QB hurries, 4 pass breakups) and ‘backers Michael Del Grande (87 tackles, 7 for losses, 3 sacks, 5 QB hurries) and Jake Hines (66 tackles, 8 for losses, 3 sacks, 12 QB hurries, 3 fumble recoveries, 2 forced fumbles) must help disrupt Elco’s O attack. … And this: L-S sports the fifth-ranked D in the L-L League, allowing 242 yards per game. And the Pioneers have yielded 1,452 rushing yards, sixth-fewest in the league. … Bohannon was second in the league during the regular season with his 1,480 rushing yards, and his 236 rushes were tops in the circuit. … Elco has passed for 464 yards, second-fewest in the L-L League. L-S’s pass D has been stingy; the Pioneers have given up 975 air yards, third-fewest in the league. … This is a rematch from the same round last year; L-S blanked Elco 37-0 in that clash, on a rainy night in Myerstown.

Waynesboro at Manheim Central: The Barons’ offense — cranking out nearly 375 yards and 36 points a game — has been scorching-hot during Central’s 6-game winning tear; QB Evan Simon (131-of-226 for 2,191 passing yards, 20 TDs; 705 rushing yards, 12 TD keepers) and WR Colby Wagner (64-1,285, 11 TDs) have been quite the dynamic duo. Safe to say Waynesboro’s D will be tested, meaning Indians’ DT Ethan Saunders (41 tackles, 14 for losses, 2 sacks) and DE Callin Kauffman (71 tackles, 13 for losses, 4.5 sacks) must keep Simon occupied in the pocket. … And this: Simon is up to 7,644 career passing yards, third-most in L-L League history. He needs 356 yards for 8,000. That’s certainly attainable here; he threw for 347 yards in a Week 10 win over Solanco. … Wagner’s 1,285 receiving yards led the league during the regular season, and he snapped Graham Zug’s previous school single-season mark of 1,282 receiving yards. … Central waffled Waynesboro 55-0 in this round in 2017.

Cedar Crest at Central Dauphin: RB Tyler Cruz has enjoyed a special season toting the rock for the Falcons, piling up 1,249 yards with 19 TD runs. But Cruz and Cedar Crest’s offense will be tested by a trio of Rams’ heavy hitters: LB Paul Clark (89 tackles, 2 INT) and backfield-crasher D-ends Marques Holton (50 tackles, 10 for losses, 5 sacks, 4 QB hurries) and Amir Walton (61 tackles, 11.5 for losses, 6 sacks, 2 QB hurries, 2 forced fumbles, 2 fumble recoveries) lead CD’s defensive brigade, which has amassed 26 takeaways. The opportunistic Rams have 14 interceptions and a dozen fumble recoveries. … And this: Cruz’s accomplishments this season include a 323-yard rushing night in a Week 5 win over Hempfield, and he bolted for 188 yards and five touchdowns last Friday in a Week 10 victory over Garden Spot. So he hits the postseason with plenty of mo. … This is a rematch 22 years in the making; CD beat Cedar Crest in the D3 playoffs back in 1997.

Solanco at Shippensburg: Usually it’s the opposing defense that has to worry about the Golden Mules’ triple-option rushing attack — and the Greyhounds certainly must be wary of Solanco’s ground-and-pound-scheme — but the shoe might be on the other foot in this matchup. Undefeated Shippensburg features a pair of 1,000-yard backs in Jacob Loy (1,168 yards, 19 TDs) and Alex Sharrow (1,009 yards, 12 TDs), putting the onus on Solanco’s defense to step up and stop the run. So keep an eye on Mules’ DT Nate Neuhauser and ‘backers Seth Harnish and Danny Bird to zero-in on Loy and Sharrow; Solanco’s defense was third-best in Section 2, allowing 316 yards a game and 1,456 rushing yards against. … And this: Solanco finished the regular season with a league-best 3,275 rushing yards, and FB Nick Yannutz won the regular-season rushing title with 1,487 yards, plus 14 TD gallops. It’s the second year in a row that the Mules produced the league’s regular-season rushing leader; QB Joel McGuire led the way in 2018.

Reading at Lebanon: In the Eastern Football Conference 6A playoff game, the Cedars must keep tabs on shifty Red Knights’ RB Elijah Williams (101-822, 12 TDs), who makes Reading go. Lebanon’s defense — spearheaded by hit-machine LB Skylar Sattizahn and sack-master DE Hari Allen — is yielding 296 yards a game, and the Cedars have allowed 1,526 rushing yards, second-fewest among Section 3 outfits. … And this: Lebanon WR Alex Rufe led the league with 68 receptions during the regular season, and he needs 17 yards for a 1,000-yard receiving season. So Reading’s secondary must keep tabs on Mr. Rufe. … Lebanon junior QB Isaiah Rodriguez needs 47 yards for a 2,000-yard passing season, and he needs 50 yards for 4,000 in his career. Reading’s D will be tested by the Cedars’ Air Raid attack, but the Knights have been stingy, allowing just 212 yards a game — third-best in the Berks County League.

