On another face, Kevin Schadt’s smile might have been misinterpreted as cockiness. Even his high school track coach recalls that it had a hint of a smirk.
And because most of Schadt’s opponents usually got a very good look at his back, he might have had ample reason to wear such a knowing grin. Except that those who really knew him, and who remember him so fondly today, will quickly tell you otherwise.
They’ll tell you, in short, that their friend and teammate was every bit as humble as he was talented — which is to say very. And that makes it even harder to feel what they’re feeling these days.
“He had a lot to be boastful about, but he wasn’t at all,” former Hempfield track coach Jeff Bradley said of Schadt, the 1991 state Class 3A 1,600 champion, who died much too soon, on Sept. 2, of leukemia. He was 47.
“You’d have never guessed he was as good as he was, but he had that desire to be as good as he was,” added Bill Bowers, the Black Knights’ former cross country coach.
Schadt’s desire bore remarkable fruit for him in ’91, when he ran 4:13.80 to win his state title. That victory earned him a trip to California for the Golden West Invitational, a gathering of the country’s top scholastic runners. He finished fourth there, clocking a 4:12.67 mile that converted to 4:11.1 in the 1,600, a Hempfield record.
Still, recalled Schadt’s lifetime friend, Brad Miller, he thought he could have done better.
“He was just a natural athlete,” Miller said.
Bradley had seen the first inkling of Schadt’s ability four years earlier, at an eighth-grade field day when Schadt won both the 100 and the mile.
“I said, ‘Wow,’ ” Bradley recalled, before asking Schadt whether he planned to go out for track in ninth grade.
As a Hempfield freshman, Schadt placed ninth in the District Three 800 in 1:59.8. He was, of course, just getting started.
“He was a very personable young man,” Bradley said. “He always had this little smirky smile that … you just had to love. And all the athletes loved him as well. He was just one of those wonderful young men that everyone wanted to talk to.”
Schadt, Bradley said, would do anything the coach asked, although he was less enthused about distance training.
“But when I put him on the track,” Bradley added, “there was no one like him.”
He ran his first 1,600 as a sophomore, dropping from 4:44.3 to 4:25.2 in all of two weeks, and placed ninth in the state 1,600 that year. His junior year saw the start of an ongoing duel with Cedar Crest’s Nick MacFalls, a future Air Force Academy runner. MacFalls beat Schadt at the Shippensburg Invitational, the L-L League meet and the District Three meet, but Schadt posted a 4:16.97 to claim PIAA silver, while MacFalls finished fourth.
In the fall of 1990, his senior year, Schadt gave up soccer — a long-time love — to run cross country for the first time. He was still no fan of distance work, Bowers confirmed, but his competitive drive was never stronger.
Bowers remembers Schadt finishing well behind MacFalls in their first cross country battle — “It wasn’t even a race,” he said — but Schadt closed the gap every time they met. In the state meet, Schadt finished second only to MacFalls — by 1.07 seconds.
“The intensity on Kevin’s face in that race,” Bowers said, “I’ll never forget.”
Schadt earned a scholarship to James Madison, but eventually transferred to Millersville University.
“He was a very family-oriented person,” Bradley said. “I honestly think that he was homesick.”
In addition to his wife, Angela, Schadt’s family includes two children. His daughter, Kylie, runs cross country and his son, Landon, plays soccer. While now understandably might be too soon, here’s hoping for a day when they can hear a story about Dad and smile.
