From the first day of heat acclimatization practice on Aug. 5, until the very last Lancaster-Lebanon League football team is standing later this fall, we’ll bring you three fun L-L League pigskin facts on a daily basis to keep you updated about what’s happening around the league …

Some key two-way players to watch on Friday night, when Cocalico hosts Cedar Cliff in Class 5A, and Lampeter-Strasburg travels to Berks Catholic in 4A for District 3 championship-game showdowns:

1. COCALICO

Carson Nash’s stats don’t leap off the page, but he’s been a key flank cog in the Eagles’ Flexbone attack. From his wideout spot, the junior has three grabs for 70 yards, with a TD catch. And from his DB spot, Nash has 45 tackles and a sack. With Cocalico running the ball so often — 494 times for 3,528 yards in all — he’s also been a keen downfield blocker. Nash is also a backup QB, and every once in a while he’ll attempt a pass in a trickeration set of some sort — like last year, when he heaved a TD bomb in the D3-5A semifinals vs. York. Nash has a TD pass this season, as well. … Austin Vang goes 5-6 and 170 pounds soaking wet, but the sophomore two-way performer gets a lot of tough inside yards from his FB spot on offense, and he’s been a grinder on defense from his LB spot: Vang has 81 carries for 335 yards with a TD run, and he’s piled up 48 tackles, four for losses, with two sacks, a pair of forced fumbles, a fumble recovery and a pass breakup for the Eagles.

L-L LEAGUE FOOTBALL STANDINGS, STATS

2. LAMPETER-STRASBURG

Two juniors here: Austin Stoltzfus has been the Pioneers’ top receiving threat from the get-go; he has 27 catches for 629 yards (a field-stretching 23.3 yards per reception) with six TD snags. And from his DB spot, Stoltzfus has registered 39 tackles, two for losses, with seven pass breakups — so he knows how to jump a route. … Alex Knapp has been L-S’s Swiss army knife; he’s been absolutely everywhere. On offense, Knapp will line up all over the place: In the backfield, spread out wide or in the slot. He has 74 carries for 676 yards (9.1 yards per pop) with eight TD runs, and he has 24 catches for 403 yards (16.8 yards per grab) with three TD receptions. In 98 total touches, Knapp has amassed 1,079 yards, and he averages 11.0 yards (a fresh set of downs) every time he gets the football in his hands. From his DB spot, Knapp has 37 tackles, two for losses, plus a forced fumble, a fumble recovery and seven pass breakups — so he, like Stoltzfus, knows how to clog up a passing lane. Knapp also has the longest TD catch among all L-L League players this fall, when he went 94 yards to the house last week when L-S rallied past Bishop McDevitt.

BONUS NUGGET: If Friday’s game comes down to a kick, it’s interesting to note that neither L-S nor Berks Catholic has made a field goal this season. Not one, between them.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

3. CEDAR CLIFF / BERKS CATHOLIC

Cedar Cliff’s Jahiem Reynolds has been a jack-of-all-trades kid for the Colts. And he’s been dangerous in all three phases: From his wideout spot, he has a team-leading 25 receptions for 459 yards (18.4 yards per catch) with five TD receptions, and he’s tacked on 111 rushing yards on eight totes. From his DB spot, Reynolds has 21 tackles, one for a loss, with a sack and a pass breakup. And he’s been a special teams fiend, averaging 27.2 yards per kickoff return (11-299) and 14.0 yards on punt returns (27-308). Cocalico will be zeroed-in on stopping Cedar Cliff 2,300-yard RB Jaheim Morris, yes. But the Eagles can’t forget about Morris and his playmaking abilities. … Berks Catholic’s Christian Cacchione is another multi-purpose kid who has thrived on the flanks. From his receiver spot, he has a team-best 15 grabs for 253 yards with three TD receptions. From his DB spot, he has 62 tackles, one for a loss, plus a forced fumble, a fumble recovery and a pair of picks. And Cacchione averages 15.7 yards per punt return, so he’s been dangerous in special teams, too.

TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77

More LNP L-L League football coverage