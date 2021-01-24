For the first time this winter, all 25 Lancaster-Lebanon League girls basketball teams this week should all be in action at the same time in this coronavirus-delayed, protocol-filled, truncated season.

Multiple teams have been dealing with quarantines and shutdowns since the jump in early January, but every team is scheduled to be on the floor this week. And that’s a good thing, as the section races begin to take shape, and the race for District 3 power points begins to heat up.

Here are some key games to circle in the coming days, plus some news, notes, facts and stats to share from around the league as the calendar hits late January ...

MONDAY, JAN. 25

Lampeter-Strasburg at Manheim Central, 7 p.m.: The Pioneers begin the week alone in first place atop the Section 3 heap, and they’ll get a blistering-hot Barons’ team riding a four-game winning streak. L-S took a 5-0 record into Saturday’s nonleague clash at Twin Valley but came up short against TV. L-S beat Central 46-29 back on Jan. 13 in Lampeter; Katie Ranck and Emma Drouillard dropped 15 points apiece for the Pioneers in that W. Key kid: L-S’s Maddie Visniski has 24 points in the last two games, and she pulled down 12 rebounds in a first-place showdown win against Cocalico last Thursday.

Lancaster Catholic at Northern Lebanon, 7:30 p.m.: The Crusaders and the Vikings will collide for the second time; Catholic won the first meeting 56-33 on Jan. 13, and the first-place Crusaders can open up some more breathing room in Section 4 with a road victory here against their longtime nemesis. And yes, these two were supposed to tangle in the PIAA-4A state quarterfinals last March, but … yeah. Key kid: NL defensive stopper Rachel Papson is at 10.5 points in the last two games, including a season-high 12 points in a win over Donegal on Saturday.

TUESDAY, JAN. 26

Annville-Cleona at Columbia, 7:30 p.m.: It’s been a while since A-C/Columbia has been a must-see game, but there are a lot of good things going on in both of these programs this winter. The Dutchmen and the Crimson Tide open the week in a second-place tie in Section 5 behind front-runner Lancaster Mennonite, so the winner here remains in the lead pack with the Blazers, who don’t return to league play until Friday with a trip to Annville. Circle that game, too. The Dutchmen open the week on a 2-game winning streak; the Tide had its 4-gamer snapped on Saturday with a nonleague setback across the river at Eastern York. Key kid: A-C’s Brittany Nye has scored in double-digits in all four games, and she’s been doing a lot of heavy lifting in the paint.

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 27

Elizabethtown at Conestoga Valley, 7:30 p.m.: The Bears haven’t played since Jan. 11 and the Buckskins haven’t played since — gulp — Jan. 8, so both of these squads will be kicking off some rust this week. CV will play just its second game on Monday, a nonleague tilt at Donegal, and when the Bucks welcome the Bears, sole possession of first place in Section 2 will be on the line. In a rescheduling glitch, E-town will welcome CV on Friday for their second meeting in 48 hours. Key kid: Bears’ lead guard Ainsley Raybold has five 3-pointers in two games. … And this: Certainly not a huge sample size by any stretch of the imagination, but E-town (2-0) and CV (1-0) open the week as the only undefeated teams in the L-L League.

THURSDAY, JAN. 28

Linden Hall at Lancaster Catholic, 7 p.m.: An intriguing nonleague clash here, with a couple of reigning District 3 champs squaring off on the Crusaders’ home court. Plenty of talent on display in this showdown, as the Lions and the Crusaders knock heads for the second year in a row. Key kid: Catholic freshman point guard Mary Bolesky (10.8, 4 3’s) continues to impress.

FRIDAY, JAN. 29

Cedar Crest at Hempfield, 7:30 p.m.: The first-place Black Knights start the week riding an 18-game league winning streak, and the Falcons are protecting the 2-line behind Hempfield in Section 1, so there should be a lot riding when Cedar Crest gases up the bus and comes to Landisville. Key kid: Falcons’ baseline threat Sarah Batra bucketed a career-high 25 points in a win over McCaskey last Thursday.

Warwick at Ephrata, 7:30 p.m.: While E-town and CV will duke it our for first place in Section 2 on Wednesday, the Mountaineers and the Warriors — who haven’t played since Jan. 13 — are looking to leap into that lead pack. Always a good time when these backyard rivals collide. Key kid: Warwick sniper Lauren Pyle (14.3, 8 3’s) needs 18 points to join the 700-point club.

* Games aplenty on Saturday, Jan. 30, with 10 matchups on the slate. Circle Cocalico at Warwick in a makeup backyard nonleague scrap, and Lancaster Catholic at Manheim Central in a Section 3-4 crossover tilt.

LEADING SCORERS: Manheim Central’s Maddie Knier (22.3), Lancaster Mennonite’s Mariah Wilson (21.4), Lebanon’s Giahny Correa (18.2), Columbia’s Brie Droege (17.8), Cocalico’s Hannah Custer (17.4), Annville-Cleona’s Brittany Nye (16.8), Ephrata’s Jasmine Griffin (15.0).

MOST 3-POINTERS: Ephrata’s Cara Tiesi (11), Cocalico’s Kiersten Shipton (10), L-S’s Emma Drouillard (9), Lancaster Country Day’s Genesis Meadows (8), Warwick’s Lauren Pyle (8), Lebanon’s Giahny Correa (7), Solanco’s Paige Phillips (7).

NOTABLES: Two seniors joined the 700-point club last week; Elco’s Amanda Smith (726) and Cocalico’s Hannah Custer (706) are now chasing 800 career points. … Towson University commit Mariah Wilson is up to 1,508 career points for Mennonite, 145 points shy of snapping the Blazers’ program record. … Giahny Correa, another senior, is sitting on 944 points for Lebanon, 56 points shy of 1,000. The Cedars, who haven’t played since Jan. 18, are set to return Tuesday against Ephrata. … Pequea Valley coach Jason McDonald has 93 career victories, seven shy of 100 for the Braves. … Seven L-L League teams — McCaskey (0-6), Lebanon (0-5), Garden Spot (0-4), Solanco (0-5), Donegal (0-5), Pequea Valley (0-3) and Octorara (0-5) — open the week still jonesing for their first victory this season. … After a flurry of postponements and rescheduled games, there are just a pair of PPD clashes still on the master schedule: Lancaster Country Day vs. Lancaster County Christian (from Jan. 23) and Monday’s Pequea Valley vs. Middletown matchup are still marked as PPD, and awaiting makeup-game info. Stay tuned. … More notable career point totals heading into the week: Penn Manor junior Morgan Miller (559), Manheim Central sophomore Maddie Knier (558), Cedar Crest senior Reese Glover (541). … Nothing official, but hearing the wheels are beginning to turn about potential L-L League playoff brackets. Sit tight.

