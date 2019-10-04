The past three weeks have been tough on the Ephrata football team.
While the Mounts played well in spots, their inconsistencies and self-inflicted wounds led to three straight losses and seriously hurt their chances to contend in the Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Three race.
Friday night at home vs. Columbia, the Mounts appeared to finally find the remedy, dominating in all three phases in a 70-22 rout of the Crimson Tide.
The Mounts rolled up more than 500 yards offensively while the defense held Columbia to just 78 yards on the ground and sacked Columbia quarterback Matt McCleary seven times. Ephrata also had several big returns to set up the offense with short fields.
In the end, it was just what the doctor ordered as the Mounts improved to 3-3 in the section, 3-4 overall.
"The past three weeks we've just had so many self-inflicted wounds that we couldn't overcome them," Ephrata coach Kris Miller said. "That's been our Achilles’ heel. In each one of the games we put ourselves in good spots but we just didn't get the job done. (Columbia) is a good football team, and they've played a lot of teams close. To come out and play like we did in all phases of the game … we played a solid football game across the board."
Turning point: Ephrata took advantage of short fields to build its big lead, scoring on six of its seven first-half drives. Five of those possessions started in Columbia territory.
Star of the game: There were a number of Mounts who had big nights. Quarterback Caden Keefer threw for 214 yards and three touchdowns on an efficient 11-for-13 passing night. He added a pair of rushing touchdowns as well.
Key statistic: The Mountaineer defense limited the Crimson Tide to just one yard rushing in the first half on 15 attempts. Also, Ephrata registered five of it's seven sacks in the first 24 minutes.
Quotable: "I told the kids, we got to enjoy this," Miller said. "It's very difficult to win a football game. We got that off our backs now. Those three games where everything was just kind of piling up on us, we flipped the script and now we have three left to see what happens."
Up next: Ephrata will look to make it two in-a-row when the Mounts travels to Lebanon next Friday. Columbia (1-5, 2-5) will return home to face Octorara at 7 p.m.