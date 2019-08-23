Following an 0-10 campaign in 2018, Pequea Valley opened the 2019 football season hoping for a fresh start under new head coach Jeff Werner.
Instead, it was Kennard-Dale that kicked off its season with a blowout victory, beating the Braves 55-6 in nonleague play Friday night.
This defeat marks Pequea Valley's third consecutive opening-day loss since 2017.
From the very first snap, the Rams lived up to their moniker, making use of a smash-mouth, run-heavy game plan to ram the Braves' defense into submission.
Led by junior quarterback Jacob Walters, senior halfback Wyatt McCleary and senior halfback Alexander Sharp, Kennard-Dale wracked up 338 total rushing yards on 34 carries.
X's and O's: Last season, Pequea Valley ranked last in the Lancaster-Lebanon League in total team offense. The Braves didn't fare much better in Week 1, amassing just 112 total yards. Quarterback Collin Bailey completed 3 of 6 passes for 19 yards and two interceptions. He also ran for 68 yards and one touchdown on 12 carries.
Turning point: Under two minutes into the first quarter, Rams halfback Alexander Sharp sealed the Braves' fate on a 59-yard touchdown run. From that point forward, Pequea Valley couldn't click on offense, and was unable to regain any sort of momentum.
Stars of the game: The Rams' Wyatt McCleary ran for 111 yards and three touchdowns on 11 carries. Alexander Sharp ran for 78 yards and one touchdown on five carries. Walters, given the keys to Kennard-Dale's Wing-T offense, completed 1 of 3 passes for 25 yards and one touchdown. Sophomore Dajean Noland also accounted for a 36-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter.
Quotable: "Well, I think the problem we're struggling with are numbers. I think we dressed only 21 or 22 tonight. ... We're going to keep working, and we're going to keep working harder. One game doesn't define a season," Werner said.
Up next: Pequea Valley hosts Donegal for a Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Three game Friday, while Kennard-Dale hosts Solanco.